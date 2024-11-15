2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona (round 20) in Catalunya, which saw Daniel Holgado finish the day on top of the standings.
The final Friday Moto3 practice of 2024 ended with Daniel Holgado topping the timesheets after P1 as the paddock moved to Barcelona, replacing Valencia as the final round.
Catalunya presented a cool track, making grip an issue, but times fell by the second session of the day. A strong position in the large group on track saw the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider leap to first late on, with a best of 1m 46.568s as he chased the bikes in front, looking to secure second in the 2024 season.
The positions were set before the final flying laps as the riders became traffic and tangled with each other, allowing BOE Motorsports rider David Munoz to hold second as he did in Free Practice, finishing just 0.081s slower in the same group on track on his KTM.
The rookie of the year, Angel Piqueras, was able to build on his timesheet topping form from the morning in third, and was set to go faster on his final flying lap before getting swamped on track, placing three different manufacturers in the top three aboard the Honda.
|2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|1m 46 568s
|2
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.081s
|3
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.174s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.242s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.287s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.338s
|7
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.351s
|8
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.388s
|9
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.426s
|10
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.464s
|11
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.523s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.565s
|13
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.644s
|14
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.672s
|15
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.720s
|16
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.796s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.803s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.830s
|19
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.019s
|20
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.135s
|21
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.247s
|22
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.329s
|23
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.833s
|24
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.940s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.973s
|26
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.002s
|27
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.554s
Joel Kelso finished Friday fourth on the second BOE bike, he made a late move up from 25th to third heading into the final two minutes of P1, only losing one place with a lack of late progress on show.
Collin Veijer, currently on the same overall points total as Holgado, was true to form and spent his time on track flying solo on the Liqui Moly Husqvarna GP bike, and after a sting in the top position, finished fifth fastest.
Adrian Fernandez was a close sixth on the second Leopard, just ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Jose Antonio Rueda who set the seventh best time.
Scott Ogden was confident his time would stand so headed into the pits instead of around for a final fast run - and was proved correct - with his MLav machine remaining eighth at the end of P1 as his rivals tripped over each other on track. Ogden was also well ahead of retained teammate Eddie O’Shea who got stuck in the traffic after a solid start for 24th.
Stefano Nepa had only been 22nd after the opening track session, but in the times P1, when it counted the LevelUp - MTA rider improved to set the ninth best time.
David Almansa completed the top ten for the Snipers team.
Ryusei Yamanaka made big gains initially and at one pint topped the session on his way to eleventh, and was the best of the MT Helmets - MSI riders with pole man on the earlier visit to the Catalan region in the season, Ivan Ortola, down in 13th behind Snipers rider Matteo Bertelle.
David Alonso had a slow start to the final grand prix weekend in his championshpi winning season but did enough to fill the final Q2 progression slot overnight for his Valencia based team, CFMoto Valresa Aspar.
The first Free Practice session saw Piqueras in charge of a top three that also featured Munoz and Alonso, after following around Marcos Uriarte - who is replacing Joel Esteban at the CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team. Uriarte was 16th quickest in that session ahead of a wildcard addition.
2024 Red Bull Rookies Cup champion Alvaro Carpe has being given a debut by the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, joining future teammate Jose Antonio Rueda and the outgoing Xabi Zurutuza. Carpe was 20th in the first track session, and Uriarte remained the better of the two after P1 - in 22nd and 26th respectively.
FP had seen Adrian Fernandez leading for a spell before a fall dropped him to 15th. Tatsuki Suzuki also crashed in the session, while David Almansa ended it with a late bike issue, needing assistance back to the pits.
Suzuki doubled up with another spill in P1, this time at turn two.
|2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 47.281s
|2
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.410s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.616s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.817s
|5
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.874s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.901s
|7
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.943s
|8
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.954s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.047s
|10
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.053s
|11
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.178s
|12
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.232s
|13
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.264s
|14
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.323s
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.430s
|16
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.466s
|17
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.531s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.555s
|19
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.608s
|20
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.767s
|21
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.780s
|22
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.836s
|23
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.836s
|24
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.337s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.346s
|26
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.097s
|27
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.103s