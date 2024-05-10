2024 French Moto3, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results

David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3 practice at the French Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions as he set and lowered the new lap record.

The Colombian was immediately fast, with a new record set in the first practice session, that stood until the final moments of Moto3’s second track outing, where he returned to drop it further - riding solo to a 1m 40.470s best - cementing his dominance on the opening day in Le Mans.

2024 Moto3 France - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 40.470s 2 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.480s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.586s 4 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.731s 5 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.745s 6 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.833s 7 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.840s 8 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.869s 9 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.886s 10 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.983s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.051s 12 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.156s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.159s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.164s 15 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.197s 16 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.258s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.286s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.316s 19 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.390s 20 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.414s 21 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.540s 22 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +1.686s 23 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.202s 24 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.409s 25 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +2.858s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.101s

It was rookie Joel Esteban who rose to the challenge, leading the way until Alonso returned with record pace, his CF Moto Gaviota teammate completing a team 1-2, but almost half a second slower.

Times behind were tighter, with championship leader Daniel Holgado finishing with the third best time after also briefly topping the timesheets for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

Jose Antonio Rueda had a cautious first run out as he returned after missing the last two rounds but was soon up to speed for Red Bull KTM Ajo, fourth overall by the end of the second session.

Jerez winner Collin Veijer was fifth fastest for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, with a late fall at turn 13 not affecting his time as it came as the chequered flag waved.

Riccardo Rossi made forward progress to sixth for CIP Green Power, with Tatsuki Suzuki seventh overnight on the second Liqui Moly Husqvarna.

After already crashing during free practice, Angel Piqueras was another late faller but only slipped to eighth for Leopard, ahead of Joel Kelso, who was ninth for BOE Motorsports after an early off which allowed time for repairs.

Jacob Roulstone completed the top ten for Red Bull GasGas Tech3, with the remaining provisional Q2 spots filled currently by Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets - MSI) in eleventh, Jerez runner up David Munoz (BOE Motorsports) in twelfth, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets - MSI) in 13th and Adrian Fernandez in 14th for Leopard.

The first session saw falls for Matteo Bertelle, Angel Piqueras, Ivan Ortola and Tatchakorn Buasri, leaving them at the bottom of the timesheets, with some recovering quicker than others in their second stint on track.

Further falls in the second timed P1 session slowed progress for David Munoz, Filippo Farioli, David Almansa, Joshua Whatley and his MLav teammate Scott Ogden, who was top three in FP, but finished the day 22nd.