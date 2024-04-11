2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?

This is the MotoGP rider line-up ahead of 2025, including the contract situation of every rider.

2025 MotoGP rider line-up Rider Team Contract Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha contract, end of 2026 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati contract, end of 2026 Luca Marini Repsol Honda Team Honda contract, end of 2025 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM contract, end of 2026 Johann Zarco LCR Honda Castrol Honda contract, end of 2025 Fermin Aldeguer Team TBA Ducati contract, 2025 and 2026. Option for two further years. Contracted until the end of 2024 Rider Team Contract Alex Rins Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha contract, end of 2024 Enea Bastianini Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati contract, end of 2024 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Aprilia contract, end of 2024 Maverick Vinales Aprilia Racing Aprilia contract, end of 2024 Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team Honda contract, end of 2024 Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM contract, end of 2024 Marc Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP Gresini contract, end of 2024 Alex Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP Gresini contract, end of 2024 Jorge Martin Prima Pramac Racing Ducati contract, end of 2024 Franco Morbidelli Prima Pramac Racing Ducati contract, end of 2024 Fabio di Giannantonio Pertamina Enduro VR46 VR46 contract, end of 2024 Marco Bezzecchi Pertamina Enduro VR46 VR46 contract, end of 2024 Miguel Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Aprilia contract, end of 2024 Raul Fernandez Trackhouse Racing Aprilia contract, end of 2024 Pedro Acosta Red Bull Tech3 GASGAS KTM contract, end of 2024 Augusto Fernandez Red Bull Tech3 GASGAS KTM contract, end of 2024 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda contract, end of 2024

Ducati

Ducati moved swiftly to tie star man Francesco Bagnaia down to a long-term deal.

His factory teammate in 2025 is up for grabs. Current incumbent Enea Bastianini, Pramac's Jorge Martin or Gresini's Marc Marquez are the main options.

Ducati will also welcome Moto2 teenage talent Fermin Aldeguer to the premier class in 2025. It remains unconfirmed which team he will be allocated to. But Aldeguer believes he has been promised a latest-spec bike.

The future of Ducati's satellite teams must also be resolved. VR46 and Pramac are out-of-contract at the end of 2024 and must decide whether to stay or go.

KTM

KTM have locked Brad Binder into a long-term contract.

The status of rookie Pedro Acosta's deal is unconfirmed. But it is expected that KTM will, at least, have the option to keep him in 2025, possibly in their factory team.

That means Jack Miller and Acosta's Tech3 GASGAS teammate Augusto Fernandez must be wary over their futures.

KTM also hope to add more satellite teams to the grid in the coming years.

Aprilia

All four Aprilia riders - factory duo Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, and Trackhouse's Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez - are out of contract after 2024.

That means Aprilia can make some big decisions if they wish.

Enea Bastianini is heavily linked. If he loses his Ducati seat, Aprilia would be interested in him. They want an Italian rider to spearhead their project.

The rebrand of the US-backed Trackhouse could also mean an American rider, such as Moto2's Joe Roberts, is considered.

Yamaha

A key piece of the 2025 rider market has been solved by Yamaha - they have tied Fabio Quartararo into a long-term contract making him MotoGP's highest-paid rider.

Yamaha want to add a satellite team next year, doubling their bikes on the grid. VR46 and Pramac have been linked.

Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin - whoever loses out in the battle for the Ducati position - would be of keen interest.

Andrea Iannone, the ex-MotoGP rider now in WSBK after a four-year ban, is a surprise option.

Honda

Luca Marini was backed with a long-term contract to be Marc Marquez's replacement.

And Johann Zarco is also locked in until the end of 2025 with LCR.

Their other two riders - Repsol's Joan Mir and LCR's Takaaki Nakagami - are out of contract.

But Honda, until they can prove their competitiveness, know that their bike isn't too tempting.

But the manufacturer is a MotoGP powerhouse and could yet attract experienced names, as they attracted Marini and Zarco.