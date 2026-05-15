MotoGP Catalunya LIVE: Practice updates as rain threatens crucial session

Pedro Acosta ends Practice fastest from Alex Marquez and Binder.
Jorge Martin, the Le Mans winner, and Pecco Bagnaia, the Le Mans polesitter, are in Q1!
Full results to follow...
The sixth round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place at the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi leads the championship coming to the Barcelona round of the campaign, though only by a single point, after team-mate Jorge Martin grabbed his first grand prix victory in France last weekend.
With Aprilia continuing to look a cut above the rest of the field, the battle between the Aprilia duo is fast shaping up to be the championship fight this season.
Ducati will be hoping Alex Marquez can repeat his Barcelona heroics from 12 months ago in the same way he did a few weeks prior at Jerez, following a tough French Grand Prix for the brand.
It will also compete in Barcelona without Marc Marquez, who underwent double surgery on his right foot and right shoulder on Sunday, following a heavy crash in the sprint at Le Mans.
Ducati will not replace Marc Marquez in Barcelona, while his participation in the upcoming Italian Grand Prix remains uncertain.
Tech3 have also announced that Maverick Vinales will return to action this weekend in Barcelona, having been out since the US Grand Prix due to a shoulder injury.
2026 Catalan MotoGP: Friday schedule
FP1 - 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST
Practice - 2pm BST - 3pm BST
KTM led the way on Friday at the Catalan Grand Prix, as Martin and Bagnaia miss the Q2 cut
Pedro Acosta ends Practice fastest from Alex Marquez and Binder.
Jorge Martin, the Le Mans winner, and Pecco Bagnaia, the Le Mans polesitter, are in Q1!
Full results to follow...
Quartararo has jumped up to ninth.
Bagnaia is out! Zarco has moved him down to 11th.
The chequered flag is out.
Bagnaia gets into the top 10, but only in 10th. Miller, meanwhile, is up in seventh!
Martin has gone down again, this time at Turn 2. He is in Q1!
Mir has gone down at Turn 10.
Five minutes to go. Your Q2 runners are:
Mir puts in a belter of a lap to go up to fourth from 20th.
And DiGia into third. So, the GP26 is quick here. Bagnaia, in 18th, needs to dig deep over these last eight minutes.
Marquez up to second now.
Miller used the Aprilias to get into 10th.
Martin is only 12th right now. Concerning drop in pace this is for the Spaniard after his crash.
Di Giannantonio moves up to second, 0.195s down on Acosta. 10 minutes to go.
Acosta shoots to the top now with a 1m38.710s.
Bastianini, now on a new soft, goes up to second.
That time from Binder suggests track evolution is quite big right now. So, let's see what the rest of the field can do with 15 minutes to go.
Binder improves to a 1m38.970s and goes top of the pile. That's more like it!
Alex Rins has gone down now.
Binder jumps up to fifth on a new soft rear. The KTM looks to be working well here today. The South African really needs a big weekend if he has any hopes of saving his place on the grid in 2027.
Bezzecchi just ran wide at Turn 4, which is very easy to do, and won't be the last time we see that this weekend for riders.
A replay of Ogura's crash.
No improvement for DiGia. He stays fourth.