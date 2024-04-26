2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'36.630s 17/20 290k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.507s 9/21 290k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.591s 17/19 291k 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.673s 17/17 293k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.917s 12/22 293k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.955s 18/19 294k 7 Daniel Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.983s 19/20 300k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.988s 16/20 296k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.005s 11/18 295k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.012s 19/20 299k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.094s 16/18 293k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.162s 17/17 293k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.256s 7/19 296k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.382s 13/15 293k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.419s 15/20 293k 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.448s 19/20 297k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.573s 12/15 294k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +1.617s 6/16 290k 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.730s 18/19 294k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.740s 7/14 291k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.909s 11/19 292k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.944s 13/18 293k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.098s 4/17 291k 24 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +2.104s 20/20 299k 25 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.145s 17/21 291k

*Rookie.

Official Jerez MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.170s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 37.669s (2022)

The Marquez brothers make a dream start to their home Spanish MotoGP with first and second in opening practice at Jerez.

Marc headed Alex at the top of the timesheets for almost the entire 45-minute session, before Alex became the only rider to fit new soft rubber front and rear and blasted half-a-second clear with a 1m 36.630s in the closing minutes.

The Aprilias of COTA winner Maverick Vinales and factory team-mate Aleix Espargaro were best-of-the-rest behind the Gresini Ducatis, after fitting new medium rear at the end. Franco Morbidelli was a strong fifth for Pramac Ducati, followed by sixth for Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati).

Wild-card Dani Pedrosa couldn’t repeat last year’s stunning P1 in opening practice, but still claimed top RC16 honours with a competitive seventh ahead of KTM regular Brad Binder and Pramac title leader Jorge Martin.

On his way to tenth, Rookie Pedro Acosta got his wish of following Pedrosa for a few laps at the end of the session.

Defending Jerez winner and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia - looking for his first podium since the Qatar opener - pitted early with possible technical issues on his factory Ducati and spent much of FP1 towards the tail end of the timesheets before rising to 12th.

Johann Zarco was the first faller of the weekend, losing the front of his LCR Honda at Turn 8 at the midway stage of the morning. Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez brought out more ‘yellows’ in the closing minutes.

Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.

The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.