Scott Ogden announces major change for 2025

Scott Ogden has confirmed a huge change for next season in Moto3.

Ogden will depart MLav Racing, he has confirmed, although his next destination is unknown. Rumours link him with CIP Green Power Moto3 team.

"It’s going to be strange not seeing the number 19 on the Mlav bike after starting this project with them," Ogden said.

"I’m under no illusion of how tough the last 3 years have been, especially after a successful Junior GP campaign the year before.

"We enjoyed the highs - getting a front row in my first season and then again at my home round at Silverstone the year later, I will cherish the emotions from all the team for the rest of my career from these moments.

"I feel I’ve had the perfect last few rounds with the team, having Michael by my side, it’s meant a lot to me as I depart after this weekend and hope I can give them a result we all deserve to cap off the final part of the season matching the improved results in the last few races in Asia, being a consistent Top10 contender.

"I’m really excited for what my future holds but I also wish MLav all the best and Thank you."

Ogden was given his chance in Moto3 three years ago by Michael Laverty’s team.