2024 French Moto3 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for round five, the Moto3 French Grand Prix, saw David Alonso maintain his momentum after topping every session, to take pole for the third time in a row.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider arrived as the form man after practice, topping both Friday sessions - with a new lap record - before dropping it further to 1m 40.121s in the morning session.

The gap to the rest had come down as they chased his times, with Daniel Holgado staking a claim for the top spot on the grid.

The #80 responded with another record lap - passing his teammate to set a new 1m 40.114s best.

2024 Moto3 France - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 40.114s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.011s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.312s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.549s 5 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.663s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.746s 7 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.764s 8 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.911s 9 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.926s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.942s 11 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.978s 12 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +1.021s 13 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.046s 14 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.090s 15 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.107s 16 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.149s 17 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.251s 18 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.268s Q1 19 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) 1m 41.746s 20 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 41.755s 21 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 41.771s 22 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 41.902s 23 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 42.008s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.466s 25 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 42.495s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 42.670s

Championship leader Holgado only arrived with the 13th best time, but had strong track position, leading his own train of bikes through as the fast riders found it hard to shake interest from those looking for a boost. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider pushed to the very end, but his final effort was just 0.011s slower in a tense, close session.

Jose Antonio Rueda didn’t take long to get back up to speed in France after missing two rounds, and was also in contention for pole. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider finished third after a brief spell topping the timesheets.

Jerez winner Collin Veijer stayed out on track while the pack peeled in for tyres, the move helping the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider to fourth.

A late push saw Adrian Fernandez challenge for the position before he was forced to settle for fifth on the Leopard.

Ivan Ortola tucked in behind Alonso early on and time behind the line of the fastest rider on track helped him up his pace on the MT Helmets - MSI bike for sixth.

Joel Kelso was also off schedule with the rest of the riders who pitted for a tyre change, allowing the Australian to improve to seventh for BOE Motorsports.

His teammate David Munoz lines up eighth, ahead of Angel Piqueras, who had a late crash, yellow flagging several late laps, but having done enough before highsiding from his Leopard to hold ninth, with Ryusei Yamanaka completing the top ten for MT Helmets - MSI.

Jacob Roulstone was the best of the riders who came through Q1, running about the same pace for eleventh for Red Bull GasGas Tech3, just ahead of MLav Racing’s Scott Ogden in twelfth.

Aspar's Joel Esteban made huge improvements to finish Friday second, the rookie could not match that in qualifying, so starts 17th.

Q1- No progression for Nepa

Roulstone went on to Q2 with the top time, riding solo. He was joined in the second session by fellow rookie Luca Lunetta (15th, SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Despite his best efforts, Ogden was on the cusp of the Q2 places, but was shuffled back to 19th in the morning, so a trip through Q1 beckoned for the Brit. Circulating with Tatsuki Suzuki(14th), the par ensured they both made it to Q2, with Ogden third and the class veteran fourth.

Matteo Bertelle improved but could not make the top four for the Snipers team, so will start 19th.

Stefano Nepa has featured in Q2 for every round so far, but it was not to be in Le Mans. The experienced Level - Up MTA rider could only manage the ninth best time despite improving every lap, so will fill 23rd on the grid.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Nicola Carraro fell after topping the timesheets in Q1, which saw his time slip to sixth, for 20th on the grid. Piqueras was the only other faller, at the end of Q2.

