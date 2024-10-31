Pramac says Ducati support in MotoGP title fight has never wavered

‘Ducati never fought against us…’

Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi says Ducati “never fought against us” in terms of continued support amid the 2024 MotoGP title battle between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

Both Martin and Bagnaia - who are split by 17 points as the championship reaches its penultimate round in Malaysia - have had equal machinery in their title battles over the last two years.

However, when Martin announced he would be joining Aprilia in 2025 and Pramac subsequently signed with Yamaha, it was thought that Ducati’s support would slow as the season went on.

That suggestion was finally put to bed earlier this month when it was reported that Ducati had ceased development of the GP24 to ensure Martin and Bagnaia had a level playing field.

Ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian GP, Borsoi said of Ducati’s support: “Well, next year is another story.

“As I said several times, Ducati never fought against us in terms of giving all the tools and support.

“I’m pretty sure, and I have to say all the time, that they are the only ones in the paddock who give us the tools and the possibility to fight for the championship.

“So, far not any factory team gave the same support.

“So, apart from that, I don’t want to say nothing more because it’s clear to all of us that they are really beside us and helping us.”

Martin has his first chance to win the championship this weekend at Sepang, if he manages to outscore Bagnaia by 21 points.

Should Martin go on to win the championship, he would be the first independent team rider to do so.

“It’s a great moment,” Borsoi added.

“It was a great two seasons with Ducati. Sometimes I like to close my eyes and remember all the great moments we passed over the two seasons.

“So, it’s something that also I say to my guys to do because it’s good to remember all the great results we achieved.

“It’s nice because also when you wake up from that moment you feel better, you feel much more powerful.

“It’s a pleasure for me, and I will do my best for the last part of the season to try to put our steps over there.”

