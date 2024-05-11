Francesco Bagnaia on 2024 bike: “Sometimes it has reactions you don’t expect”

While Ducati again has the fastest and most consistent bike on the MotoGP grid, it’s not the finished article yet, according to the reigning world champion.

Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia enjoyed one of his best Friday’s of the season at the French MotoGP, finishing well inside the top ten during second practice.

Bagnaia was fast whether it was race simulations or time attack performance, as Jerez winner looks to make it two grand prix wins in succession, which would also clinch his first at Le Mans and Ducati’s fifth in a row at the French round if he achieves it on Sunday. 

But first is today’s qualifying and sprint race, which Bagnaia should be competitive in given his level in Friday’s double session.

“We can say it was a good day,” Bagnaia was quoted by GPOne. “In the last two Friday’s I had good feelings and we got off to a good start and we seem to have been able to find a base that helps me.

“We used the morning and also the afternoon as if it was a test which really helped us a lot.

“I’m very happy because the team and I did a perfect job and we were able to slowly improve the situation.

“I had a very good pace with used tyres and in the time attacks, even if I made a mistake in the second-to-last corner.

“It’s nice to be able to start like that because you can focus on the work and the performance instead of having to chase and think about fixing the bike.”

While the GP24 has been fast at Le Mans thus far, the newest of Ducati's bikes is still not the perfect machine, according to Bagnaia.

Vibrations have been an issue so far in 2024, however, Jerez was the first sign that the Italian brand had got control over the problems.

In Le Mans, Bagnaia is again unable to feel such issues although he did admit that it typically happens in race situations.

Bagnaia added: “Usually bikes are finished developing at the last race because you always try to do a little better until the last race and then you leave everything to start from scratch. 

“In my opinion, this bike is very good and it started off well right away although you still have to understand it in certain aspects, like the vibrations or the fact that sometimes it has reactions you don’t expect.

“We have to figure out how to improve, however, yes, we have taken a step forward.

“At the moment I have not had vibrations here, but they usually come out in the race. In Jerez it didn’t happen so we’ll see.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4m ago
How to watch the French MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
19m ago
French MotoGP at Le Mans: Qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Quartararo Le Mans MotoGP
Quartararo Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
27m ago
Francesco Bagnaia on 2024 bike: “Sometimes it has reactions you don’t expect”
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin “understands” if Ducati pick Marc Marquez: “At marketing level...”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
2h ago
Jeremy Clarkson's tip for schoolmate Adrian Newey's next move
(L to R): Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Jeremy Clarkson (GBR) and Zak Brown (USA) McLaren
(L to R): Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13h ago
Brad Binder: I spent a lot of time on the back of scooters today
Brad Binder, 2024 French MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Maverick Vinales: “Race pace, we are right there” | Aleix Espargaro: “Fastest I've been since Qatar”
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Pedro Acosta 3rd: “A big step compared to Jerez”
Pedro Acosta, Le Mans 2024
Pedro Acosta, Le Mans 2024
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Marc Marquez 13th: “Never felt comfortable, lot of work to do”
Marc Marquez, crash, Le Mans 2024
Marc Marquez, crash, Le Mans 2024