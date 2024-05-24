2024 Catalunya Moto3, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results

David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3 practice for the Catalan Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions and again with record breaking laps.

After dominating in Le Mans, topping every session, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider was once again in control, becoming the new lap record holder in FP, the first session of the day.

The Colombian looked at ease doing so, lapping solo and cleanly and as the temperature increased and thoughts turned to set up that lap remained the best of the day when the track was optimum - a 1m 46.838s.

2024 Moto3 Catalunya - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 46.897s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.158s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.239s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.255s 5 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.341s 6 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.570s 7 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.575s 8 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.639s 9 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.738s 10 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.778s 11 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.821s 12 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.891s 13 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.920s 14 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.021s 15 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.022s 16 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.121s 17 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +1.251s 18 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.312s 19 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.448s 20 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.520s 21 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.547s 22 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.655s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.792s 24 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +2.068s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.215s 26 Arbi Aditama IND Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.764s 27 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) No Time

Alonso was back in similar form to top the second session, with Jose Antonio Rueda coming closest to catching him, finishing Friday 0.158s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Championship leader Daniel Holgado was slow out of the box again, something which has come to be expected from the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider as he builds into the weekend. The first session saw the Spaniard up from 21st to 18th late on, but was in his groove by P1, climbing to third.

Collin Veijer was a feature at the top of the timesheets in both sessions, cutting a focused figure in his Liqui Moly Intact GP box. Close on times the rider from the Netherlands was fourth overall on the opening day.

2024 Moto3 Catalunya - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 46.838s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.300s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.488s 4 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.950s 5 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +1.056s 6 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.174s 7 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.287s 8 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.502s 9 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.646s 10 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +1.710s 11 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.727s 12 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.787s 13 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.815s 14 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.881s 15 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.991s 16 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.075s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.142s 18 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +2.229s 19 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.303s 20 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +2.327s 21 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.502s 22 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) =2.784s 23 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.955s 24 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) =2.964s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.593s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.683s 27 Arbi Aditama IND Honda Team Asia (Honda) +4.130s

The first person under Gabriel Rodrigo’s old record was Ivan Ortola, who was closest to Alonso after the first session, remaining in contention in the second session for fifth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Filippo Farioli made a leap forward going from 21st to sixth for SIC58 Squadra Corse as he selected who to chase around the circuit well.

The team’s other rider, Luca Lunetta, was the best performing rookie in seventh, just ahead Jacob Roulstone on the timesheets.

Level Up - MTA’s Stefano Nepa and his teammate Nicola Carraro completed the overnight top ten.

The remaining places in the provisional 14 went to Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato in eleventh and rookie Joel Esteban (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar) in twelfth.

David Munoz picked up 13th - the BOE rider was frustrated at the chequered flag after hitting traffic on his last run, with his teammate Joel Kelso 14th.

Scott Ogden was the best of the MLav Racing riders in 17th , shuffled back by the laps coming in thick and fast towards the end of the session.

There is an extra rider in the Moto3 paddock, with Indonesian Arbi Aditama (26th)on track for Honda Team Asia.

There were falls in the first session for Noah Dettwiler and Angel Piqueras, almost identical crashes at turn five. There was a further gravel trips for Carraro in P1 at turn five.

Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez sits last after an issue kept him in the garage in the afternoon.

