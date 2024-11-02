2024 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Adrian Fernandez was perfectly positioned on his final lap of Sepang to claim pole in qualifying for round nineteen, the Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix, with a new lap record.

The Leopard rider started his Saturday leading P2 with what was then a new record for the Malaysian track, working together with teammate Angel Piqueras for a team 1-2, with the rookie second as rain started to fall.

Back on track and in the dry the Spaniard launched himself out in the middle of the group that exited pit lane together, with enough gap behind not to give a tow, while being able to chase down the markers ahead on track.

That saw a climb from third to first on the Honda, holding pole as the chequered flag was already being waved, a first for Fernandez with another new record of the track going his way, now a best of 2m 09.542s.

2024 Moto3 Malaysia - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 09.542s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.353s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.473s 4 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.586s 5 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.736s 6 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.747s 7 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.970s 8 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.976s 9 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.037s 10 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.205s 11 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.272s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.293s 13 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.326s 14 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.428s 15 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.513s 16 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.542s 17 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.656s 18 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.772s Q1 19 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) 2m 11.357s 20 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) 2m 11.449s 21 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 2m 11.509s 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 11.576s 23 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 11.847s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 11.948s 25 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 12.069s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 12.803s

Ivan Ortola had been leading the way until that point after he had used slipstream in the group during their previous track time. The MT Helmets - MSI rider finished second as the best KTM, 0.353s slower.

The 2024 champion David Alonso had begun the weekend on top with the best time registered on Friday, to follow on from his record breaking twelfth win in Thailand. The P2 session saw him back to the drawing board, scraping through to P2 in the final spot, 14th.

Positioning was important for Alonso, who seemed to lack straight line speed, but had the sense to slot in and use the riders around to improve, climbing to third and leaving the #80 well placed to add to his five race win streak.

Times were quite spaced out for Moto3 - Tatsuki Suzuki was fourth quickest but just over half a second off the pole lap for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Joel Kelso was the best of the riders to move through Q1 in fifth, leaving it late to set a lap, but using his own pace at the front of the train of riders that included Fernandez.

Luca Lunetta was a close sixth on the second SIC58 Squadra Corse bike, completing a strong showing for the team.

Angel Piqueras was seventh quickest, but looked for a gap that wasn’t there when passing Scott Ogden, causing his own fall and Ogden to place 18th, without a final flying lap to improve for the MLav Racing team.

2023 Malaysian race winner Collin Veijer resorted to running solo, but the nature of the track saw him finish eighth on the second Husqvarna - his last run was cancelled by the yellow flag for Piqueras at turn one, along with Jose Antonio Rueda in tenth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

David Almansa was between the pair in ninth for the Snipers team.

Daniel Holgado never really troubled the top of the timesheets so will be defending his second in the title standings from eleventh on the grid, behind Veijer, with Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

The final practice saw David Munoz under review for knocking off Filippo Farioli in the session. The Italian finished P2 in last with his bike having a technical hitch as he tried to leave for a final flier. Munoz earned a ride through penalty to be served in the race for his trouble, from a 15th placed start.



Q1 - Thailand’s pole rider Kelso eases into Q2

Joel Kelso had lead the way with his first pole just a week ago at the Chang International circuit, but only managed the 21st best time in P2, sending the BOE rider to Q1.

The Australian lead the quartet moving to Q2, with a solo lap that saw him close to Riccardo Rossi as he caught traffic. Rossi (16th)also made it through, along with Almansa and Nicola Carraro (14th).

Matteo Bertelle just missed out after a sensible run away from the riders tripping each other up only just didn’t pay off, while Eddie O’Shea, just off the back of that group moved up, but only to eighth, for 22nd on the grid.

Farioli, trying hard to make up for being knocked off earlier pushed too hard at turn four in Q1, doing a double flat floor spin across the track and leaving the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider 23rd.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There was a further fall in P2 for Tatsuki Suzuki, who had already done enough in the session to move through tenth before bouncing back for a second row start in Q2.

There were no additional crashes in either of the qualifying sessions.