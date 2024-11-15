2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The final Friday Moto3 practice of 2024 ended with Daniel Holgado topping the timesheets after P1 as the paddock moved to Barcelona, replacing Valencia as the final round.

Catalunya presented a cool track, making grip an issue, but times fell by the second session of the day. A strong position in the large group on track saw the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider leap to first late on, with a best of 1m 46.568s as he chased the bikes in front, looking to secure second in the 2024 season.

The positions were set before the final flying laps as the riders became traffic and tangled with each other, allowing BOE Motorsports rider David Munoz to hold second as he did in Free Practice, finishing just 0.081s slower in the same group on track on his KTM.

The rookie of the year, Angel Piqueras, was able to build on his timesheet topping form from the morning in third, and was set to go faster on his final flying lap before getting swamped on track, placing three different manufacturers in the top three aboard the Honda.

2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) 1m 46 568s 2 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.081s 3 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.174s 4 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.242s 5 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.287s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.338s 7 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.351s 8 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.388s 9 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.426s 10 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.464s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.523s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.565s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.644s 14 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.672s 15 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.720s 16 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.796s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.803s 18 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.830s 19 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.019s 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.135s 21 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.247s 22 Marcos Uriarte SPA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.329s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.833s 24 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.940s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.973s 26 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.002s 27 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.554s

Joel Kelso finished Friday fourth on the second BOE bike, he made a late move up from 25th to third heading into the final two minutes of P1, only losing one place with a lack of late progress on show.

Collin Veijer, currently on the same overall points total as Holgado, was true to form and spent his time on track flying solo on the Liqui Moly Husqvarna GP bike, and after a sting in the top position, finished fifth fastest.

Adrian Fernandez was a close sixth on the second Leopard, just ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Jose Antonio Rueda who set the seventh best time.

Scott Ogden was confident his time would stand so headed into the pits instead of around for a final fast run - and was proved correct - with his MLav machine remaining eighth at the end of P1 as his rivals tripped over each other on track. Ogden was also well ahead of retained teammate Eddie O’Shea who got stuck in the traffic after a solid start for 24th.

Stefano Nepa had only been 22nd after the opening track session, but in the times P1, when it counted the LevelUp - MTA rider improved to set the ninth best time.

David Almansa completed the top ten for the Snipers team.

Ryusei Yamanaka made big gains initially and at one pint topped the session on his way to eleventh, and was the best of the MT Helmets - MSI riders with pole man on the earlier visit to the Catalan region in the season, Ivan Ortola, down in 13th behind Snipers rider Matteo Bertelle.

David Alonso had a slow start to the final grand prix weekend in his championshpi winning season but did enough to fill the final Q2 progression slot overnight for his Valencia based team, CFMoto Valresa Aspar.

The first Free Practice session saw Piqueras in charge of a top three that also featured Munoz and Alonso, after following around Marcos Uriarte - who is replacing Joel Esteban at the CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team. Uriarte was 16th quickest in that session ahead of a wildcard addition.

2024 Red Bull Rookies Cup champion Alvaro Carpe has being given a debut by the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, joining future teammate Jose Antonio Rueda and the outgoing Xabi Zurutuza. Carpe was 20th in the first track session, and Uriarte remained the better of the two after P1 - in 22nd and 26th respectively.

FP had seen Adrian Fernandez leading for a spell before a fall dropped him to 15th. Tatsuki Suzuki also crashed in the session, while David Almansa ended it with a late bike issue, needing assistance back to the pits.

Suzuki doubled up with another spill in P1, this time at turn two.

2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 47.281s 2 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.410s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.616s 4 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.817s 5 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.874s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.901s 7 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.943s 8 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.954s 9 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +1.047s 10 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.053s 11 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.178s 12 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.232s 13 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.264s 14 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.323s 15 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.430s 16 Marcos Uriarte SPA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.466s 17 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.531s 18 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.555s 19 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.608s 20 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.767s 21 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.780s 22 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.836s 23 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.836s 24 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +2.337s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.346s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.097s 27 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.103s



