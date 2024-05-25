2024 Catalunya Moto3 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix in Barcelona, which saw Ivan Ortola end David Alonso’s dominant run for position.

Ivan Ortola, Moto3, 2024, pole position in Catalan GP qualifying, 25th May
Ivan Ortola, Moto3, 2024, pole position in Catalan GP qualifying, 25th May
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for round six, the Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix, saw Ivan Ortola time his run just right to claim pole position, his first in Moto3.

Ortola had been the first rider under the old record in Moto3 on Friday. Always in the mix, the MT Helmets - MSI rider had timed his final run out of the pits just right, avoiding the late yellow flags for a session best of 1m 46.749s.

There was controversy earlier in the session when the Spaniard pulled across the racing line, ruining the fast laps of several riders, including a very frustrated David Alonso.

It marks an end to a long session topping run by the #80 who had been first in every session since Texas.

2024 Moto3 Catalunya  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 46.749s
2Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.019s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.262s
4Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.388s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.429s
6David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.550s
7David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.646s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.719s
9Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.800s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.814s
11Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.815s
12Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.872s
13Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.896s
14Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.240s
15Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.290s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.305s
17David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.500s
18Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)No Time
Q1
19Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)1m 48.557s
20Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m48.683s
21Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)1m 48.752s
22Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 48.799s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 48.876s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 49.204s
25Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 49.220s
26Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)1m 49.406s
27Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 50.528s

Collin Veijer came into qualifying fourth overall and was visibly happy with his final practice session, where he completed a long set of consistent laps.

That time on track paid dividends for the Liqiui Moly Intact GP rider, who picked up where he left off, circulating solo to have been top heading into the final moments, holding on for the second best time, just 0.019s slower than pole.

Jose Antonio Rueda has been the closest rider to Alonso all weekend before qualifying but got a slow start to Q2. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider went back out for his final run solo, climbing from 17th to claim the final front row slot.

Alonso had sent out a warning of his pace for the weekend where in the morning P2 session he moved to qualifying with the top time, a new record of 1m 46.111s with only the top six able to stay within a second of his record speed.

Nothing seemed to go his way in qualifying, from his incident with Ortola, to being one of the last out of the pits following a double tyre change. His final lap was good enough to elevate the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider to third, however it was cancelled as it was set under yellow flag conditions, demoting the Colombian back to sixth.

That saw Taiyo Furusato move up to fourth after a solid run for Honda Team Asia, just ahead of fellow countryman Ryusei Yamanaka on the second MT Helmets bike.

Their late forward progress was bad news for David Munoz, who still made gains after Jacob Roulstone also had a lap cancelled. The BOE Motorsports rider was the best of the Q1 graduates in seventh.

Adrian Fernandez had a technical issue on Friday but did well enough to move into Q2 with a top ten time. The Leopard rider built on that to finish his comeback in eighth.

Championship Leader Daniel Holgado was only 22nd in P2, relying on his Friday time to move him directly to the second qualifying session, the only rider not to improve. A late fall at turn ten saw him stuck in ninth at the end of Q2.

Luca Lunetta was the top rookie after Roulstone’s cancelled lap, completing the top ten with his last flying lap for SIC58 Squadra Corse after also coming through Q1, track time which proved valuable to the Italian.

Joel Kelso put himself on a different schedule to the rest of the participants, staying out on the last, late pit visit. The Australian improved his time, but not enough to impact the front rows, so will line up 14th for BOE Motorsports.

David Almansa was the last rider in the top 14 in P2, despite collecting Xabi Zurutuza, running straight into the side of him in an overambitious move in the closing seconds of the session. The Snipers rider returned to take his place in Q2, but was off the pace in 17th.

Q1- All change at the chequered flag

The progression places were open for all in the closing stages of the Q1 session, with red sectors flashing across the timing screens.

Snipers rider Matteo Bertelle (12th) took the lead to cross into Q2 with the top time. Munoz was close behind. Lunetta had lead the timesheets so was sat in the pits as his time dropped to third, with Jacob Roulstone (16th) continuing his perfect run of Q2 appearances in fourth.

Those who had been top four missed out in the rush to the line. Both Filippo Farioli and Scott Ogden fell right at the close of the session as their times dropped back to fifth and sixth in the session for 19th and 20th on the grid.

Zurutuza was back on track after being given the all clear from his earlier incident. The battered and bruised Red Bull KTM Ajo rider earned 23rd.

Crashes injuries and replacements

In addition to the two late falls in Q1, there were a further two at the end of Q2, Holgado and Riccardo Rossi, which left the CIP Green Power with no lap set.

There is an additional rider on the grid in Montmelo, Arbi Aditama (27th) is a wildcard for the Honda Team Asia outfit.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19m ago
Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
27m ago
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
30m ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro wins the sprint after three riders crash from the lead
Aleix Espargaro Catalunya
Aleix Espargaro Catalunya
MotoGP
News
30m ago
2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results
2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint race start
2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint race start
F1
News
44m ago
Max Verstappen addresses Jos-Christian Horner feud: ‘No conflict, just different opinions’
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen …

Latest News

Moto2
Results
53m ago
2024 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Qualifying Results
Sergio Garcia, Moto2, Catalan GP, pole position, 25th May, 2024
Sergio Garcia, Moto2, Catalan GP, pole position, 25th May, 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
1h ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 Catalunya Moto3 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Qualifying Results
Ivan Ortola, Moto3, 2024, pole position in Catalan GP qualifying, 25th May
Ivan Ortola, Moto3, 2024, pole position in Catalan GP qualifying, 25th May
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc remains favourite for Monaco F1 pole after topping final practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…