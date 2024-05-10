Johann Zarco admits his Freddie Spencer outburst was "not professional"

A follow-up meeting was held between Johann Zarco and Freddie Spencer to clear the air on Thursday.

The only time Zarco has lost his cool this season appears to be in the Stewards office at Jerez, after being taken out by Aleix Espargaro.

Ahead of this weekend's French MotoGP at Le Mans, Zarco admitted fault for the conversation in Jerez.

“Two weeks have gone, so we can arrive more calm to a meeting and what was not professional from my side is to get a high voice during the meeting [at Jerez],” Zarco said.

“It was not necessary to do it.

“But after the crash and the way the meeting was happening… I needed to say the things. So about this was not professional from my side.

“… [Today] I could say really my feelings. So that was great and we spoke about it.

“But about this [Jerez] incident, was just the feeling of the meeting that was not really great, because almost they wanted to know what I think about the crash.

“What can I say? I could not say a lot because I'm the one that got hit and I need to justify something. So that's why I got a bit nervous. I would say, or angry."

In Jerez, after his clash with Espargaro was ruled a racing incident, Zarco let his temper get the better of him.

He then revealed: “[Spencer] was looking at me like he wanted to know what I wanted.

“He wanted for me to complain about Aleix.

"I said 'I will not complain' but I said to him he is not good for this job because he doesn't take the right decision in the right moments.

"So, 'don't ask me what you have to do'.

“I went to the race direction and he was looking at us, because I was with Aleix, like we are two children and they want to do a moral lesson.

"But 'no Freddie, maybe you have a lot of passion but you don't take the right decisions. You are not in the right place'.

"Aleix today, it's just a pity that we crashed and just everything after was wrong.

“And I repeat Freddie Spencer is not the right guy in this place."