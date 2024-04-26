2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'36.630s17/20290k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.507s9/21290k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.591s17/19291k
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.673s17/17293k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.917s12/22293k
6Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.955s18/19294k
7Daniel PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+0.983s19/20300k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.988s16/20296k
9Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.005s11/18295k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.012s19/20299k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.094s16/18293k
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.162s17/17293k
13Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.256s7/19296k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.382s13/15293k
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.419s15/20293k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.448s19/20297k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.573s12/15294k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+1.617s6/16290k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.730s18/19294k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.740s7/14291k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.909s11/19292k
22Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.944s13/18293k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.098s4/17291k
24Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+2.104s20/20299k
25Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.145s17/21291k

*Rookie.

Official Jerez MotoGP records 
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.170s (2022) 
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 37.669s (2022) 

The Marquez brothers make a dream start to their home Spanish MotoGP with first and second in opening practice at Jerez.

Marc headed Alex at the top of the timesheets for almost the entire 45-minute session, before Alex became the only rider to fit new soft rubber front and rear and blasted half-a-second clear with a 1m 36.630s in the closing minutes.

The Aprilias of COTA winner Maverick Vinales and factory team-mate Aleix Espargaro were best-of-the-rest behind the Gresini Ducatis, after fitting new medium rear at the end. Franco Morbidelli was a strong fifth for Pramac Ducati, followed by sixth for Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati).

Wild-card Dani Pedrosa couldn’t repeat last year’s stunning P1 in opening practice, but still claimed top RC16 honours with a competitive seventh ahead of KTM regular Brad Binder and Pramac title leader Jorge Martin.

On his way to tenth, Rookie Pedro Acosta got his wish of following Pedrosa for a few laps at the end of the session.

Defending Jerez winner and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia - looking for his first podium since the Qatar opener - pitted early with possible technical issues on his factory Ducati and spent much of FP1 towards the tail end of the timesheets before rising to 12th.

Johann Zarco was the first faller of the weekend, losing the front of his LCR Honda at Turn 8 at the midway stage of the morning. Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez brought out more ‘yellows’ in the closing minutes.

Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori. 

The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
20 mins ago
Would Adrian Newey Red Bull exit affect Max Verstappen’s F1 future?
Max Verstappen's future has been the subject of intense speculation
Max Verstappen's future has been the subject of intense speculation
MotoGP
Results
36 mins ago
2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
51 mins ago
Haas’ number one choice to replace Nico Hulkenberg emerges after Sauber switch
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
56 mins ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…
F1
News
1 hour ago
'Aston Martin insiders expect Adrian Newey to swap Red Bull for Ferrari'
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Nico Hulkenberg leaves Haas for Sauber in 2025; will become Audi's first F1 driver
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
How does Bagnaia deal with chatter? ‘Wait until it stops!’
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
2 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES from Friday practice for the Spanish MotoGP in Jerez
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Dani Pedrosa asked: Who was your best team-mate?
Dani
Dani