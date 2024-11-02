2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Sprint Race Results

* Rookie

Jorge Martin puts one hand on the 2024 MotoGP title after victory in the Malaysian Sprint is combined with a crash for Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia, who beat Martin to pole in an epic qualifying battle, walked away with his head in his hands after falling from second - between Martin and Marc Marquez - on lap 3 of 10.

The reigning double world champion suffered his eighth DNF of the season when he lost the front at the slow Turn 9 left-hander.

Gigi Dall’Igna and Davide Tardozzi left the Ducati garage to flank Bagnaia as he walked down pitlane.

Bagnaia is now 29 points behind Martin, who will be crowned champion tomorrow if he can increase his lead to 38 points.

Marc Marquez kept second, finishing within one second of Martin, while Bagnaia’s exit handed the final podium place to his factory team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Last year’s Sprint winner Alex Marquez, who started alongside Bagnaia and Martin on the front row, was fourth.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, Martin's team-mate Franco Morbidelli, then the KTMs of Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Pedro Acosta completed the top nine.

As if the tension wasn’t already high enough raindrops began falling on the grid, prompting the race to be declared a flag-to-flag. However, the moisture soon cleared.

Andrea Iannone finished his first MotoGP race since 2019, and first ever Sprint, in 19th place.

All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyre options.

A minute’s silence was held before the Sprint for the victims of the flooding in Spain.

The flood devastation in Valencia has also forced the cancellation of MotoGP’s planned season finale. The replacement venue is still to be announced.