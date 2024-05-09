Gigi Dall’Igna drops key clue about Marc Marquez's wish for a factory bike

'History' comment dropped by Gigi Dall'Igna as he ponders three-man shortlist

Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February

Gigi Dall’Igna has offered his insight into how Ducati will choose their 2025 rider line-up.

Francesco Bagnaia, the MotoGP champion and Ducati’s star man, is tied to a long-term contract which he signed earlier this year.

His teammate in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up is still to be decided.

Enea Bastianini (who currently has the seat), Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Marc Marquez make up the three-man shortlist.

The Ducati general manager admitted ahead of this weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans that the final decision will factor in more than just 2024 results.

“It’s a really difficult decision,” Dall’Igna said.

“Honestly speaking we must not only consider the 2024 races.

“We have to consider all the history of our riders. I think this is important.

“It’s a really difficult decision because all three riders are champions.

“We will see….”

Although Marquez has no ‘history’ with Ducati before the start of this year, he does have a history as a MotoGP great with eight world titles under his belt.

Whether Dall’Igna will prioritise ‘history’ within the Italian manufacturer, or in MotoGP overall, remains to be seen.

Marquez has made it very clear in recent weeks that he is seeking a factory-spec bike for 2025. He is riding a GP23 with Gresini this year.

After four rounds of the season, Martin leads the championship.

Bagnaia is 17 points behind Martin. Third-placed Bastianini is five points behind Bagnaia. Sixth-placed Marquez is 32 points behind the leader Martin.

Dall’Igna insisted that his big decision will be made by Mugello - the seventh round of the championship from May 31.

“Yes. We have to be fair with all the riders,” he said.

“We have to give them the possibilities to find a way to ride the best possible bike, if it’s not a Ducati.

“So I think this timeframe is reasonable.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
29m ago
Gigi Dall’Igna drops key clue about Marc Marquez's wish for a factory bike
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Johann Zarco: I wasn’t ready at KTM, I’m ready at Honda
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari shock as Charles Leclerc receives a new race engineer
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Top speed ‘win’, but ‘losing’ corner speed | New chassis at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
RR
2h ago
North West 200 LIVE UPDATES!
North West 200
North West 200

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta: I’m always fast here, but always crashed!
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez a fan of 2027 rules: “The value of the rider will be better”
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
3h ago
2027 MotoGP rules: Ride-height removal ‘great’– aero, 850cc engines ‘won’t change a lot’
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Journalist apologises to Francesco Bagnaia after “bull****” rumour
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April