2024 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

David Alonso was able to identify what slowed him in free practice and the start of P1 to move into the top slot on the timesheets overnight ahead of the Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Unlike at the last round, where he dominated the first day, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider was 13th after Free Practice and in intense talks with his engineers as the clock ticked down on P1, where the Colombian had stalled in eleventh.

Alonso exited the pits with six minutes remaining and much of the rest of the class following him out. Instead of getting annoyed with the traffic, the #80 sat in behind Daniel Holgado, to climb to first with a 2m 11.241s, the best lap of the day, which held firm to the end of the session.

Adrian Fernandez had been in charge of P1 to that point and his lap held on for second, 0.216s slower for Leopard on the Honda.

Taiyo Furusato was lapping solo on his way to third after an earlier exit from the pits, though the Honda Team Asia rider was almost half a second slower than Alonso, in third.