Aleix Espargaro: Valencia ‘heartbreaking’ - ‘if we race, we have to help’

The devastating floods in Valencia were at the forefront of MotoGP’s attention on Thursday at Sepang.

Not only do Spanish riders make up ten of the 22-strong grid, but many team members plus commercial rights holder Dorna are based in the country.

Valencia is also set to host MotoGP’s season finale on November 15-17, which is now in serious doubt for logistical and ethical reasons.

Home rider Aleix Espargaro, due to compete in his final MotoGP as a full-time rider at the Valencia finale, said:

“The images on social media are nothing because I talked with some friends who are living in small villages around Valencia and they tell me that everything is collapsed and destroyed.

“They have no houses, cars [washed away]. Normally you see these images very far from you, but when it happens very close to your home, it's heartbreaking.”

Can MotoGP go there to race?

“I don’t know. It is a very difficult situation. Hopefully Carmelo [Espargaro], Dorna with the government in Spain will take the right decision,” Espargaro replied.

“It is not about the track facilities. I think they can be repaired more or less easy in two weeks, but it’s the situation with the hospitals and emergency people. That is more important than to go there and do a sport show.

“In any case, I hope they make the right decision.”

Asked if he would feel comfortable racing at Valencia under the circumstances, the factory Aprilia rider said that if the event goes ahead “then somehow we have to help.”

“It can be handled in different ways. If we can give Valencia something back,” Espargaro said. “I don’t know how… We can give our prize money, I will do it 100%. We can do it. Or Dorna can find some way to help them as well.

“I don’t know. The situation is very complicated. Obviously, right now it is the less important thing to go there and race.

“If we are able to go there and race, then somehow we have to help.”

If Valencia doesn't go ahead, a last-minute alternative such as Qatar, Portimao, Barcelona, Jerez or even a Sepang back-to-back have all been rumoured.

“MotoGP is such a big thing that they just cannot wait to see the situation in Valencia. They need to work on a Plan B,” Espargaro said.

“I think also for the [title] contenders to do one more race is fair.

“I think the season has not been easy for Dorna in terms of organisation and racing calendar. Hopefully, they can solve one more time.”

Espargaro is also open to changing the date of the season finale if it’s not possible to arrange a replacement on the same weekend.

“When there is a big thing like this one, then I think we all have to be open minded,” he said.

“A lot of people have lost their lives, their houses.

“We are just riders. If we race one week earlier, or later then we will adapt. It is not a problem.”