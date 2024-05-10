Maverick Vinales: “Race pace, we are right there” | Aleix Espargaro: “Fastest I've been since Qatar”

Aprilia team-mates make a strong start to the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP

Aprilia team-mates Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro put in a strong combined performance with fourth and seventh places during Friday practice for the French MotoGP.

Vinales, who identified an issue with his spare bike after a disappointing Sunday at Jerez, was delighted to be so close to the top despite some front locking - which he sees as an obvious area of improvement on Saturday.

“The feeling with the front tyre wasn’t fantastic, but I was able to be fast anyway. In terms of race pace, we are right there,” said Vinales, who also lapped just 0.269s from Ducati pacesetter Jorge Martin on his time attack.

“During my time attack, a yellow flag kept me from improving my time, but I was still extremely close. I’m confident that we’ll take a step forward tomorrow. I’m sure I can battle against the Ducatis.”

Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP

Espargaro meanwhile rediscovered the kind of speed he had shown at the Qatar season opener.

“After Qatar, this is the track where I’ve been the fastest,” he said. “I feel extremely good with the bike.

“I made a small mistake during my time attack in that I went long on turn 9 and lost a couple tenths of a second.

“The feeling is better than I expected here. I have been fast and competitive from the start. I really enjoyed today.

“After the Jerez test, we tried to lower my body position on the bike and it’s better on the brakes.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6m ago
Maverick Vinales: “Race pace, we are right there” | Aleix Espargaro: “Fastest I've been since Qatar”
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta 3rd: “A big step compared to Jerez”
Pedro Acosta, Le Mans 2024
Pedro Acosta, Le Mans 2024
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez 13th: “Never felt comfortable, lot of work to do”
Marc Marquez, crash, Le Mans 2024
Marc Marquez, crash, Le Mans 2024
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo less than two tenths from front row: “This is really positive”
Quartararo Le Mans MotoGP
Quartararo Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin: “Milliseconds can make the difference at Le Mans, crucial to be clever”
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Kevin Magnussen antics “over the limit” as race ban looms
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo thrills in France as ‘half a job’ done to avoid ‘jungle’
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin fastest again as Marc Marquez fails to secure top ten
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
4h ago
2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
Jorge
Jorge