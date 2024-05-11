Jorge Martin “understands” if Ducati pick Marc Marquez: “At marketing level...”

Jorge Martin admits he would “understand” if Ducati choose Marc Marquez for their 2025 factory team.

Martin has acknowledged the “marketing” that Marquez could bring to the Italian manufacturer.

Pramac’s Martin and Gresini’s Marquez are in a three-way scrap with current factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini over their ‘25 position.

Martin leads the MotoGP standings heading into this weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans, with Marquez in sixth. Yet, he knows his illustrious rival might get the nod.

"I would understand,” Martin told Marca.

“He is Marc Marquez, eight-time world champion.

“At the marketing level, he is a beast. I would understand that position.

“It reassures me that I have all the brands waiting for what happens.

“Whatever happens I won't be left without a bike and I will have a good option."

“Obviously, there is Enea, who was returning from an injury; Marc, with the Ducati.

“Even Bezzecchi I think was also in the [running]... maybe now not so much.

“In the end, last year I was runner-up in the championship, I'm now the leader and that's it.”

Martin was overlooked in favour of Bastianini at the end of 2022 for a promotion to the factory Ducati team.

Bastianini’s debut year in red was ruined by injury, while Martin missed out on the title at the final round of 2023.

Missing out meant he could not activate a contractual clause which would have automatically allowed him to replace Bastianini.

For the third year, the Pramac rider is scrapping for a step up.

"I'm used to it,” he said.

“I've been the same for three years now, if I go; if someone else goes... So, it's something that doesn't affect me.

“I'm clear about the manager I have, and the environment I have, the options I have…

“I am calm and it is clear that it is getting closer, because we have been behind it for some time, but we hope that in these two weeks everything will be clarified.

“So until then I can't say anything."

'Aprilia, KTM are winning bikes...'

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna said in Le Mans that ‘history’ would play a part in his big decision, and not just 2024 results.

That hint could be interpreted as Marquez, with his history as a six-time MotoGP champion, getting the nod above Martin.

Martin insists he will quit Ducati altogether if he misses out again.

"Right now I'm not thinking about that,” he said.

“It could happen, a thousand things could happen...

“But I also see myself on an official Ducati.

“Right now, I want to win, I want to win races.

“My first option is very clear. If I don't get that option, I'll go for other clear options.

"My idea is always a winning bike... or a winning project.

“The Aprilia is a winning bike. The KTM is a winning bike, it has been a winning bike.

“Surely, Honda and Yamaha will be in a few years.

“For now, I am young and I want to win."