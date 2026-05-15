2026 Catalunya Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round six, the Catalan Grand Prix, which saw rookie Hakim Danish dominate the opening day.

Hakim Danish, Moto3, 2026
Hakim Danish, Moto3, 2026
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Friday Moto3 action at the Circuit de Barcelona saw Hakim Danish top both sessions, leading the march directly to Q2 ahead of the ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix.

After leading the  earlier FP1 session, the Aeon Credit - MT Helmets - MSI rider once again gave a late push after running at the front, taking over at the top of the timesheets heading into the final five minutes, with his 1m 46.943s aboard the KTM remaining the best time at the chequered flag.

The time from the Malaysian took over from fellow newcomer Brian Uriarte, who was just 0.099s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Adrian Fernandez completed the top three after being the first rider to exit pit lane, trying to run solo on the Leopard Honda.

The riders with the next sets of times all made huge progress from the morning session.

David Almansa was fourth after placing 15th on FP1 for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Valentin Perrone making the same leap moving from 16th to fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, but was the first rider over half a second from the lead time.

Similarly Matteo Bertelle moved up to sixth after starting his day in 17th for Level -Up MTA.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles was an improved seventh for Aspar after a solid session.

Ryusei Yamanaka was incredibly pleased with his return to form, back inside the top ten in eighth on the second MT Helmets bike, completing a strong start for the team.

Aspar’s Marco Morelli and Snipers rookie Jesus Rios completed the top 10.

Eddie O’Shea was the best of the MLAV bikes in 11th, with Rico Salmela giving a late push into the progression places for Red Bull KTM Tech3, while Joel Esteban was one one of the final riders to improve, slotting into 13th just before a late crash, the second of the day for for Zen Mitani, halted progress with a yellow flag.

Joel Kelso had been shuffled out by David Munoz, but his lap was cancelled by that yellow flag, giving the MLav rider the final Q2 progression slot.

The Dynavolt rider instead just missed out in 15th.

The only other faller in the session, Alvaro Carpe, dropped out of the top 14 as his Red Bull KTM Ajo mechanics worked on his bike, watching in the pits as his time dropped to 18th.

Slow riding heading into the final two minutes was under investigation at the end of the session, with a huge group on track involved, with Salmela notable slow on the inside while pulling over, sitting up Nicola Carraro and causing a ripple effect.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Catalan Moto3  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 46.943s
2Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.099s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.203s
4David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.419s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.558s
6Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.656s
7Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.693s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.725s
9Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.734s
10Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.746s
11Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.761s
12Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.794s
13Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.821s
14Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.903s
15David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.964s
16Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.005s
17Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.067s
18Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.174s
19Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.193s
20Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.196s
21Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.423s
22Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.541s
23Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.564s
24Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.955s
25Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.243s
26Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.592s

Official Catalan Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2024) 1m 46.748s
All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 45.905s
Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 45.905s

Free Practice 1

The day kicked off with Hakim Danish and Fernandez swapping positions at the top of the standings, with the Malaysian tucked in behind his session rival to lower his best one more time to finish top, with an aggressive riding Fernandez second.

Alvaro Carpe was close on times in third, with the early to five completed by two Adrian Cruces and Rico Salmela.

Quiles was again off the pace in FP1, in 12th and over a second and a half off the lead time.

There were several tough passes in just the first laps on track, with contact between Esteban, who ran into Leo Rammenstorfer.

That incident was just before the first fall in FP1, for Mitani. Cormac Buchanan was the next rider to find the gravel, with late crashes for Bertelle, Rios ans Scott Ogden.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Catalan Moto3  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 47.478s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.201s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.230s
4Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.702s
5Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.853s
6Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.988s
7Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.024s
8Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.031s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.032s
10Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.106s
11Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.278s
12Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.608s
13Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.615s
14David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.786s
15David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.855s
16Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.879s
17Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.966s
18Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.972s
19Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.094s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.137s
21Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+2.194s
22Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.297s
23Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.664s
24Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.764s
25Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.887s
26Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.870s


 

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