Update on at-risk Valencia MotoGP as death toll rises after devastating flood

Valencia has been decimated by deadly floods just two weeks before it is due to host the MotoGP season finale, which is now under threat.

Seventy-two people have died after flash floods impacted south-eastern Spain, Sky News report.

Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit is scheduled to hold the final round of the 2024 MotoGP season on the weekend of November 15-17.

A statement from the Ricardo Tormo Circuit on Wednesday confirmed it has “begun the work of assessing the multiple damages suffered”.

“An initial inspection the condition of the track is optimal”, however access and parking areas have been “seriously damage” and require “urgent repair”.

Damage was caused by more than 200 litres per square metre of rainwater in less than 12 hours, combined with water flow, mud, debris from the nearby ravines, and parts of the circuit itself.

Around 100 people - including grandstand assembly operators, the Formula E logistics team, maintenance, security and office personnel - were forced to camp overnight in various safe places on the site, including the gym and office.

"The most important thing is that all the people who were at the Circuit are fine, they have all been able to spend the night safely in the facilities of the Circuit," said Nicolás Collado, general director of Ricardo Tormo.

"Now begins a damage assessment process that will tell us to what extent this DANA will affect the celebration of the Grand Prix, all previous activities are cancelled for the moment to try to reach the celebration of the Grand Prix with full guarantees as the only objective.”

A statement from IRTA reported by Motorsport read: "We are all aware of the current situation in Valencia caused by heavy rains and floods. Sadly, there have been more than 50 fatalities in the region and many people are still missing. Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones.

"Fortunately, there have been no injuries among the circuit staff, but there is great damage to the exterior of the facilities, especially in the access to the circuit. We have been informed that the runway appears to be in good condition, although a full assessment is still underway."

A statement from MotoGP said: "The entire MotoGP community wants to send our support to all those affected by the flooding in Valencia. Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones.

"We're thinking of you all and everyone assisting in the recovery process.

"MotoGP is in contact with the circuit and local authorities to offer our support and assistance as we work together to recover as soon as possible."

Formula E was due to test at the Ricardo Tormo circuit on Monday.

A statement from that series read: "Our thoughts go out to those affected by the extreme weather conditions in Spain. We are working closely with the local authorities and representatives of the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia ahead of the scheduled FIA Formula E official test next week.

"Due to damage to the main access road caused by a burst river bank nearby, the circuit is currently inaccessible by vehicle. Four members of Formula E staff stayed at the circuit last night as a precaution, but are safe and able to transfer to and from the circuit by foot. Track conditions show no signs of damage, and we continue to assess garages and freight. Alternative access routes in and out of the circuit are currently being investigated.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates in due course."

72 dead across south-east Spain

But the city’s attention has turned to the dreadful flash floods which struck on Tuesday.

Children are among the dead in Valencia, according to Sky News.

"Yesterday was the worst day of my life," Ricardo Gabaldón, the mayor of a town in Valencia, told national broadcaster RTVE.

"We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres.”

British tourist Vitalij Farafonov told Sky News: "It was mayhem as we counted nine or 10 overturned lorries on a half mile stretch of the motorway.

"We've never seen anything like it."

More storms are predicted into Thursday, according to Sky News.

MotoGP first goes to Malaysia, the penultimate round of the season, this weekend before the scheduled Valencia round.