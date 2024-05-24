2024 Catalunya Moto3, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2024 Catalunya Grand Prix (round 6) in Barcelona, which saw David Alonso open with record breaking pace.

David Alonso, Moto3, Catalan GP, 2024, 24th May
© Gold & Goose

David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3 practice for the Catalan Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions and again with record breaking laps.

After dominating in Le Mans, topping every session, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider was once again in control, becoming the new lap record holder in FP, the first session of the day.

The Colombian looked at ease doing so, lapping solo and cleanly and as the temperature increased and thoughts turned to set up that lap remained the best of the day when the track was optimum - a 1m 46.838s.

2024 Moto3 Catalunya  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 46.897s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.158s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.239s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.255s
5Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.341s
6Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.570s
7Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.575s
8Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.639s
9Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.738s
10Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.778s
11Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.821s
12Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.891s
13David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.920s
14Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.021s
15Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.022s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.121s
17Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+1.251s
18Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.312s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.448s
20Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.520s
21Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.547s
22David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.655s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.792s
24Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.068s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.215s
26Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.764s
27Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)No Time

Alonso was back in similar form to top the second session, with Jose Antonio Rueda coming closest to catching him, finishing Friday 0.158s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Championship leader Daniel Holgado was slow out of the box again, something which has come to be expected from the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider as he builds into the weekend. The first session saw the Spaniard up from 21st to 18th late on, but was in his groove by P1, climbing to third.

Collin Veijer was a feature at the top of the timesheets in both sessions, cutting a focused figure in his Liqui Moly Intact GP box. Close on times the rider from the Netherlands was fourth overall on the opening day.

2024 Moto3 Catalunya  - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 46.838s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.300s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.488s
4Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.950s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.056s
6Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.174s
7Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.287s
8Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.502s
9David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.646s
10Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+1.710s
11Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.727s
12Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.787s
13Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.815s
14Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.881s
15Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.991s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.075s
17Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.142s
18Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.229s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.303s
20Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.327s
21Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.502s
22Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)=2.784s
23David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.955s
24Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)=2.964s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.593s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.683s
27Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)+4.130s

The first person under Gabriel Rodrigo’s old record was Ivan Ortola, who was closest to Alonso after the first session, remaining in contention in the second session for fifth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Filippo Farioli made a leap forward going from 21st to sixth for SIC58 Squadra Corse as he selected who to chase around the circuit well.

The team’s other rider, Luca Lunetta, was the best performing rookie in seventh, just ahead Jacob Roulstone on the timesheets.

Level Up - MTA’s Stefano Nepa and his teammate Nicola Carraro completed the overnight top ten.

The remaining places in the provisional 14 went to Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato in eleventh and rookie Joel Esteban (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar) in twelfth.

David Munoz picked up 13th - the BOE rider was frustrated at the chequered flag after hitting traffic on his last run, with his teammate Joel Kelso 14th.

Scott Ogden was the best of the MLav Racing riders in 17th , shuffled back by the laps coming in thick and fast towards the end of the session.

There is an extra rider in the Moto3 paddock, with Indonesian Arbi Aditama (26th)on track for Honda Team Asia.

There were falls in the first session for Noah Dettwiler and Angel Piqueras, almost identical crashes at turn five. There was a further gravel trips for Carraro in P1 at turn five.

Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez sits last after an issue kept him in the garage in the afternoon.
 

 

