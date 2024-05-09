Gresini rules out satellite Yamaha switch

Is there 'any possibility' of Gresini being with Yamaha in 2025? “No, none” says team boss Nadia Padovani.

Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Gresini boss Nadia Padovani has flatly denied that her team could make a shock switch to Yamaha for the 2025 MotoGP campaign.

The Japanese factory is desperately searching for a satellite team to swell its grid numbers and accelerate data gathering.

With VR46 looking to strengthen its relationship with Ducati, Pramac - currently leading the MotoGP standings with Jorge Martin - has emerged as the leading Yamaha contender.

But the recent Jerez round saw a surprise twist with speculation that Gresini, currently running Marc and Alex Marquez, might also be interested in the M1s.

Unlike VR46, Pramac and LCR - all out of contract this year - Gresini has an agreement with Ducati until the end of 2025. However, there was said to be a rumoured exit clause.

But in an interview with Marca, Padovani closed down the Yamaha talk by replying with a direct: “No, none” when asked if there was 'any possibility' of Gresini joining Yamaha in 2025.

Both Marquez brothers are out of contract at the end of this season.

Eight-time world champion Marc has made clear he would like a factory bike next year, and strongly suggested he has his sights set on riding for a factory team.

Asked about her hopes of renewing with the #93, Padovani replied: "That would be wonderful, but the contract is for one year, so we'll see. For now, we'll see what Marc wants to do."

