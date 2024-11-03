2024 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, where David Alonso increased his win record to thirteen, with victory dedicated to Valencia.

David Alonso, Moto3, Malaysia, 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Malaysia, 2024
Round nineteen of the Moto3 championship, the Malaysian Grand Prix,had a familiar result as David Alonso took his sixth win in a row, his thirteenth in total this season, with a sombre podium dedicated to Valencia after the recent flooding.

The Valencian based CFMoto Gaviota Aspar team saw their new world champion determined to win at Sepang, handing his win bonus to the team’s GoFundMe to help with the disaster in the area they call home.

As it played out on track, Alonso lined up third on the grid at a track he does not favour and lost positions on lap three avoiding the falling Daniel Holgado, finishing the lap in eleventh.

Alonso wasted no time in coming back through the pack, with a little help from a spate of mechanical retirements ahead he was soon back in the front group.

Back in third the Colombian chased down the then lead duo of Joel Kelso and Taiyo Furusato, moving to second heading into the last seven laps of the race.

The# 80 was happy to sit in behind, managing his bike in the heat and keeping it as cool as possible only taking the lead for the final three laps.

Once in front ,Alonso was untouchable. Running wide, he still held his lead to the line after touching the kerb, for a win dedicated to his adopted home, with a win record only matched by Marc Marquez and his 13 victories in MotoGP.

Honda Team Asia rider Furusato lined up 17th and was knocking on the door of the top ten after just one lap. From there the Japanese rider never looked back and kept moving forward all the way to the lead, only missing out on the win by 0.088s.

Jose Antonio Rueda was tenth on the grid after a slow start to the weekend, but the Sunday man was also keen to put in a performance to dedicate his podium visit to Valencia, moving from sixth at the start of the penultimate lap to snatch third under Ivan Ortola at the start of the last lap, which he held to take the final rostrum spot for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

That left Ortola fourth after an epic launch from the line soon evaporated for the MT Helmets - MSI rider.

2024 Moto3 Malaysia - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)33m03.671s
2Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.088s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.411s
4Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.996s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.091s
6Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.225s
7Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.496s
8Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+7.244s
9Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+7.346s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+10.806s
11David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+10.094s
12Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+16.019s
13Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+20.545s
14Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+20.793s
15Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+21.001s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+21.231s
17David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+43.479s
18Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+45.061s
19Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)DNF
20Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)DNF
21Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)DNF
22Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)DNF
23Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)DNF
24Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)DNF
25Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)DNF
26Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)DNF

2023 race winner Collin Veijer was fifth on the only remaining Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP bike, just ahead of one time leader Joel Kelso who never recovered from running wide on his BOE Motorsports KTM and seventh placed Ryusei Yamanaka on the second MT Helmets entry.

Stefano Nepa was a distant eighth for LevelUP - MTA, just ahead of Matteo Bertelle for Rivacold Snipers.

Top rookie Luca Lunetta completed the top ten for SIC58 Squadra Corse at an always emotional round for the team.

The Italian held off early race leader, Snipers man David Almansa to the line.

There was a six second gap before Jacob Roulstone crossed the line on the only remaining Red Bull GasGas Tech3 bike, clear of the battle for the final points on offer.

That was lead over the line by 13th placed Filippo Farioli, just ahead of Xabi Zurutuza, who crashed on the cool down lap and was helped back towards the pits by Alonso, with Tatchakorn Buasri 15th.

Eddie O’Shea just missed out in 16th on his MLav Racing bike. Only two other riders saw the chequered flag - David Munoz, who was 17th after serving his ride through penalty for riding through Farioli on Saturday, and faller Noah Dettwiler who rejoined for 18th.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Adrian Fernandez started from pole but was one of several riders, mainly using the new Honda engine, to retire - in his case after a plume of white smoke shot out of the back of his Leopard bike. His teammate Angel Piqueras peeled into the pits soon after, as did Scott Ogden. Tatsuki Suzuki also pulled off track and out of the race.

Joel Esteban and Riccardo Rossi didn’t make it to the end of the first lap, crashing at turn two, with Esteban coming off worse after a massive highside across the corner.

Holgado was next to exit, with Nicola Carraro the final faller not to see the chequered flag.


Championship standings

2024 champion David Alonso adds another 25 points to his overall total, now on 396. Fifth for Veijer was enough to see him pull level on Holgado after his DNF, both on 236 in the battle for second place.

Piqueras retirement did not damage his lead in the rookie standings - now unable to be beaten for the title, after staying on 137. 

Nearest rival Lunetta was tenth - taking him to 112 in second overall- the Italian would need a win another non points finish from the Spaniard at the final round to even draw level, with 25 points the gap between the two - so Piqueras would still have the advantage after a win in San Marino on the fist visit to the track.

