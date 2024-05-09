“Success is a must in WorldSBK” before moving to MotoGP, say BMW

BMW are expected to make a push to join MotoGP, but not before success in WorldSBK is had first.

Marc Bongers, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
BMW’s great start to the 2024 WorldSBK championship means a move could come in the future, as new regulations in MotoGP are set for 2027.

Less aero, bans on holeshot and ride-height devices and 100% non-fossil fuel are some of the changes MotoGP will undergo.

That could allow for an even closer championship, but one that is also a more level playing field. 

However, BMW have confirmed they want success in WorldSBK before anything on the MotoGP front takes place.

“When everyone starts from scratch, that’s the time to get in,” said BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch in an exclusive interview with Speedweek.com. “But until then we have to be successful with what we do.”

Flasch has already hinted at wanting BMW to join MotoGP, and the start to 2024 with new signing Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has won three races in the opening three rounds, appears to be aligning the stars for such a move in the future.

Flasch added: “For me there is no way to get promoted without being successful. That's out of the question for me, that's what I told my team from day 1: Success is a must in the Superbike World Championship.

“We can prepare at the same time, but I will only make a decision if we are successful. We're looking at this strategically. 

“Then we have to evaluate it soberly; it will definitely not be a passionate decision on my part. 

“This will be a sober and widely supported decision. Every big decision like this is widely supported in a company like BMW, and the preparation must be carefully made and justified.

“If this all makes sense, then you get stability in the long term, because after me someone else will be the head of BMW Motorrad.

“That's why I can't say anything concrete yet, we're starting the evaluation.”

