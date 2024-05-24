2024 Catalunya Moto3, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2024 Catalunya Grand Prix (round 6) in Barcelona, which saw David Alonso open with record breaking pace.
David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3 practice for the Catalan Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions and again with record breaking laps.
After dominating in Le Mans, topping every session, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider was once again in control, becoming the new lap record holder in FP, the first session of the day.
The Colombian looked at ease doing so, lapping solo and cleanly and as the temperature increased and thoughts turned to set up that lap remained the best of the day when the track was optimum - a 1m 46.838s.
|2024 Moto3 Catalunya - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 46.897s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.158s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.239s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.255s
|5
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.341s
|6
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.570s
|7
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.575s
|8
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.639s
|9
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.738s
|10
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.778s
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.821s
|12
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.891s
|13
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.920s
|14
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.021s
|15
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.022s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.121s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.251s
|18
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.312s
|19
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.448s
|20
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.520s
|21
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.547s
|22
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.655s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.792s
|24
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.068s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.215s
|26
|Arbi Aditama
|IND
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.764s
|27
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|No Time
Alonso was back in similar form to top the second session, with Jose Antonio Rueda coming closest to catching him, finishing Friday 0.158s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Championship leader Daniel Holgado was slow out of the box again, something which has come to be expected from the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider as he builds into the weekend. The first session saw the Spaniard up from 21st to 18th late on, but was in his groove by P1, climbing to third.
Collin Veijer was a feature at the top of the timesheets in both sessions, cutting a focused figure in his Liqui Moly Intact GP box. Close on times the rider from the Netherlands was fourth overall on the opening day.
|2024 Moto3 Catalunya - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 46.838s
|2
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.300s
|3
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.488s
|4
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.950s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.056s
|6
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.174s
|7
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.287s
|8
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.502s
|9
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.646s
|10
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.710s
|11
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.727s
|12
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.787s
|13
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.815s
|14
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.881s
|15
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.991s
|16
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.075s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.142s
|18
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.229s
|19
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.303s
|20
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.327s
|21
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.502s
|22
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|=2.784s
|23
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.955s
|24
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|=2.964s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.593s
|26
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.683s
|27
|Arbi Aditama
|IND
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+4.130s
The first person under Gabriel Rodrigo’s old record was Ivan Ortola, who was closest to Alonso after the first session, remaining in contention in the second session for fifth for MT Helmets - MSI.
Filippo Farioli made a leap forward going from 21st to sixth for SIC58 Squadra Corse as he selected who to chase around the circuit well.
The team’s other rider, Luca Lunetta, was the best performing rookie in seventh, just ahead Jacob Roulstone on the timesheets.
Level Up - MTA’s Stefano Nepa and his teammate Nicola Carraro completed the overnight top ten.
The remaining places in the provisional 14 went to Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato in eleventh and rookie Joel Esteban (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar) in twelfth.
David Munoz picked up 13th - the BOE rider was frustrated at the chequered flag after hitting traffic on his last run, with his teammate Joel Kelso 14th.
Scott Ogden was the best of the MLav Racing riders in 17th , shuffled back by the laps coming in thick and fast towards the end of the session.
There is an extra rider in the Moto3 paddock, with Indonesian Arbi Aditama (26th)on track for Honda Team Asia.
There were falls in the first session for Noah Dettwiler and Angel Piqueras, almost identical crashes at turn five. There was a further gravel trips for Carraro in P1 at turn five.
Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez sits last after an issue kept him in the garage in the afternoon.