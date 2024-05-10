2024 French Moto3, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2024 Moto3 French Grand Prix (round 5) in Le Mans, with David Alonso dominant on day one.
David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3 practice at the French Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions as he set and lowered the new lap record.
The Colombian was immediately fast, with a new record set in the first practice session, that stood until the final moments of Moto3’s second track outing, where he returned to drop it further - riding solo to a 1m 40.470s best - cementing his dominance on the opening day in Le Mans.
|2024 Moto3 France - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 40.470s
|2
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.480s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.586s
|4
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.731s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.745s
|6
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.833s
|7
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.840s
|8
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.869s
|9
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.886s
|10
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.983s
|11
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.051s
|12
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.156s
|13
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.159s
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.164s
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.197s
|16
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.258s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.286s
|18
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.316s
|19
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.390s
|20
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.414s
|21
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.540s
|22
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.686s
|23
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.202s
|24
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.409s
|25
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.858s
|26
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.101s
It was rookie Joel Esteban who rose to the challenge, leading the way until Alonso returned with record pace, his CF Moto Gaviota teammate completing a team 1-2, but almost half a second slower.
Times behind were tighter, with championship leader Daniel Holgado finishing with the third best time after also briefly topping the timesheets for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.
Jose Antonio Rueda had a cautious first run out as he returned after missing the last two rounds but was soon up to speed for Red Bull KTM Ajo, fourth overall by the end of the second session.
Jerez winner Collin Veijer was fifth fastest for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, with a late fall at turn 13 not affecting his time as it came as the chequered flag waved.
Riccardo Rossi made forward progress to sixth for CIP Green Power, with Tatsuki Suzuki seventh overnight on the second Liqui Moly Husqvarna.
After already crashing during free practice, Angel Piqueras was another late faller but only slipped to eighth for Leopard, ahead of Joel Kelso, who was ninth for BOE Motorsports after an early off which allowed time for repairs.
Jacob Roulstone completed the top ten for Red Bull GasGas Tech3, with the remaining provisional Q2 spots filled currently by Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets - MSI) in eleventh, Jerez runner up David Munoz (BOE Motorsports) in twelfth, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets - MSI) in 13th and Adrian Fernandez in 14th for Leopard.
The first session saw falls for Matteo Bertelle, Angel Piqueras, Ivan Ortola and Tatchakorn Buasri, leaving them at the bottom of the timesheets, with some recovering quicker than others in their second stint on track.
Further falls in the second timed P1 session slowed progress for David Munoz, Filippo Farioli, David Almansa, Joshua Whatley and his MLav teammate Scott Ogden, who was top three in FP, but finished the day 22nd.
|2024 Moto3 France - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 40.792s
|2
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.788s
|3
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.987s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.046s
|5
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.063s
|6
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.067s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.070s
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.093s
|9
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.114s
|10
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.129s
|11
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.214s
|12
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+1.289s
|13
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.326s
|14
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.392s
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.483s
|16
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.503s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.543s
|18
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.598s
|19
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.600s
|20
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.606s
|21
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.731s
|22
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.969s
|23
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+2.316s
|24
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.350s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.790s
|26
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.318s