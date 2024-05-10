2024 French Moto3, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the 2024 Moto3 French Grand Prix (round 5) in Le Mans, with David Alonso dominant on day one.

David Alonso, Moto3 race, Le Mans, 2024
David Alonso, Moto3 race, Le Mans, 2024

David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3 practice at the French Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions as he set and lowered the new lap record.

The Colombian was immediately fast, with a new record set in the first practice session, that stood until the final moments of Moto3’s second track outing, where he returned to drop it further - riding solo to a 1m 40.470s best - cementing his dominance on the opening day in Le Mans.

 

2024 Moto3 France  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 40.470s
2Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.480s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.586s
4Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.731s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.745s
6Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.833s
7Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.840s
8Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.869s
9Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.886s
10Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.983s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.051s
12David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.156s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.159s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.164s
15Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.197s
16Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.258s
17Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.286s
18Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.316s
19Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.390s
20Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.414s
21Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.540s
22Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+1.686s
23Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.202s
24David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.409s
25Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.858s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.101s

It was rookie Joel Esteban who rose to the challenge, leading the way until Alonso returned with record pace, his CF Moto Gaviota teammate completing a team 1-2, but almost half a second slower.

Times behind were tighter, with championship leader Daniel Holgado finishing with the third best time after also briefly topping the timesheets for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

Jose Antonio Rueda had a cautious first run out as he returned after missing the last two rounds but was soon up to speed for Red Bull KTM Ajo, fourth overall by the end of the second session.

Jerez winner Collin Veijer was fifth fastest for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, with a late fall at turn 13 not affecting his time as it came  as the chequered flag waved.

Riccardo Rossi made forward progress to sixth for CIP Green Power, with Tatsuki Suzuki seventh overnight on the second Liqui Moly Husqvarna.

After already crashing during free practice, Angel Piqueras was another late faller but only slipped to eighth for Leopard, ahead of Joel Kelso, who was ninth for BOE Motorsports after an early off which allowed time for repairs.

Jacob Roulstone completed the top ten for Red Bull GasGas Tech3, with the remaining provisional Q2 spots filled currently by Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets - MSI) in eleventh, Jerez runner up David Munoz (BOE Motorsports) in twelfth, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets - MSI) in 13th and Adrian Fernandez in 14th for Leopard.

The first session saw falls for Matteo Bertelle, Angel Piqueras, Ivan Ortola and Tatchakorn Buasri, leaving them at the bottom of the timesheets, with some recovering quicker than others in their second stint on track.

Further falls in the second timed P1 session slowed progress for David Munoz, Filippo Farioli, David Almansa, Joshua Whatley and his MLav teammate Scott Ogden, who was top three in FP, but finished the day 22nd.

2024 Moto3 France  - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 40.792s
2Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.788s
3Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+0.987s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.046s
5Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.063s
6Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.067s
7David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.070s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.093s
9Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.114s
10Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.129s
11Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.214s
12Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+1.289s
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.326s
14Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.392s
15Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.483s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.503s
17Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.543s
18David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.598s
19Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.600s
20Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.606s
21Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+1.731s
22Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.969s
23Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+2.316s
24Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.350s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.790s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.318s

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6m ago
Jorge Martin fastest again as Marc Marquez fails to secure top ten
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
Results
13m ago
2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
Jorge
Jorge
F1
News
13m ago
Fear expressed for Red Bull over exiting “consultant” Adrian Newey
(L to R): Oliver Mintzlaff (GER) Red Bull Managing Director with Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical
(L to R): Oliver Mintzlaff (GER) Red Bull Managing Director with Adrian…
Moto2
News
39m ago
2024 French Moto2, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
Sergio Garcia, Moto2 race, Le Mans, 2024
Sergio Garcia, Moto2 race, Le Mans, 2024
MotoGP
1h ago
French MotoGP at Le Mans: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Latest News

Moto3
News
1h ago
2024 French Moto3, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
David Alonso, Moto3 race, Le Mans, 2024
David Alonso, Moto3 race, Le Mans, 2024
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP 'has been approached’ by new manufacturers
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
WSBK
News
2h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi: 2024 “the toughest season in WorldSBK for me”
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Noise reduction for MotoGP bikes from 2027?
Red Bull KTM exhaust, Japanese MotoGP 29 September
Red Bull KTM exhaust, Japanese MotoGP 29 September