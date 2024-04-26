2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'36.630s
|17/20
|290k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.507s
|9/21
|290k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.591s
|17/19
|291k
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.673s
|17/17
|293k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.917s
|12/22
|293k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.955s
|18/19
|294k
|7
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+0.983s
|19/20
|300k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.988s
|16/20
|296k
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.005s
|11/18
|295k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.012s
|19/20
|299k
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.094s
|16/18
|293k
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.162s
|17/17
|293k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.256s
|7/19
|296k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.382s
|13/15
|293k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.419s
|15/20
|293k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.448s
|19/20
|297k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.573s
|12/15
|294k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+1.617s
|6/16
|290k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.730s
|18/19
|294k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.740s
|7/14
|291k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.909s
|11/19
|292k
|22
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.944s
|13/18
|293k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+2.098s
|4/17
|291k
|24
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+2.104s
|20/20
|299k
|25
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.145s
|17/21
|291k
*Rookie.
Official Jerez MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.170s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 37.669s (2022)
The Marquez brothers make a dream start to their home Spanish MotoGP with first and second in opening practice at Jerez.
Marc headed Alex at the top of the timesheets for almost the entire 45-minute session, before Alex became the only rider to fit new soft rubber front and rear and blasted half-a-second clear with a 1m 36.630s in the closing minutes.
The Aprilias of COTA winner Maverick Vinales and factory team-mate Aleix Espargaro were best-of-the-rest behind the Gresini Ducatis, after fitting new medium rear at the end. Franco Morbidelli was a strong fifth for Pramac Ducati, followed by sixth for Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati).
Wild-card Dani Pedrosa couldn’t repeat last year’s stunning P1 in opening practice, but still claimed top RC16 honours with a competitive seventh ahead of KTM regular Brad Binder and Pramac title leader Jorge Martin.
On his way to tenth, Rookie Pedro Acosta got his wish of following Pedrosa for a few laps at the end of the session.
Defending Jerez winner and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia - looking for his first podium since the Qatar opener - pitted early with possible technical issues on his factory Ducati and spent much of FP1 towards the tail end of the timesheets before rising to 12th.
Johann Zarco was the first faller of the weekend, losing the front of his LCR Honda at Turn 8 at the midway stage of the morning. Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez brought out more ‘yellows’ in the closing minutes.
Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.
The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.