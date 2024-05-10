Marc Marquez reveals “strategy change” that led to Honda exit

After 11 seasons with Repsol Honda, Marc Marquez made a decision towards the end of last season which shocked MotoGP.

The eight-time world champion switched from Honda to Ducati and has not looked back since.

While Honda continue to struggle at the rear-end of the MotoGP grid, Marquez has been a podium contender at every round in 2024.

The latest round in Jerez was a step further than that as Marquez challenged Francesco Bagnaia for victory in the grand prix, eventually finishing second.

In contention for the 2025 factory Lenovo Ducati seat, Marquez clearly made the right call to join Ducati, which he admits came about following a strategy change last season.

“I made a change last year with a strategy and a defined plan in my head for what I was looking for and I’m finding it,” said Marquez.

“Every time I’m more competitive and if I continue being competitive I will have more options.

“We will continue working to have options and be able to choose. If you have a strategy that you believe in then you don’t need to listen to anybody.

“Go your way and have a plan with your people, block out the noise and that’s what I’m doing.

“In life sometimes you need to make decisions you don’t want to, but as I said we are all here, whoever it is - sponsors, brands, manufacturers - to win and in order to win you need to search for the best at every moment.

“Obviously, before making a decision I consider every aspect. I don’t consider just one thing or another, so I weigh everything up and see which side I am leaning.”