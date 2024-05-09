Gresini rules out satellite Yamaha switch
Is there 'any possibility' of Gresini being with Yamaha in 2025? “No, none” says team boss Nadia Padovani.
Gresini boss Nadia Padovani has flatly denied that her team could make a shock switch to Yamaha for the 2025 MotoGP campaign.
The Japanese factory is desperately searching for a satellite team to swell its grid numbers and accelerate data gathering.
With VR46 looking to strengthen its relationship with Ducati, Pramac - currently leading the MotoGP standings with Jorge Martin - has emerged as the leading Yamaha contender.
But the recent Jerez round saw a surprise twist with speculation that Gresini, currently running Marc and Alex Marquez, might also be interested in the M1s.
Unlike VR46, Pramac and LCR - all out of contract this year - Gresini has an agreement with Ducati until the end of 2025. However, there was said to be a rumoured exit clause.
But in an interview with Marca, Padovani closed down the Yamaha talk by replying with a direct: “No, none” when asked if there was 'any possibility' of Gresini joining Yamaha in 2025.
Both Marquez brothers are out of contract at the end of this season.
Eight-time world champion Marc has made clear he would like a factory bike next year, and strongly suggested he has his sights set on riding for a factory team.
Asked about her hopes of renewing with the #93, Padovani replied: "That would be wonderful, but the contract is for one year, so we'll see. For now, we'll see what Marc wants to do."