Marco Bezzecchi “a bit emotional” for Andrea Iannone’s MotoGP return

Marco Bezzecchi says he was “a bit emotional” when he saw Andrea Iannone in Malaysia this week ahead of the Italian’s shock MotoGP return with VR46 Ducati.

Fabio Di Giannantonio’s 2024 season ended last weekend in Thailand after the Italian elected to undergo surgery on the left shoulder he badly dislocated in August at he Austrian GP.

VR46 have elected to replace him with one-time grand prix winner Iannone, who last raced in MotoGP in 2019 with Aprilia before serving a four-year doping ban.

His return has divided opinion, though the majority of the riders have welcomed VR46’s decision.

Bezzecchi, who will be Iannone’s team-mate in Malaysia, said: “I’m happy to have Andrea here inside the box with us.

“To be honest, yesterday I was a bit emotional when I saw him the first time because I know him, we have a very good relationship.

“But first of all I grew up watching him in the MotoGP.

“He has been always a fantastic rider, one of the top Italian riders of the current MotoGP era. So, very good to have him here. Hopefully I can learn something from him.”

Iannone last raced a Ducati in 2016, the year he took his only premier class grand prix win and the season he ended the Italian marque’s victory drought dating back to 2011.

Enea Bastianini echoed Bezzecchi’s sentiments and expects the current GoEleven Ducati World Superbike rider to be fast this weekend on the GP23.

“I’m excited and probably Iannone will be competitive,” he said.

“Iannone is one of the biggest talents from Italy and I think he will like the bike, because it’s changed probably from what he used in the past.

“I’m curious to see after the first practice how his comments were.”

Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli called Iannone’s return a “wonderful story” and a great way to end the year he returned to racing.

“It’s amazing to see him back,” Morbidelli said.

“It’s a wonderful story. After four years, it was great to see him back on a racing bike, Superbikes, and seeing him racing again was nice, and I think that these final two races are the cherry on top of the pie for him, and for the fans as well.”

VR46 is yet to announce who will replace Di Giannantonio at the final round of the season, which is scheduled to be the Valencia GP on 15-17 November.

However, deadly floods in the region this week have cast doubt on the viability of the race.