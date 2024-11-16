2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Moto3 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona (Round 20) with David Alonso signing off with the final pole of the season.

David Alonso, Moto3, 2024, Pole Position, Solidarity Barcelona
David Alonso, Moto3, 2024, Pole Position, Solidarity Barcelona
David Alonso claimed the most pole in the season with a seventh, thanks to a new record lap ahead of the  the Moto3 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.

Replacing Valencia, conditions in Barcelona continued to be cool and low grip, even with the sun out.

That did nothing to slow the 2024 world champion Alonso, who broke his own lap record, set on the last visit in May on his first flying lap on his CFMoto bike.

The Colombian was not done and went faster again straight away with his new record of 1m 45.905 untouched at the chequered flag as he sat on the back of the big pit exit group to avoid handing out a tow.

The final pole of the season going to Alonso takes his pole total to seven handing him the Tissot award for most poles in 2024. Another watch means he has gifted one to everyone who works with him in the Aspar garage this season.

Once again solo Collin Veijer was the best of the rest for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, finishing 0.347s slower but demonstrating solid race pace for Sunday.

The final front row slot went to Ivan Ortola, who arrived with the best time from practice after topping the morning P2 session, with a move from 14th to first late on, and took pole at Barcelona earlier in the season. Not quite able to reach those highs again after leaving the pits with his MT Helmets - MSI teammate, the Spaniard starts third at home.

2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 45.905s
2Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.347s
3Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.371s
4Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.568s
5Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.645s
6Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.670s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.773s
8Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.875s
9Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.909s
10Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.948s
11Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.972s
12David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.985s
13David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.025s
14Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.149s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.163s
16Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.225s
17Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.504s
18Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+3.977s
Q1
19Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 47.713s
20Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 47.719s
21Marcos UriarteSPACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 47.802s
22Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 47.802s
23Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)1m 48.168s
24Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 48.235s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)1m 48.340s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 48.440s
27Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)No Time

Angel Piqueras is rookie of the year and was again top rookie in the final qualifying session for Leopard ahead of his final ride with the team, close on times his best was just 0.371s off pole.

Daniel Holgado was fastest on Friday and went on to claim a solid fifth for Red Bull GasGas Tech3, often finding himself leading other around during the session.

Luca Lunetta was sixth quickest for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Adrian Fernandez seventh - after initially moving from 16th to sixth , the next lap saw the Leopard rider have a late fall at turn five which brought out the yellow flags along with the chequered one.

Taiyo Furusato was the best of the riders to move on from Q1 in seventh for Honda team Asia, another rider making a big leap up the standings late on as he was sat in 16th ahead of his final flying lap.

Jacob Roulstone spent much of the session tucked in behind teammate Holgado on his way to ninth, with Tatsuki Suzuki completing the top ten after moving up from Q1 top.

Scott Ogden was the top MLav rider in 16th, with Eddie O’Shea 25th.

Q1 - Japanese trio progress

The first qualifying session saw all three Japanese riders move through in very different circumstances.

Tatsuki Suzuki was topping the session and was called into the pits by his Husqvarna team as the clock ticked down, entering as the final flying laps started he denied the pack behind a tow and protected first in the session.

Matteo Bertelle (17th) was second, so look set for progression but took to racing Taiyo Furusato around as he tried to move into the four Q2 places from eighth. Despite an overtake from the Italian at turn ten, which the Honda Team Asia rider immediately returned in turn eleven, Furusato still made gains moving up in third.

Ryusei Yamanaka made a swift early exit to get a clean lap solo, allowing him to pick up the final Q2 slot.

 

Crashes, injuries and replacements


David Almansa was on the back foot after a late fall in the morning session, but finished P2 in 14th, just holing onto a Q2 slot, from there he went on to claim 13th.

Joel Esteban is absent with a wrist injury, his replacement for the round is Marcos Uriarte.

Uriarte had been the better of the two riders not usually on the entry list, joined by Alvaro Carpe, the Red Bull Rookies Cup winner, as a wild card addition at Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of a full season in 2025, partnering Rueda. In Q1 it was Carpe who only just missed out in fifth for 19th on the grid, with Uriarte 21st.

Noah Dettwiler did not set a lap in Q1, so has no time to his name.
 


 

