Johann Zarco admits his Freddie Spencer outburst was "not professional"

Johann Zarco reflects on heated exchange which got him kicked out of Race Direction in Jerez

Johann Zarco crash, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Johann Zarco crash, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

A follow-up meeting was held between Johann Zarco and Freddie Spencer to clear the air on Thursday.

The only time Zarco has lost his cool this season appears to be in the Stewards office at Jerez, after being taken out by Aleix Espargaro. 

Ahead of this weekend's French MotoGP at Le Mans, Zarco admitted fault for the conversation in Jerez.

“Two weeks have gone, so we can arrive more calm to a meeting and what was not professional from my side is to get a high voice during the meeting [at Jerez],” Zarco said. 

“It was not necessary to do it.

“But after the crash and the way the meeting was happening… I needed to say the things. So about this was not professional from my side.

“… [Today] I could say really my feelings. So that was great and we spoke about it.

“But about this [Jerez] incident, was just the feeling of the meeting that was not really great, because almost they wanted to know what I think about the crash.

“What can I say? I could not say a lot because I'm the one that got hit and I need to justify something. So that's why I got a bit nervous. I would say, or angry."

In Jerez, after his clash with Espargaro was ruled a racing incident, Zarco let his temper get the better of him.

He then revealed: “[Spencer] was looking at me like he wanted to know what I wanted.

“He wanted for me to complain about Aleix.

"I said 'I will not complain' but I said to him he is not good for this job because he doesn't take the right decision in the right moments.

"So, 'don't ask me what you have to do'.

“I went to the race direction and he was looking at us, because I was with Aleix, like we are two children and they want to do a moral lesson.

"But 'no Freddie, maybe you have a lot of passion but you don't take the right decisions. You are not in the right place'.

"Aleix today, it's just a pity that we crashed and just everything after was wrong.

“And I repeat Freddie Spencer is not the right guy in this place."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
28m ago
How to watch the French MotoGP practice today: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
34m ago
Johann Zarco admits his Freddie Spencer outburst was "not professional"
Johann Zarco crash, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Johann Zarco crash, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
1h ago
Mick Schumacher used as benchmark as Mercedes test Kimi Antonelli
Mick Schumacher (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Mick Schumacher (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…
RR
News
11h ago
North West 200 2024 - Thursday race results
Superbike Podium
Superbike Podium
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna drops key clue about Marc Marquez's wish for a factory bike
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13h ago
Johann Zarco: I wasn’t ready at KTM, I’m ready at Honda
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
13h ago
Ferrari surprisingly replace Charles Leclerc's race engineer
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Top speed ‘win’, but ‘losing’ corner speed | New chassis at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
RR
14h ago
North West 200 LIVE UPDATES!
North West 200
North West 200