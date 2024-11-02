How Jorge Martin can win the 2024 MotoGP world title in Malaysia

Jorge Martin has put one hand on the MotoGP championship trophy after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint as Francesco Bagnaia crashed out.

Coming into Saturday’s race action at Sepang, Martin held a lead of 17 points over Bagnaia and held the position of being able to finish second at all of the remaining races to his title rival to still become champion.

After Saturday’s sprint race in Malaysia, in which Martin took his seventh Saturday win of the season and Bagnaia crashed, the Pramac rider is now 29 points clear in the standings.

This means that Martin can win the championship on Sunday in Malaysia.

That is an important element to a championship battle that currently has no fixed final round, following Valencia’s cancellation due to the extreme flooding in the region this week.

How Martin can become champion at the Malaysian GP

If Martin wins, Bagnaia must be third

If Martin is second, Bagnaia must be no higher than fifth

If Martin is third, Bagnaia must be no higher than ninth

If Martin is fourth, Bagnaia must be no higher than 12th

If Martin is fifth, Bagnaia must be no higher than 14th

If Martin is sixth, Bagnaia must be no higher than 15th

If Martin is seventh, Bagnaia must not score

If Martin is eighth or lower, the championship cannot be won

Should the championship be won on Sunday, it will mark the first for Martin in the premier class and will make him the first independent team rider to win a title.

It will also be the first time since 2021, the last time Bagnaia was beaten to a title, that the championship is decided before the end of the season.

Martin will also be Spain’s first world champion since Joan Mir in 2020.