2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona (round 20) in Catalunya, which saw Daniel Holgado finish the day on top of the standings.

Daniel Holgado, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, 2024, Moto3, Practice
Daniel Holgado, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, 2024, Moto3, Practice
The final Friday Moto3 practice of 2024 ended with  Daniel Holgado topping the timesheets after P1 as the paddock moved to Barcelona, replacing Valencia as the final round.

Catalunya presented a cool track, making grip an issue, but times fell by the second session of the day. A strong position in the large group on track saw the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider leap to first late on, with a best of 1m 46.568s as he chased the bikes in front, looking to secure second in the 2024 season.

The positions were set before the final flying laps as the riders became traffic and tangled with each other, allowing BOE Motorsports rider David Munoz to hold second as he did in Free Practice, finishing just 0.081s slower in the same group on track on his KTM.

The rookie of the year, Angel Piqueras, was able to build on his timesheet topping form from the morning in third, and was set to go faster on his final flying lap before getting swamped on track, placing three different manufacturers in the top three aboard the Honda.

2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)1m 46 568s
2David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.081s
3Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.174s
4Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.242s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.287s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.338s
7Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.351s
8Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.388s
9Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.426s
10David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.464s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.523s
12Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.565s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.644s
14David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.672s
15Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.720s
16Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.796s
17Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.803s
18Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.830s
19Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.019s
20Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.135s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.247s
22Marcos UriarteSPACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.329s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.833s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.940s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.973s
26Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.002s
27Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.554s

Joel Kelso finished Friday fourth on the second BOE bike, he made a late move up from 25th to third heading into the final two minutes of P1, only losing one place with a lack of late progress on show.

Collin Veijer, currently on the same overall points total as Holgado, was true to form and spent his time on track flying solo on the Liqui Moly Husqvarna GP bike, and after a sting in the top position, finished fifth fastest.

Adrian Fernandez was a close sixth on the second Leopard, just ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Jose Antonio Rueda who set the seventh best time.

Scott Ogden was confident his time would stand so headed into the pits instead of around for a final fast run  - and was proved correct - with his MLav machine remaining eighth at the end of P1 as his rivals tripped over each other on track. Ogden was also well ahead of retained teammate Eddie O’Shea who got stuck in the traffic after a solid start for 24th.

Stefano Nepa had only been 22nd after the opening track session, but in the times P1, when it counted the LevelUp - MTA rider improved to set the ninth best time.

David Almansa completed the top ten for the Snipers team.

Ryusei Yamanaka made big gains initially and at one pint topped the session on his way to eleventh, and was the best of the  MT Helmets - MSI riders with pole man on the earlier visit to the Catalan region in the season, Ivan Ortola, down in 13th behind Snipers rider Matteo Bertelle.

David Alonso had a slow start to the final grand prix weekend in his championshpi winning season but did enough to fill the final Q2 progression slot overnight for his Valencia based team, CFMoto Valresa Aspar.

The first Free Practice session saw Piqueras in charge of a top three that also featured Munoz and Alonso, after following around Marcos Uriarte - who is replacing Joel Esteban at the CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team. Uriarte was 16th quickest in that session ahead of a wildcard addition.

2024 Red Bull Rookies Cup champion Alvaro Carpe has being given a debut by the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, joining future teammate Jose Antonio Rueda and the outgoing Xabi Zurutuza. Carpe was 20th in the first track session, and Uriarte remained the better of the two after P1 - in 22nd and 26th respectively.

FP had seen Adrian Fernandez leading for a spell before a fall dropped him to 15th. Tatsuki Suzuki also crashed in the session, while David Almansa ended it with a late bike issue, needing assistance back to the pits.

Suzuki doubled up with another spill in P1, this time at turn two.

2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 47.281s
2David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.410s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.616s
4Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.817s
5Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.874s
6Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.901s
7Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.943s
8Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.954s
9Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.047s
10Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.053s
11David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.178s
12Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.232s
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.264s
14Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.323s
15Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.430s
16Marcos UriarteSPACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.466s
17Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.531s
18Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.555s
19Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.608s
20Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.767s
21Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.780s
22Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.836s
23Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.836s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.337s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.346s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.097s
27Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+3.103s


 

