Brad Binder: I spent a lot of time on the back of scooters today

Brad Binder will take on the likes of Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini in Le Mans Qualifying 1 after suffering three Friday falls.
Brad Binder, 2024 French MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2024 French MotoGP

Friday at Le Mans was a ‘character building’ day for Brad Binder, who fell three times on his way to 17th place, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1 for the French MotoGP.

After low-siding at Turn 11 in the morning on his way to eighth, the factory KTM star was caught out twice at Turn 13 in the afternoon.

“I spent a lot of time on the back of scooters today,” Binder joked.

“Every time I went to push, I fell off. So a little bit of a mess to be honest.

“I was feeling really good and was quite fast every time I completed laps.

“We just need to adjust a bit a couple of things because I had the exact same crash three times.

“But we understand why, so that's good.”

"I was entering the second last corner later than all my team-mates, so that probably doesn't help," he revealed.

“So I'm hoping that's the reason.”

Team-mate Jack Miller secured his place in Qualifying 2 with a competitive sixth place, just 0.3s from Pramac Ducati’s Friday leader Jorge Martin.

“Solid Friday,” said Miller. “Anytime you can get that direct Q2 pass is always nice. Especially in a tight technical circuit like this where yellow flags and little mistakes can make or break your Friday.

“I've been very happy from the get go here. The bike’s working well. Probably the most stable bike I've had into turn 1 here at really high speed.

“I feel like I'm able to carry the momentum around the track, which is nice.

“So if we can tidy up a few little bits and bobs, then we can be in good shape for tomorrow and then of course on Sunday.”

Rookie Pedro Acosta was the top RC16 rider, in third.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3m ago
Brad Binder: I spent a lot of time on the back of scooters today
Brad Binder, 2024 French MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
11m ago
Maverick Vinales: “Race pace, we are right there” | Aleix Espargaro: “Fastest I've been since Qatar”
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta 3rd: “A big step compared to Jerez”
Pedro Acosta, Le Mans 2024
Pedro Acosta, Le Mans 2024
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez 13th: “Never felt comfortable, lot of work to do”
Marc Marquez, crash, Le Mans 2024
Marc Marquez, crash, Le Mans 2024
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo less than two tenths from front row: “This is really positive”
Quartararo Le Mans MotoGP
Quartararo Le Mans MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin: “Milliseconds can make the difference at Le Mans, crucial to be clever”
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Kevin Magnussen antics “over the limit” as race ban looms
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo thrills in France as ‘half a job’ done to avoid ‘jungle’
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin fastest again as Marc Marquez fails to secure top ten
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP