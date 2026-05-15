MotoGP Catalunya LIVE: Practice updates as rain threatens crucial session

KEY MOMENTS

Practice for MotoGP Catalunya is underway

Alex Marquez leads FP1

Jorge Martin looks in pain after crash at Turn 12

The sixth round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place at the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi leads the championship coming to the Barcelona round of the campaign, though only by a single point, after team-mate Jorge Martin grabbed his first grand prix victory in France last weekend.

With Aprilia continuing to look a cut above the rest of the field, the battle between the Aprilia duo is fast shaping up to be the championship fight this season.

Ducati will be hoping Alex Marquez can repeat his Barcelona heroics from 12 months ago in the same way he did a few weeks prior at Jerez, following a tough French Grand Prix for the brand.

It will also compete in Barcelona without Marc Marquez, who underwent double surgery on his right foot and right shoulder on Sunday, following a heavy crash in the sprint at Le Mans.

Ducati will not replace Marc Marquez in Barcelona, while his participation in the upcoming Italian Grand Prix remains uncertain.

Tech3 have also announced that Maverick Vinales will return to action this weekend in Barcelona, having been out since the US Grand Prix due to a shoulder injury.

2026 Catalan MotoGP: Friday schedule

FP1 - 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST

Practice - 2pm BST - 3pm BST