Malaysian Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Malaysian Sprint race at Sepang, round 19 of 20.
Jorge Martin will be crowned champion if he holds a lead of at least 38 points after Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|465
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|436
|(-29)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|365
|(-100)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|352
|(-113)
|5
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|206
|(-259)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|198
|(-267)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|180
|(-285)
|8
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|165
|(-300)
|9
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|159
|(-306)
|10
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|143
|(-322)
|11
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|142
|(-323)
|12
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|137
|(-328)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|98
|(-367)
|14
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|84
|(-381)
|15
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-394)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|66
|(-399)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|48
|(-417)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|31
|(-434)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|23
|(-442)
|20
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-444)
|21
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|(-444)
|22
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-452)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-453)
|24
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-458)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-463)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie