How does Bagnaia deal with chatter? ‘Wait until it stops!’

"It's difficult to predict... But the thing is trying to avoid it by making less corner speed, or trying different things"

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
A troublesome weak point for the latest version of the double MotoGP title-winning Desmosedici has emerged this season in the form of chatter (vibration) issues.

Chatter - usually triggered when the various weights, stiffnesses and forces on a bike combine to create a resonant frequency - results in the machine shaking through the corners and, as Francesco Bagnaia explained, there is not much a rider can do about it.

“Wait until it stops, more or less!” said the reigning world champion, who believes the revised Michelin tyres might be causing the issue.

“It's something difficult because it's not a proper chattering, it's more of a vibration that comes from the rear and looks like it is arriving from the new tyre.

“But it's difficult to predict because sometimes it's in [turning to one] side, sometimes to the other side. So it's difficult to know. But the thing is trying to avoid it by making less corner speed, or trying to do different things.”

Cooler than usual temperatures are forecast for this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP, which should increase grip levels. Could that also exacerbate the chatter?

“Cool condition means [lap] records, so it's good,” smiled Bagnaia. “Michele [Pirro, Ducati test rider] has tested here not so long ago and he didn't complain about chatter. But we will see. For sure this track looks like it could be grippy, not as much as Qatar, but grippy and I think our bike can suit it well.”

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
After winning the Qatar season opener, Bagnaia hasn’t been on the podium since, leaving him fifth in the world championship ahead of the Jerez weekend.

“Up and downs,” replied Bagnaia, when asked to give a score out of 10 for his feeling on the bike. “Qatar, 10. Last two race weekends, 6.

“We still have some work to do. I fully trust my team, that I know perfectly, and working together will make us great again. Fighting for wins. Like is our level. So it's a matter of time.”

Monday’s post-race official test could be crucial for Ducati’s hopes of eradicating the chatter, although Bagnaia revealed the revised concessions mean he is taking on some of Pirro’s testing duties during race weekends.

They gave or reduced concessions [to each manufacturer this year] more or less. And to us they reduced,” said Bagnaia, referring to Pirro being unable to make wild-card appearances under Ducati’s ‘A’ ranking for constructors points.

“So Michele can't do anymore the job that he was doing before, testing good things or new items in a race weekend.

“For sure in the Monday test, and already in the race weekend, we have to try different things.

“I'm trying always different things. And it's not always easy, but in the Monday test we have scheduled many things to try because right now our situation is not the best. And we have to improve.”

Despite the chatter issue - which all GP24 riders appear to have experienced, as well as some GP23s (underlining that it could be triggered by tyres) - Pramac’s Jorge Martin leads the world championship from Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini after three rounds.

