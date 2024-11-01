2024 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix (round 19) at Sepang, which finished with David Alonso on top after day one.
David Alonso was able to identify what slowed him in free practice and the start of P1 to move into the top slot on the timesheets overnight ahead of the Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix.
Unlike at the last round, where he dominated the first day, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider was 13th after Free Practice and in intense talks with his engineers as the clock ticked down on P1, where the Colombian had stalled in eleventh.
Alonso exited the pits with six minutes remaining and much of the rest of the class following him out. Instead of getting annoyed with the traffic, the #80 sat in behind Daniel Holgado, to climb to first with a 2m 11.241s, the best lap of the day, which held firm to the end of the session.
Adrian Fernandez had been in charge of P1 to that point and his lap held on for second, 0.216s slower for Leopard on the Honda.
Taiyo Furusato was lapping solo on his way to third after an earlier exit from the pits, though the Honda Team Asia rider was almost half a second slower than Alonso, in third.
- Pramac says Ducati support in MotoGP title fight has never wavered
- Marco Bezzecchi “a bit emotional” for Andrea Iannone’s MotoGP return
|2024 Moto3 Malaysia - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|2m 11.241s
|2
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.216s
|3
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.466s
|4
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.492s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.560s
|6
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.645s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.763s
|8
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.924s
|9
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.961s
|10
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.004s
|11
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.045s
|12
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.112s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.167s
|14
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.198s
|15
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.246s
|16
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.416s
|17
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.634s
|18
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.690s
|19
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.705s
|20
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.774s
|21
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.018s
|22
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.020s
|23
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.207s
|24
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.354s
|25
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+2.449s
|26
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.941s
After finishing FP in 24th Ryusei Yamanaka make the most progress in the dry and sunny second track session of the day to finish fourth as the top MT Helmets - MSI KTM rider.
Collin Veijer also left the pits earlier to circulate alone, taking him to the fifth best time for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, but the wrong side of the half a second difference to the top lap.
Jose Antonio Rueda was regularly seen in behind Alonso, helping the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider to sixth, with Holgado seventh for their GasGas Tech3 squad.
Top rookie Jacob Roulstone was behind his teammate on track and in the timings in eighth, while Scott Ogden was the last rider within a second of Alonso’s time in ninth for MLav Racing.
Tatsuki Suzuki did enough to complete the top ten best times for Liqui Moly Intact GP on the Husqvarna.
Free Practice leader, Leopard’s Angel Piqueras, was eleventh quickest, just ahead of fellow rookie Luca Lunetta in twelfth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.
The remaining overnight provisional Q2 slots were held by Joel Kelso for BOE Motorsports in 13th and LevelUP - MTA’s Stefano Nepa in 14th with Ivan Ortola coming up just short in 15th on the second MT Helmets bike.
Eddie O’Shea (22nd) was the only faller in the second session as he set about learning the tricky Malaysian track.
The first session saw the riders out on wet tyres on a wet track after overnight thunderstorms.
Piqueras came out on top, despite his lack of track acclimatisation as a rookie, after shadowing Alonso on his best effort.
David Almansa was one of two fallers (Scott Ogden the other, with a technical issue for Jacob Roulstone) as he tested the limit, finishing second, but still over half a second adrift. Pacesetter David Munoz was a close third, though he lost all his progress in the second timed session with an extended spell in the pits leaving him 18th, while champion Alonso (13th) and almost two seconds adrift.
Moto3 have a full roster of rider available for the Malaysian round, with no replacements or wildcards on the entry list.
|2024 Moto3 Malaysia - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|2m 23.835s
|2
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.520s
|3
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.552s
|4
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.775s
|5
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.017s
|6
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.167s
|7
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.518s
|8
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.545s
|9
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.611s
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.777s
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.790s
|12
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.792s
|13
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.912s
|14
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.985s
|15
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+2.025s
|16
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.394s
|17
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.613s
|18
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.690s
|19
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.754s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.826s
|21
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.049s
|22
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+3.100s
|23
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+3.487s
|24
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+3.539s
|25
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+3.787s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+4.269s