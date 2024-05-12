2024 French Moto3 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Race Results

After a strong start from pole it was Holgado who took over out front out of the second corner, going on to lead the most laps.

In Jerez, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider slipped out of the lead early on. Keen not to replictae that mistake, the Colombian slotted in, spending most of the race in fourth, as David Munoz and Collin Veijer took the race to the championship leader.

The #80 had dominated the weekend with his pace before the race, and unleashed that difference on lap eighteen.

Alonso and Holgado swapped places over the closing two laps, with his Spanish rival briefly ahead again at the start of the final lap. Alonso asserted his authority and used his speed to hold and block at the front to take his third win, celebrating with the trackside fans by standing on the tyre wall.



2024 Moto3 France - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 34m 00.058s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.105s 3 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.242s 4 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.476s 5 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.612s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.797s 7 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.958s 8 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +1.035s 9 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.101s 10 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.163s 11 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +6.715s 12 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +6.903s 13 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +7.217s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +10.776s 15 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +11.350s 16 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +13.275s 17 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +16.200s 18 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +27.941s 19 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +28.799s 20 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +34.168s 21 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +47.787s 22 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNF 23 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) DNF 24 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 25 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 26 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF

The 2023 race winner in Le Mans, Holgado couldn’t quite make the most of being sat in behind with a slipstream, finishing 0.105s behind for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

Jerez winner Collin Veijer survived contact with Holgado earlier in the race to remain in the mix for the win right until the last lap, completing the podium for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Joel Esteban had showed strong pace in Le Mans in practice, but it deserted him in qualifying, where he managed 17th on the grid.

The grouped nature of the race allowed him to move through the pack after re-finding that form, climbing all the way to fourth and within touching distance of a rostrum finish on the second CFMOTO bike, completing a great day for the team.

A late overtake from the rookie pushed Ivan Ortola down to fifth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Adrian Fernandez lined up fourth on his Leopard, but was one of two riders awarded a double long lap penalty after qualifying (Joshua Whatley, finishing 21st, was the other) for riding slowly.

The first trip around the loop saw the #31 rejoin in 16th, with the second dropping him to 21st. The close nature of the group also played to his determination for forward progress, with Fernandez back in sixth by the chequered flag.

Ryusei Yamanaka was also heading in the right direction. The MT Helmets rider was tenth on the grid, with a poor start seeing him fall back to 13th on the first lap. A determined run saw the Japanese rider pick off his rivals for seventh.

Jose Antonio Rueda failed to make the most of his front row start, perhaps not a surprise after missing two rounds with illness. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider started well, but soon succumbed to an early move from Munoz, with riders lining up to take his position. Rueda rallied a little in the closing stages for eighth.

The most experienced rider in Moto3, Tatsuki Suzuki, pulled on all those years in the class to climb to ninth for the Husqvarna team, with Angel Piqueras moving in the wrong direction after a strong start, dropping to tenth for Leopard.

He started a run of rookies coming over the line - Luca Lunetta was next to see the flag in eleventh for CIP Green Power, ahead of Jacob Roulstone. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider had been much higher in the pack before a mid race drop, finishing a final twelfth.

Fellow Australian Joel Kelso fell back into the pack at the same time for BOE Motorsports, but was well clear of 14th placed Taiyo Furusato for Honda Team Asia.

David Almansa picked up the final point after completing a long lap penalty for a shortcut for Rivacold Snipers.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Xabi Zurutuza committed the same shortcut error and was one place behind in 16th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Noah Dettwiler also comlpeted a trip around the loop, but for exceeding track limits too often, finishing 18th.

Filippo Farioli was first out of the race, returning to his pit garage.

Riccardo Rossi had just set a new in race lap record and moved into fourth when he was shunted by an aggressive move from Munoz which took him out of the race. The Italian was left waving his hands in disbelief sat in the gravel.

Munoz was handed a double long lap penalty for the collision, which he completed before crashing out himself.

Scott Ogden also crashed out of contention. Matteo Bertelle exited with a technical issue.

Championship Standings

Holgado retains his title lead, but only just he has a total of 94 - just one ahead of Alonso.

Veijer is third overall but 32 points adrift of the lead, with Ortola holding fourth on 50.