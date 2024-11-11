Moto3 champion David Alonso helps with Valencia flood clear-up

New Moto3 world champion David Alonso visited Valencia last weekend with his Aspar team to help with the flood clean-up effort.

The Valencia region was devastated by deadly flooding two weeks ago, which have so far claimed the lives of over 200 people, while a CNN report from 6 November states at least 1300 people are unaccounted for.

The flooding has left people homeless, while also heavily damaging infrastructure and covering many areas with thick mud.

The access roads to the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in the Cheste region of Valencia were badly damaged, with MotoGP ultimately forced to cancel the 2024 season finale at the venue.

It has been moved to Barcelona this weekend, with the race known as the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, with numerous initiatives planned to help raise money for the Valencia flood relief.

The flooding has affected the Aspar team on a personal level, with the squad based in Valencia.

It has set up a GoFundMe page, which has so far raised over €120,000 of its target of €500,000.

On Monday, it posted on social media ahead of this weekend’s final round of 2024: “Imagine facing the last race week of the season, your home GP week, the weekend you are looking forward to the most… but now, everything has changed.

“It will always be the Valencia GP, wherever it’s held.”

On Sunday, the team also posted a picture of Moto3 champion Alonso alongside Aspar team owner Jorge Martinez helping with the clean-up operation in Valencia.

A brief social media post read: “Because together we are stronger.

“Moto3 world champion David Alonso came to Valencia this weekend to help with the clean-up after the floods.”

Alonso is having a record-breaking season in Moto3 with the Aspar squad, with the Colombian winning 13 grands prix so far to beat Valentino Rossi’s record of 12 in a year from 1997.

He has also won the last six rounds and comfortably won his first title.

Alonso will remain with the Aspar squad in 2025 as he makes the step up to Moto2 alongside Dani Holgado.