Pramac exit option opens a new door to Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini

Satellite teams opting to use new machinery in 2025 could unlock unexpected rider market moves

Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini could reportedly find an opportunity at Yamaha next year.

If the Japanese manufacturer is able to add to its quantity of bikes, and riders, on the 2025 MotoGP grid then they would look at recruiting one of the Ducati stars, Sky Sports Italia report.

It hinges on whether Pramac sign new terms to remain as a Ducati satellite team for the next two years.

Team boss Gino Borsoi insists they will stay yet the papers remain unsigned.

Yamaha are in the mix to add a satellite team to their structure for next season, and have reportedly failed to convince VR46 to move across.

Yamaha could tempt Pramac with an attractive financial package.

They would also replace the six technicians that Ducati provide.

Then, they would require any new recruit to believe in the future of the project ahead of the 2027 regulation change.

Fabio Quartararo has pledged his future to Yamaha on a big-money long-term deal.

Alex Rins is his current teammate.

But Rins could reportedly be shifted to the new satellite team, if Yamaha can bring one in.

Then either Bastianini or Martin - whoever fails to secure their No1 priority of the factory Ducati seat - could be approached to sit alongside Quartararo.

Intriguingly, Andrea Iannone has already been mentioned as a surprise option for Yamaha.

The key to silly season might be the future destination of the satellite teams. Deciding which machinery they use could yet unlock some crucial decisions from the top riders.

Bastianini, currently in place with the factory Ducati team but knowing his contract is expiring, is also of interest to Aprilia.

He heads into the MotoGP of the Americas this weekend knowing he has won in Texas before, as a Gresini rider in 2022, presenting a great opportunity to convince Ducati of his worth.

Pramac’s Martin, meanwhile, enters the third round in Texas as the championship leader.

