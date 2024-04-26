Dani Pedrosa asked: Who was your best team-mate?

During a 13-year MotoGP career from 2006-2018, Dani Pedrosa faced Nicky Hayden, Andrea Dovizioso, Casey Stoner and finally Marc Marquez as team-mates at Repsol Honda.

While Hayden, Stoner and Marquez all won world championships alongside Pedrosa, the Spaniard was left to settle for title runner-up in 2007, 2010 and 2012, claiming 31-race victories along the way.

Asked on the MotoGP podcast to name his best team-mate, ahead of this weekend’s Jerez wild-card return, Pedrosa reflected: “I had great team-mates in Repsol Honda.

“Nicky was a great guy, super competitive, like awful competitive! He’d never throw in the towel and that was not nice! Because when you were faster or thought you had things under control, he would always show up with plenty of energy to redeem himself. And he was such a great person.

“Casey was extremely talented and very difficult to beat, but as a person he was also such a nice guy. Marc was extremely competitive, but also a good person. Also Andrea Dovizioso was such a nice guy as well.

“Who was the best? I would say I learned a lot from Marc and Casey, but I don’t take one above the other.”

After retiring at the end 2018, Pedrosa immediately signed-up as KTM’s factory test and wild-card rider. He has raced the RC16 four times so far, with a best finish of fourth.