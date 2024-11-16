2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto3 - Qualifying Results

David Alonso claimed the most pole in the season with a seventh, thanks to a new record lap ahead of the the Moto3 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.

Replacing Valencia, conditions in Barcelona continued to be cool and low grip, even with the sun out.

That did nothing to slow the 2024 world champion Alonso, who broke his own lap record, set on the last visit in May on his first flying lap on his CFMoto bike.

The Colombian was not done and went faster again straight away with his new record of 1m 45.905 untouched at the chequered flag as he sat on the back of the big pit exit group to avoid handing out a tow.

The final pole of the season going to Alonso takes his pole total to seven handing him the Tissot award for most poles in 2024. Another watch means he has gifted one to everyone who works with him in the Aspar garage this season.

Once again solo Collin Veijer was the best of the rest for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, finishing 0.347s slower but demonstrating solid race pace for Sunday.

The final front row slot went to Ivan Ortola, who arrived with the best time from practice after topping the morning P2 session, with a move from 14th to first late on, and took pole at Barcelona earlier in the season. Not quite able to reach those highs again after leaving the pits with his MT Helmets - MSI teammate, the Spaniard starts third at home.

2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 45.905s 2 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.347s 3 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.371s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.568s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.645s 6 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.670s 7 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.773s 8 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.875s 9 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.909s 10 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.948s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.972s 12 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.985s 13 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.025s 14 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.149s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.163s 16 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.225s 17 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.504s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +3.977s Q1 19 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.713s 20 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.719s 21 Marcos Uriarte SPA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 47.802s 22 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 47.802s 23 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 48.168s 24 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 48.235s 25 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 48.340s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.440s 27 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) No Time

Angel Piqueras is rookie of the year and was again top rookie in the final qualifying session for Leopard ahead of his final ride with the team, close on times his best was just 0.371s off pole.

Daniel Holgado was fastest on Friday and went on to claim a solid fifth for Red Bull GasGas Tech3, often finding himself leading other around during the session.

Luca Lunetta was sixth quickest for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Adrian Fernandez seventh - after initially moving from 16th to sixth , the next lap saw the Leopard rider have a late fall at turn five which brought out the yellow flags along with the chequered one.

Taiyo Furusato was the best of the riders to move on from Q1 in seventh for Honda team Asia, another rider making a big leap up the standings late on as he was sat in 16th ahead of his final flying lap.

Jacob Roulstone spent much of the session tucked in behind teammate Holgado on his way to ninth, with Tatsuki Suzuki completing the top ten after moving up from Q1 top.

Scott Ogden was the top MLav rider in 16th, with Eddie O’Shea 25th.

Q1 - Japanese trio progress

The first qualifying session saw all three Japanese riders move through in very different circumstances.

Tatsuki Suzuki was topping the session and was called into the pits by his Husqvarna team as the clock ticked down, entering as the final flying laps started he denied the pack behind a tow and protected first in the session.

Matteo Bertelle (17th) was second, so look set for progression but took to racing Taiyo Furusato around as he tried to move into the four Q2 places from eighth. Despite an overtake from the Italian at turn ten, which the Honda Team Asia rider immediately returned in turn eleven, Furusato still made gains moving up in third.

Ryusei Yamanaka made a swift early exit to get a clean lap solo, allowing him to pick up the final Q2 slot.

Crashes, injuries and replacements



David Almansa was on the back foot after a late fall in the morning session, but finished P2 in 14th, just holing onto a Q2 slot, from there he went on to claim 13th.

Joel Esteban is absent with a wrist injury, his replacement for the round is Marcos Uriarte.

Uriarte had been the better of the two riders not usually on the entry list, joined by Alvaro Carpe, the Red Bull Rookies Cup winner, as a wild card addition at Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of a full season in 2025, partnering Rueda. In Q1 it was Carpe who only just missed out in fifth for 19th on the grid, with Uriarte 21st.

Noah Dettwiler did not set a lap in Q1, so has no time to his name.





