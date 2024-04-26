Spanish MotoGP: First session sees Alex Marquez ahead of the pack in Jerez

MotoGP’s first track action in sunny Spain saw Alex Marquez rise to the top, ahead of his brother Marc in Jerez ahead of the Spanish MotoGP, round four of the championship.

Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Alex Marquez was the first rider to grace the top of the timesheets and from there he continued to chip away at his time as  he worked on his set up for the Jerez MotoGP race weekend.

The Gresini Racing MotoGP rider managed to cut a decent gap over the rest of the field by the end of the session, with over a half a second advantage over his brother, also on a Gresini, completing a strong opener for the team.

Maverick Vinales set COTA alight in Texas with a historic performance, his pole/Sprint/Sunday treble also saw him become the first rider to win with three different manufacturers.

Though the Aprilia rider didn’t enjoy quite that level of spectacle straight off the bat, he was a close third to Marc Marquez and immediately competitive in third at the close of the first session.

FP1 was strong for home riders in general, with many laps at Jerez under their belts to help. That saw Aleix Espargaro, who saw his one lap pace take him to pole in 2023, take fourth on the second of the Aprilia machines.

Franco Morbidelli was a pleasant surprise in fifth, looking back to his best he was able to be in the mix straight away and was in the top three for much of the session for Prima Pramac Ducati.

Danny Pedrosa was once again making the most of his wildcard ride. In 2023 he topped the opening session, and although the Spaniard couldn’t quite match that, The Red Bull KTM rider was ahead of both rookie Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder in eighth, having lost none of his pace as a test rider.

Binder was next on the timesheets, ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin, whose late run of personal best laps saw him climb to ninth.

Acosta completed the top ten.

A look further down the timesheets was needed to find defending champion Francesco Bagnaia. Once again not off to a headline start for Ducati, the Italian sits twelfth after FP1.

There are two further wildcard entries - Lorenzo Savadori (23rd)  for Aprilia and Stefan Bradl (24th)who is testing seat units for Honda.

Augusto Fernandez is due to have a conformation medical on his fitness after session one, which he completed in 20th.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
27 mins ago
Spanish MotoGP: First session sees Alex Marquez ahead of the pack in Jerez
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
30 mins ago
Would Adrian Newey Red Bull exit affect Max Verstappen’s F1 future?
Max Verstappen's future has been the subject of intense speculation
Max Verstappen's future has been the subject of intense speculation
MotoGP
Results
46 mins ago
2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Haas’ number one choice to replace Nico Hulkenberg emerges after Sauber switch
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
'Aston Martin insiders expect Adrian Newey to swap Red Bull for Ferrari'
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Nico Hulkenberg leaves Haas for Sauber in 2025; will become Audi's first F1 driver
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
How does Bagnaia deal with chatter? ‘Wait until it stops!’
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
2 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES from Friday practice for the Spanish MotoGP in Jerez
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April