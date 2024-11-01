2024 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix (round 19) at Sepang, which finished with David Alonso on top after day one.

David Alonso, Moto3, Malaysia, 2024, Friday Practice
David Alonso, Moto3, Malaysia, 2024, Friday Practice
© Gold & Goose

David Alonso was able to identify what slowed him in free practice and the start of P1 to move into the top slot on the timesheets overnight ahead of the Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Unlike at the last round, where he dominated the first day, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider was 13th after Free Practice and in intense talks with his engineers as the clock ticked down on P1, where the Colombian had stalled in eleventh.

Alonso exited the pits with six minutes remaining and much of the rest of the class following him out. Instead of getting annoyed with the traffic, the #80 sat in behind Daniel Holgado, to climb to first with a 2m 11.241s, the best lap of the day, which held firm to the end of the session.

Adrian Fernandez had been in charge of P1 to that point and his lap held on for second, 0.216s slower for Leopard on the Honda.

Taiyo Furusato was lapping solo on his way to third after an earlier exit from the pits, though the Honda Team Asia rider was almost half a second slower than Alonso, in third.

2024 Moto3  Malaysia  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)2m 11.241s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.216s
3Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.466s
4Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.492s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.560s
6Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.645s
7Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.763s
8Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.924s
9Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.961s
10Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.004s
11Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.045s
12Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.112s
13Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.167s
14Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.198s
15Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.246s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.416s
17Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.634s
18David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.690s
19Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.705s
20David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.774s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.018s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.020s
23Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.207s
24Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.354s
25Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+2.449s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.941s

After finishing FP in 24th Ryusei Yamanaka make the most progress in the dry and sunny second track session of the day to finish fourth as the top MT Helmets - MSI KTM rider.

Collin Veijer also left the pits earlier to circulate alone, taking him to the fifth best time for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, but the wrong side of the half a second difference to the top lap.

Jose Antonio Rueda was regularly seen in behind Alonso, helping the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider to sixth, with Holgado seventh for their GasGas Tech3 squad.

Top rookie Jacob Roulstone was behind his teammate on track and in the timings in eighth, while Scott Ogden was the last rider within a second of Alonso’s time in ninth for MLav Racing.

Tatsuki Suzuki did enough to complete the top ten best times for Liqui Moly Intact GP on the Husqvarna.

Free Practice leader, Leopard’s  Angel Piqueras, was eleventh quickest, just ahead of fellow rookie Luca Lunetta in twelfth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

The remaining overnight provisional Q2 slots were held by Joel Kelso for BOE Motorsports in 13th and LevelUP - MTA’s Stefano Nepa in 14th with Ivan Ortola coming up just short in 15th on the second MT Helmets bike.

Eddie O’Shea (22nd) was the only faller in the second session as he set about learning the tricky Malaysian track.

The first session saw the riders out on wet tyres on a wet track after overnight thunderstorms.

Piqueras came out on top, despite his lack of track acclimatisation as a rookie, after shadowing Alonso on his best effort. 

David Almansa was one of two fallers (Scott Ogden the other, with a technical issue for Jacob Roulstone) as he tested the limit, finishing second, but still over half a second adrift. Pacesetter David Munoz was a close third, though he lost all his progress in the second timed session with an extended spell in the pits leaving him 18th,  while champion Alonso (13th) and almost two seconds adrift.

Moto3 have a full roster of rider available for the Malaysian round, with no replacements or wildcards on the entry list.

2024 Moto3 Malaysia  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)2m 23.835s
2David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.520s
3David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.552s
4Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.775s
5Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.017s
6Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.167s
7Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.518s
8Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.545s
9Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.611s
10Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.777s
11Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.790s
12Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.792s
13David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.912s
14Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.985s
15Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.025s
16Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.394s
17Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.613s
18Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.690s
19Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.754s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.826s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.049s
22Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.100s
23Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+3.487s
24Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+3.539s
25Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+3.787s
26Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+4.269s

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
12m ago
Lewis Hamilton admits “keeping an eye” on Ferrari competitiveness
Leclerc, Hamilton
Leclerc, Hamilton
MotoGP
News
23m ago
Franco Morbidelli teases where loyalty lies in MotoGP title battle
Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli
MotoGP
News
31m ago
Blow for Fabio Quartararo as new Yamaha engine breaks
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
WSBK
News
46m ago
Ex-rider handed top job in Yamaha WSBK project
Niccolo Canepa
Niccolo Canepa
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen tells Sauber who to pick to complete 2025 driver line-up
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
1h ago
FIA called upon to make stewards “full-time professional” with a “real salary”
Verstappen, Norris
Verstappen, Norris
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2024 Malaysian MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest on Friday as Martin crashes
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Malaysian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Malaysian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
MotoGP bosses explain priority for under-threat Valencia round
Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit
Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Moto2
Results
2h ago
2024 Malaysian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Malaysia, Moto2, 2024, Practice
Manuel Gonzalez, Malaysia, Moto2, 2024, Practice
© Gold & Goose