2026 Catalunya Moto3 - Practice Results

Friday Moto3 action at the Circuit de Barcelona saw Hakim Danish top both sessions, leading the march directly to Q2 ahead of the ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix.

After leading the earlier FP1 session, the Aeon Credit - MT Helmets - MSI rider once again gave a late push after running at the front, taking over at the top of the timesheets heading into the final five minutes, with his 1m 46.943s aboard the KTM remaining the best time at the chequered flag.

The time from the Malaysian took over from fellow newcomer Brian Uriarte, who was just 0.099s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Adrian Fernandez completed the top three after being the first rider to exit pit lane, trying to run solo on the Leopard Honda.

The riders with the next sets of times all made huge progress from the morning session.

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David Almansa was fourth after placing 15th on FP1 for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Valentin Perrone making the same leap moving from 16th to fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, but was the first rider over half a second from the lead time.

Similarly Matteo Bertelle moved up to sixth after starting his day in 17th for Level -Up MTA.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles was an improved seventh for Aspar after a solid session.

Ryusei Yamanaka was incredibly pleased with his return to form, back inside the top ten in eighth on the second MT Helmets bike, completing a strong start for the team.

Aspar’s Marco Morelli and Snipers rookie Jesus Rios completed the top 10.

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Eddie O’Shea was the best of the MLAV bikes in 11th, with Rico Salmela giving a late push into the progression places for Red Bull KTM Tech3, while Joel Esteban was one one of the final riders to improve, slotting into 13th just before a late crash, the second of the day for for Zen Mitani, halted progress with a yellow flag.

Joel Kelso had been shuffled out by David Munoz, but his lap was cancelled by that yellow flag, giving the MLav rider the final Q2 progression slot.

The Dynavolt rider instead just missed out in 15th.

The only other faller in the session, Alvaro Carpe, dropped out of the top 14 as his Red Bull KTM Ajo mechanics worked on his bike, watching in the pits as his time dropped to 18th.

Slow riding heading into the final two minutes was under investigation at the end of the session, with a huge group on track involved, with Salmela notable slow on the inside while pulling over, sitting up Nicola Carraro and causing a ripple effect.

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Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Catalan Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 46.943s 2 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.099s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.203s 4 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.419s 5 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.558s 6 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.656s 7 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.693s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.725s 9 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.734s 10 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.746s 11 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.761s 12 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.794s 13 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.821s 14 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.903s 15 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.964s 16 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.005s 17 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.067s 18 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.174s 19 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.193s 20 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.196s 21 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.423s 22 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.541s 23 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.564s 24 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.955s 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +2.243s 26 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.592s

Official Catalan Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2024) 1m 46.748s

All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 45.905s

Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 45.905s

Free Practice 1

The day kicked off with Hakim Danish and Fernandez swapping positions at the top of the standings, with the Malaysian tucked in behind his session rival to lower his best one more time to finish top, with an aggressive riding Fernandez second.

Alvaro Carpe was close on times in third, with the early to five completed by two Adrian Cruces and Rico Salmela.

Quiles was again off the pace in FP1, in 12th and over a second and a half off the lead time.

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There were several tough passes in just the first laps on track, with contact between Esteban, who ran into Leo Rammenstorfer.

That incident was just before the first fall in FP1, for Mitani. Cormac Buchanan was the next rider to find the gravel, with late crashes for Bertelle, Rios ans Scott Ogden.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Catalan Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 47.478s 2 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.201s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.230s 4 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.702s 5 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.853s 6 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.988s 7 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.024s 8 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.031s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.032s 10 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.106s 11 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.278s 12 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.608s 13 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.615s 14 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.786s 15 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.855s 16 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.879s 17 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.966s 18 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.972s 19 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.094s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.137s 21 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.194s 22 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.297s 23 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.664s 24 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.764s 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +2.887s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.870s





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