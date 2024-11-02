Malaysian Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Jorge Martin will be crowned champion if he holds a lead of at least 38 points after Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix...

Malaysian Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 465 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 436 (-29) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 365 (-100) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 352 (-113) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 206 (-259) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 198 (-267) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 180 (-285) 8 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 165 (-300) 9 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 159 (-306) 10 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 143 (-322) 11 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 142 (-323) 12 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 137 (-328) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 98 (-367) 14 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 84 (-381) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-394) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 66 (-399) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 48 (-417) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 31 (-434) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 23 (-442) 20 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 21 (-444) 21 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 21 (-444) 22 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-452) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-453) 24 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-458) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-463)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

