2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?

Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin
This is the MotoGP rider line-up ahead of 2025, including the contract situation of each rider, after confirmation of Marc Marquez's factory Ducati deal...

2025 MotoGP rider line-up
RiderTeamContract
Marc MarquezDucati Lenovo TeamDucati contract, end of 2026
Francesco BagnaiaDucati Lenovo Team
Ducati contract, end of 2026
Pedro AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory RacingMulti-year contract'
Brad BinderRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM contract, end of 2026
Fabio QuartararoMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha contract, end of 2026
Jorge MartinAprilia Racing
Aprilia contract, 2025 and 2026
Luca MariniRepsol Honda Team
Honda contract, end of 2025
Johann ZarcoLCR Honda Castrol
Honda contract, end of 2025
Fermin AldeguerTeam TBA
Ducati contract, 2025 and 2026. Option for two further years.
   
Contracted until the end of 2024
RiderTeamContract
Alex RinsMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha contract, end of 2024
Enea BastianiniDucati Lenovo Team
Ducati contract, end of 2024
Aleix EspargaroAprilia RacingRetiring at end of 2024
Maverick VinalesAprilia Racing
Aprilia contract, end of 2024
Joan MirRepsol Honda Team
Honda contract, end of 2024
Jack MillerRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM contract, end of 2024
Alex MarquezGresini Racing MotoGP
Gresini contract, end of 2024
Franco MorbidelliPrima Pramac Racing
Ducati contract, end of 2024
Fabio di GiannantonioPertamina Enduro VR46
VR46 contract, end of 2024
Marco BezzecchiPertamina Enduro VR46
VR46 contract, end of 2024
Miguel OliveiraTrackhouse Racing
Aprilia contract, end of 2024
Raul FernandezTrackhouse Racing
Aprilia contract, end of 2024
Augusto FernandezRed Bull Tech3 GASGASKTM contract, end of 2024
Takaaki NakagamiLCR Honda Idemitsu
Honda contract, end of 2024

Ducati

Ducati moved swiftly to tie star man Francesco Bagnaia down to a long-term deal but the saga over his 2025 team-mate dominated the early rider market.

Marc Marquez eventually claimed the role, after an apparent U-turn from Ducati, who had appeared to pick title leader Jorge Martin.

Ducati will also welcome Moto2 teenage talent Fermin Aldeguer to the premier class in 2025. It remains unconfirmed which team he will be allocated to. But Aldeguer believes he has been promised a latest-spec bike.

The future of Ducati's satellite teams must also be resolved. VR46 and Pramac are out-of-contract at the end of 2024 and must decide whether to stay with Ducati or go to Yamaha.

KTM

KTM had already locked Brad Binder into a long-term contract until 2026, with rookie star Pedro Acosta moving from Tech3 GASGAS to the factory team.

Enea Bastianini, having lost his factory Ducati seat alongside Bagnaia, is expected to ride for Tech3, with current KTM riders Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez in contention for the remaining GASGAS-branded RC16.

Aprilia

Aleix Espargaro will retire at the end of 2024.

Jorge Martin will inherit his good friend Espargaro's machine after missing out at Ducati.

Aprilia's other riders - Maverick Vinales and Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez - are also out of contract after 2024.

That means Aprilia can make some big decisions if they wish.

The rebrand of the US-backed Trackhouse could also mean an American rider, such as Moto2's Joe Roberts, is considered.

Yamaha

A key piece of the 2025 rider market was solved by Yamaha when they tied Fabio Quartararo into new contract, rumoured to be making him MotoGP's highest-paid rider.

Yamaha wants to add a satellite team next year, doubling their bikes on the grid. VR46 was the obvious choice, but made clear they would like to keep Desmosedicis and Pramac moved into surprise contention.

Honda

Luca Marini signed a two-year contract to be Marc Marquez's Repsol Honda replacement, with Johann Zarco also locked in until the end of 2025 at LCR.

Honda's other two riders - Repsol's Joan Mir and LCR's Takaaki Nakagami - are out of contract.

HRC knows their bike isn't too tempting at the moment, but the manufacturer is a MotoGP powerhouse and could yet attract a big name signing.

Aleix Espargaro is rumoured to be a HRC test and wild-card rider in 2025.

