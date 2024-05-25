2024 Catalunya Moto3 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for round six, the Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix, saw Ivan Ortola time his run just right to claim pole position, his first in Moto3.

Ortola had been the first rider under the old record in Moto3 on Friday. Always in the mix, the MT Helmets - MSI rider had timed his final run out of the pits just right, avoiding the late yellow flags for a session best of 1m 46.749s.

There was controversy earlier in the session when the Spaniard pulled across the racing line, ruining the fast laps of several riders, including a very frustrated David Alonso.

It marks an end to a long session topping run by the #80 who had been first in every session since Texas.

2024 Moto3 Catalunya - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 46.749s 2 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.019s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.262s 4 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.388s 5 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.429s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.550s 7 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.646s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.719s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.800s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.814s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.815s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.872s 13 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.896s 14 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.240s 15 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.290s 16 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.305s 17 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.500s 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) No Time Q1 19 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 48.557s 20 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m48.683s 21 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 48.752s 22 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.799s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 48.876s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 49.204s 25 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 49.220s 26 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 49.406s 27 Arbi Aditama IND Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 50.528s

Collin Veijer came into qualifying fourth overall and was visibly happy with his final practice session, where he completed a long set of consistent laps.

That time on track paid dividends for the Liqiui Moly Intact GP rider, who picked up where he left off, circulating solo to have been top heading into the final moments, holding on for the second best time, just 0.019s slower than pole.

Jose Antonio Rueda has been the closest rider to Alonso all weekend before qualifying but got a slow start to Q2. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider went back out for his final run solo, climbing from 17th to claim the final front row slot.

Alonso had sent out a warning of his pace for the weekend where in the morning P2 session he moved to qualifying with the top time, a new record of 1m 46.111s with only the top six able to stay within a second of his record speed.

Nothing seemed to go his way in qualifying, from his incident with Ortola, to being one of the last out of the pits following a double tyre change. His final lap was good enough to elevate the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider to third, however it was cancelled as it was set under yellow flag conditions, demoting the Colombian back to sixth.

That saw Taiyo Furusato move up to fourth after a solid run for Honda Team Asia, just ahead of fellow countryman Ryusei Yamanaka on the second MT Helmets bike.

Their late forward progress was bad news for David Munoz, who still made gains after Jacob Roulstone also had a lap cancelled. The BOE Motorsports rider was the best of the Q1 graduates in seventh.

Adrian Fernandez had a technical issue on Friday but did well enough to move into Q2 with a top ten time. The Leopard rider built on that to finish his comeback in eighth.

Championship Leader Daniel Holgado was only 22nd in P2, relying on his Friday time to move him directly to the second qualifying session, the only rider not to improve. A late fall at turn ten saw him stuck in ninth at the end of Q2.

Luca Lunetta was the top rookie after Roulstone’s cancelled lap, completing the top ten with his last flying lap for SIC58 Squadra Corse after also coming through Q1, track time which proved valuable to the Italian.

Joel Kelso put himself on a different schedule to the rest of the participants, staying out on the last, late pit visit. The Australian improved his time, but not enough to impact the front rows, so will line up 14th for BOE Motorsports.

David Almansa was the last rider in the top 14 in P2, despite collecting Xabi Zurutuza, running straight into the side of him in an overambitious move in the closing seconds of the session. The Snipers rider returned to take his place in Q2, but was off the pace in 17th.

Q1- All change at the chequered flag

The progression places were open for all in the closing stages of the Q1 session, with red sectors flashing across the timing screens.

Snipers rider Matteo Bertelle (12th) took the lead to cross into Q2 with the top time. Munoz was close behind. Lunetta had lead the timesheets so was sat in the pits as his time dropped to third, with Jacob Roulstone (16th) continuing his perfect run of Q2 appearances in fourth.

Those who had been top four missed out in the rush to the line. Both Filippo Farioli and Scott Ogden fell right at the close of the session as their times dropped back to fifth and sixth in the session for 19th and 20th on the grid.

Zurutuza was back on track after being given the all clear from his earlier incident. The battered and bruised Red Bull KTM Ajo rider earned 23rd.

Crashes injuries and replacements

In addition to the two late falls in Q1, there were a further two at the end of Q2, Holgado and Riccardo Rossi, which left the CIP Green Power with no lap set.

There is an additional rider on the grid in Montmelo, Arbi Aditama (27th) is a wildcard for the Honda Team Asia outfit.