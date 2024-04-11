2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?

Here is the contract situation of every MotoGP rider ahead of the 2025 season

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

This is the MotoGP rider line-up ahead of 2025, including the contract situation of every rider.

2025 MotoGP rider line-up
RiderTeamContract
Fabio QuartararoMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha contract, end of 2026
Francesco BagnaiaDucati Lenovo Team
Ducati contract, end of 2026
Luca MariniRepsol Honda Team
Honda contract, end of 2025
Brad BinderRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM contract, end of 2026
Johann ZarcoLCR Honda Castrol
Honda contract, end of 2025
Fermin AldeguerTeam TBA
Ducati contract, 2025 and 2026. Option for two further years.
   
Contracted until the end of 2024
RiderTeamContract
Alex RinsMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha contract, end of 2024
Enea BastianiniDucati Lenovo Team
Ducati contract, end of 2024
Aleix EspargaroAprilia Racing
Aprilia contract, end of 2024
Maverick VinalesAprilia Racing
Aprilia contract, end of 2024
Joan MirRepsol Honda Team
Honda contract, end of 2024
Jack MillerRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM contract, end of 2024
Marc MarquezGresini Racing MotoGP
Gresini contract, end of 2024
Alex MarquezGresini Racing MotoGP
Gresini contract, end of 2024
Jorge MartinPrima Pramac Racing
Ducati contract, end of 2024
Franco MorbidelliPrima Pramac Racing
Ducati contract, end of 2024
Fabio di GiannantonioPertamina Enduro VR46
VR46 contract, end of 2024
Marco BezzecchiPertamina Enduro VR46
VR46 contract, end of 2024
Miguel OliveiraTrackhouse Racing
Aprilia contract, end of 2024
Raul FernandezTrackhouse Racing
Aprilia contract, end of 2024
Pedro AcostaRed Bull Tech3 GASGAS
KTM contract, end of 2024
Augusto FernandezRed Bull Tech3 GASGAS
KTM contract, end of 2024
Takaaki NakagamiLCR Honda Idemitsu
Honda contract, end of 2024

Ducati

Ducati moved swiftly to tie star man Francesco Bagnaia down to a long-term deal.

His factory teammate in 2025 is up for grabs. Current incumbent Enea Bastianini, Pramac's Jorge Martin or Gresini's Marc Marquez are the main options.

Ducati will also welcome Moto2 teenage talent Fermin Aldeguer to the premier class in 2025. It remains unconfirmed which team he will be allocated to. But Aldeguer believes he has been promised a latest-spec bike.

The future of Ducati's satellite teams must also be resolved. VR46 and Pramac are out-of-contract at the end of 2024 and must decide whether to stay or go.

KTM

KTM have locked Brad Binder into a long-term contract.

The status of rookie Pedro Acosta's deal is unconfirmed. But it is expected that KTM will, at least, have the option to keep him in 2025, possibly in their factory team.

That means Jack Miller and Acosta's Tech3 GASGAS teammate Augusto Fernandez must be wary over their futures.

KTM also hope to add more satellite teams to the grid in the coming years.

Aprilia

All four Aprilia riders - factory duo Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, and Trackhouse's Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez - are out of contract after 2024.

That means Aprilia can make some big decisions if they wish.

Enea Bastianini is heavily linked. If he loses his Ducati seat, Aprilia would be interested in him. They want an Italian rider to spearhead their project.

The rebrand of the US-backed Trackhouse could also mean an American rider, such as Moto2's Joe Roberts, is considered.

Yamaha

A key piece of the 2025 rider market has been solved by Yamaha - they have tied Fabio Quartararo into a long-term contract making him MotoGP's highest-paid rider.

Yamaha want to add a satellite team next year, doubling their bikes on the grid. VR46 and Pramac have been linked.

Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin - whoever loses out in the battle for the Ducati position - would be of keen interest.

Andrea Iannone, the ex-MotoGP rider now in WSBK after a four-year ban, is a surprise option.

Honda

Luca Marini was backed with a long-term contract to be Marc Marquez's replacement.

And Johann Zarco is also locked in until the end of 2025 with LCR.

Their other two riders - Repsol's Joan Mir and LCR's Takaaki Nakagami - are out of contract. 

But Honda, until they can prove their competitiveness, know that their bike isn't too tempting.

But the manufacturer is a MotoGP powerhouse and could yet attract experienced names, as they attracted Marini and Zarco.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
41 mins ago
First test for Ducati bosses as Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia reunite at COTA
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1 hour ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pramac exit option opens a new door to Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Honda has been troubling for Luca Marini but he returns to scene of best result
Luca Marini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Luca Marini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
VR46 speak out amid Ducati negotiations and Yamaha rumours
Marco Bezzecchi, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
Marco Bezzecchi, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
MotoGP
News
15 hours ago
Casey Stoner’s title-winning MotoGP bike auctioned with huge price-tag
Casey Stoner's 2007 Ducati
Casey Stoner's 2007 Ducati
Moto2
News
16 hours ago
Aron Canet: The bow tie? People were labelling me a gangster
Aron Canet, Moto2 race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Aron Canet, Moto2 race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
17 hours ago
Andretti F1 bid will ‘reach a point where they can’t say no’ as new Silverstone facility opens
Andretti's new base at Silverstone
Andretti's new base at Silverstone