Astonishing twist as Yamaha tipped to acquire Gresini

Yamaha are now being sensationally linked with acquiring the Gresini team.

“It is beginning to be taken for granted” in the Jerez paddock at this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP that Yamaha’s search for a new satellite team will lead them to Gresini, Spanish newspaper AS report.

It would mean Marc Marquez would search for a new team and bike in 2025 - he would not follow Gresini to Yamaha.

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis is quoted by the bombshell new report: “From next year there will be two more Yamaha M1s on the grid, and a satellite team will take care of them.

“I can't reveal the name of the team, but rest assured that the goal of having four Yamaha riders will be achieved.”

The latest twist is remarkable because Yamaha have been strongly linked with Ducati’s other two satellite teams, VR46 and Pramac.

VR46 reportedly rejected Yamaha despite the link of Valentino Rossi.

Pramac were in “advanced talks” to join Yamaha next year, Speedweek had reported.

But now Gino Borsoi, the Pramac team manager, has “smiled mischievously” when asked about the link between Yamaha and Gresini in the Jerez paddock.

Gresini reportedly have a release clause in their contract with Ducati which would require a new suitor to buy out.

But Yamaha have proven that they still possess deep pockets after signing Fabio Quartararo to a new deal which makes him the highest-paid MotoGP rider, at a time when it seemed likely he would seek a more competitive bike.

The struggling Japanese manufacturer has also been desperate to add a satellite team to its ranks for 2025, so that they can benefit from double the data.

After weeks of assumptions that VR46 or Pramac might move, it is now unexpectedly Gresini in line.

The knock-on effect would be that Pramac and VR46 would sign new deals to stay at Ducati.

The rider market, particularly surrounding Marquez, would explode in a completely new direction.

Marquez has spoken about his desire for a factory bike in 2025 and insisted “all doors are open”.

But he would not go with Gresini to Yamaha, meaning other teams may sense the perfect time to swoop for him.