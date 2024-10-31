Valencia MotoGP uncertainty: ‘What Dorna decides will be good and fair’

Francesco Bagnaia is confident whatever MotoGP does amid the uncertainty over running the Valencia Grand Prix will be “good and fair” in the context of the title fight.

Deadly flooding has swept through the Valencia region this week, with a year’s worth of rain battering the surrounding area of the city near the Ricardo Tormo Circuit overnight on Wednesday.

There have been reports of at least 95 deaths as a result of the flooding, while massive damage has been done to the access road to the Ricardo Tormo track.

MotoGP is due to stage its final round of the 2024 campaign at the circuit on 15-17 November, though this now looks highly unlikely.

No update has been given by Dorna Sports on what could happen, though there have already been rumours of replacement being organised in one of Malaysia, Qatar, Portugal and Barcelona.

With 17 points splitting Jorge Martin and Bagnaia in the standings ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian GP, the uncertainty over the Valencia finale could have massive ramifications on the outcome of the championship.

Bagnaia doesn’t believe it is correct to race in Valencia, but feels there are “many more options to try” in ensuring a final round is run somewhere.

“The most difficult thing for me is the ethical side, because honestly racing there is like a party,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Malaysian GP.

“It’s like a moment to enjoy. And knowing that the situation is what it is, it’s not correct.

“And we are always super respectful about what is happening around the world. We are living everybody under the same sky, so it could be wrong to race there.

“In any case, if it was my choice I would prefer to not race there. But I’m not the one to decide this. What Dorna will decide will be good and fair, but I think we have many more options to try.”

Asked what his preferred replacement to Valencia would be, Bagnaia declined to comment, while also admitting that a total cancellation of the last round “could be not fair”.

“For me it’s not the correct moment to say what I will like,” he added.

“We will wait and what they will decide will be good. Could be not fair [to cancel the last race], but I’m not the guy to have to decide it it.”

Championship leader Martin echoed Bagnaia’s comments, saying: “I think it’s a really difficult situation, for sure for the people over there.

“But also for us, the best thing will be to know right now, to know it today, so you approach the weekend in a different way.

“But I think Valencia will be difficult, because even if everything is good [with the track] it’s a difficult situation and I think just for the respect of the people over there, I think also in terms of logistics - I don’t know how the track is exactly - maybe we cannot be fully crowded.

“I think the best option would be to race elsewhere. But I think Dorna, or MotoGP, will do the best thing and the best choice.”