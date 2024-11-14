Scott Ogden announces major change for 2025

New adventure for Scott Ogden next year

Scott Ogden
Scott Ogden

Scott Ogden has confirmed a huge change for next season in Moto3.

Ogden will depart MLav Racing, he has confirmed, although his next destination is unknown. Rumours link him with CIP Green Power Moto3 team.

"It’s going to be strange not seeing the number 19 on the Mlav bike after starting this project with them," Ogden said.

"I’m under no illusion of how tough the last 3 years have been, especially after a successful Junior GP campaign the year before.

"We enjoyed the highs - getting a front row in my first season and then again at my home round at Silverstone the year later, I will cherish the emotions from all the team for the rest of my career from these moments.

"I feel I’ve had the perfect last few rounds with the team, having Michael by my side, it’s meant a lot to me as I depart after this weekend and hope I can give them a result we all deserve to cap off the final part of the season matching the improved results in the last few races in Asia, being a consistent Top10 contender.

"I’m really excited for what my future holds but I also wish MLav all the best and Thank you."

Ogden was given his chance in Moto3 three years ago by Michael Laverty’s team.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jorge Martin: MotoGP title fight "will go to Sunday"
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on MotoGP title showdown: “Pressure can play a role, but I won’t cause anything”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
8h ago
Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to ‘legend’ Michael Schumacher with touching message
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Honda detail expectation for different track conditions in Barcelona
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Marc Marquez says “I don’t get a bonus”, offering a clue about season-finale plan
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “I love Jorge like a son” | “100%” sure of farewell Aprilia victory chance
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
RR
News
9h ago
Nathan Harrison offers a clue after shock Honda 2025 omission
Nathan Harrison
Nathan Harrison
F1
News
9h ago
“I would get on well with him” - Carlos Sainz disagrees with Red Bull rejection theory
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Too late to help Valentino Rossi at Ducati, now my job is to help Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi at Ducati
Valentino Rossi at Ducati
F1
News
10h ago
Monaco F1 GP switched to avoid Indy 500 clash after £150m deal
The start of the Monaco GP
The start of the Monaco GP