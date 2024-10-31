Aleix Espargaro: Valencia ‘heartbreaking’ - ‘if we race, we have to help’

"It's heartbreaking... I hope they make the right decision"

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

The devastating floods in Valencia were at the forefront of MotoGP’s attention on Thursday at Sepang.

Not only do Spanish riders make up ten of the 22-strong grid, but many team members plus commercial rights holder Dorna are based in the country.

Valencia is also set to host MotoGP’s season finale on November 15-17, which is now in serious doubt for logistical and ethical reasons.

Home rider Aleix Espargaro, due to compete in his final MotoGP as a full-time rider at the Valencia finale, said:

“The images on social media are nothing because I talked with some friends who are living in small villages around Valencia and they tell me that everything is collapsed and destroyed.

“They have no houses, cars [washed away]. Normally you see these images very far from you, but when it happens very close to your home, it's heartbreaking.”

Can MotoGP go there to race?

“I don’t know. It is a very difficult situation. Hopefully Carmelo [Espargaro], Dorna with the government in Spain will take the right decision,” Espargaro replied.

“It is not about the track facilities. I think they can be repaired more or less easy in two weeks, but it’s the situation with the hospitals and emergency people. That is more important than to go there and do a sport show.

“In any case, I hope they make the right decision.”

Asked if he would feel comfortable racing at Valencia under the circumstances, the factory Aprilia rider said that if the event goes ahead “then somehow we have to help.”

“It can be handled in different ways. If we can give Valencia something back,” Espargaro said. “I don’t know how… We can give our prize money, I will do it 100%. We can do it. Or Dorna can find some way to help them as well.

“I don’t know. The situation is very complicated. Obviously, right now it is the less important thing to go there and race.

“If we are able to go there and race, then somehow we have to help.”

If Valencia doesn't go ahead, a last-minute alternative such as Qatar, Portimao, Barcelona, Jerez or even a Sepang back-to-back have all been rumoured.

“MotoGP is such a big thing that they just cannot wait to see the situation in Valencia. They need to work on a Plan B,” Espargaro said.

“I think also for the [title] contenders to do one more race is fair.

“I think the season has not been easy for Dorna in terms of organisation and racing calendar. Hopefully, they can solve one more time.”

Espargaro is also open to changing the date of the season finale if it’s not possible to arrange a replacement on the same weekend.

“When there is a big thing like this one, then I think we all have to be open minded,” he said.

“A lot of people have lost their lives, their houses.

“We are just riders. If we race one week earlier, or later then we will adapt. It is not a problem.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Johnny Herbert claims penalties “won’t stop” Max Verstappen and explains verdict
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Luca Marini: Engine development freedom “the only good thing” about MotoGP concessions
F1
News
5h ago
Liam Lawson “not here to make friends” after Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso spats
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
F1
News
6h ago
Franco Colapinto backed for final F1 2025 seat by Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto
Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris wants “fair racing” in F1 title fight but “it’s for the other side to change”
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

More News

F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton: Max Verstappen driving “pretty much the same” as 2021
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen spar in 2021
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen spar in 2021
F1
News
7h ago
Max Verstappen hits back at Damon Hill criticism: “I don’t listen to those individuals”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Alex Marquez teases 2025 MotoGP bike spec: “I know… but I will not tell you”
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez talk at the 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez talk at the 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton braced for ‘emotional’ Ayrton Senna McLaren F1 car tribute run
Lewis Hamilton wore an Ayrton Senna tribute t-shirt on Thursday
Lewis Hamilton wore an Ayrton Senna tribute t-shirt on Thursday
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “a bit emotional” for Andrea Iannone’s MotoGP return
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose