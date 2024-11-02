Malaysian Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Malaysian Sprint race at Sepang, round 19 of 20.

Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Jorge Martin will be crowned champion if he holds a lead of at least 38 points after Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix...

Malaysian Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)465 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)436(-29)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)365(-100)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)352(-113)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)206(-259)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*198(-267)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)180(-285)
8=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)165(-300)
9=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)159(-306)
10=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)143(-322)
11^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)142(-323)
12˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)137(-328)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)98(-367)
14=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)84(-381)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-394)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)66(-399)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)48(-417)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)31(-434)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-442)
20=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)21(-444)
21=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)21(-444)
22=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-452)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-453)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-458)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-463)

 

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

