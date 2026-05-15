2026 Catalunya Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round six, the Catalan Grand Prix, which saw rookie Hakim Danish dominate the opening day.
Friday Moto3 action at the Circuit de Barcelona saw Hakim Danish top both sessions, leading the march directly to Q2 ahead of the ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix.
After leading the earlier FP1 session, the Aeon Credit - MT Helmets - MSI rider once again gave a late push after running at the front, taking over at the top of the timesheets heading into the final five minutes, with his 1m 46.943s aboard the KTM remaining the best time at the chequered flag.
The time from the Malaysian took over from fellow newcomer Brian Uriarte, who was just 0.099s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Adrian Fernandez completed the top three after being the first rider to exit pit lane, trying to run solo on the Leopard Honda.
The riders with the next sets of times all made huge progress from the morning session.
David Almansa was fourth after placing 15th on FP1 for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Valentin Perrone making the same leap moving from 16th to fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, but was the first rider over half a second from the lead time.
Similarly Matteo Bertelle moved up to sixth after starting his day in 17th for Level -Up MTA.
Championship leader Maximo Quiles was an improved seventh for Aspar after a solid session.
Ryusei Yamanaka was incredibly pleased with his return to form, back inside the top ten in eighth on the second MT Helmets bike, completing a strong start for the team.
Aspar’s Marco Morelli and Snipers rookie Jesus Rios completed the top 10.
Eddie O’Shea was the best of the MLAV bikes in 11th, with Rico Salmela giving a late push into the progression places for Red Bull KTM Tech3, while Joel Esteban was one one of the final riders to improve, slotting into 13th just before a late crash, the second of the day for for Zen Mitani, halted progress with a yellow flag.
Joel Kelso had been shuffled out by David Munoz, but his lap was cancelled by that yellow flag, giving the MLav rider the final Q2 progression slot.
The Dynavolt rider instead just missed out in 15th.
The only other faller in the session, Alvaro Carpe, dropped out of the top 14 as his Red Bull KTM Ajo mechanics worked on his bike, watching in the pits as his time dropped to 18th.
Slow riding heading into the final two minutes was under investigation at the end of the session, with a huge group on track involved, with Salmela notable slow on the inside while pulling over, sitting up Nicola Carraro and causing a ripple effect.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 Catalan Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 46.943s
|2
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.099s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.203s
|4
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.419s
|5
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.558s
|6
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.656s
|7
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.693s
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.725s
|9
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.734s
|10
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.746s
|11
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.761s
|12
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.794s
|13
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.821s
|14
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.903s
|15
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.964s
|16
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.005s
|17
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.067s
|18
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.174s
|19
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.193s
|20
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.196s
|21
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.423s
|22
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.541s
|23
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.564s
|24
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.955s
|25
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.243s
|26
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.592s
Official Catalan Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2024) 1m 46.748s
All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 45.905s
Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 45.905s
Free Practice 1
The day kicked off with Hakim Danish and Fernandez swapping positions at the top of the standings, with the Malaysian tucked in behind his session rival to lower his best one more time to finish top, with an aggressive riding Fernandez second.
Alvaro Carpe was close on times in third, with the early to five completed by two Adrian Cruces and Rico Salmela.
Quiles was again off the pace in FP1, in 12th and over a second and a half off the lead time.
There were several tough passes in just the first laps on track, with contact between Esteban, who ran into Leo Rammenstorfer.
That incident was just before the first fall in FP1, for Mitani. Cormac Buchanan was the next rider to find the gravel, with late crashes for Bertelle, Rios ans Scott Ogden.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 Catalan Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 47.478s
|2
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.201s
|3
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.230s
|4
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.702s
|5
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.853s
|6
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.988s
|7
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.024s
|8
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.031s
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.032s
|10
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.106s
|11
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.278s
|12
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.608s
|13
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.615s
|14
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.786s
|15
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.855s
|16
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.879s
|17
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.966s
|18
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.972s
|19
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.094s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.137s
|21
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.194s
|22
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.297s
|23
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.664s
|24
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.764s
|25
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.887s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.870s