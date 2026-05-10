2026 French Moto3  - Race Results

Moto3 kicked off the Sunday race action at Le Mans with a shortened distance wet race, down to 13 laps. The chaotic, crash filled race was dominated by Maximo Quiles who lead every lap.

The rain stopped just before the race was due to get underway, but Moto3 were still greeted with a wet track. Caution went straight out of he window when Championship leader Quiles, who was sat in second on the grid got the holeshot to lead out of the first corner, with everyone else needing to push to push behind.

The Gaviota Aspar KTM rider was untouchable, looking as at ease in the wet as in the dry, to win over the line by a comfortable 1.888s, easing down from an over two second advantage. Quiles pulled a celebratory wheelie over the line to take back-to-back wins.

Adrian Fernandez secured pole on Saturday and was also in celebratory mood, with his own wheelie over the line in second - the Leopard rider had seen his race also start with one on lights out, dropping the Honda back to fourth. Fernandez immediately fought back to be the rider to give chase, securing his second consecutive second place.

An emotional Matteo Bertelle made huge gains early on in the race to sit third at the chequered flag, admitting in parc ferme that he teared up on the last lap.

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The Level Up - MTA rider was ninth on the grid on his KTM but surged forward as other struggled, surviving a long lap penalty which removed his advantage over the rest of the field.

Bertelle, who missed much of the 2025 season after a promising start through injury, locked in to reinstall his advantage and finish a clear and very emotional third.

Veda Pratama excelled in the wet, the top rookie rode bravely in the tricky conditions to finish fourth for Honda Team Asia, pulling away from the pack as he tried to stay with Bertelle.

Joel Esteban just held fifth at the line, completing a trong day for the Level Up team, with a strong run through the pack from 20th on the grid.

Guido Pini got his falls out of his system earlier in the weekend to finish sixth at the chequered flag on the second Leopard bike.

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Adrian Cruces was another rider making huge forward moves, having qualified 17th for CIP Green Power. The Spaniard was also handed a long lap penalty for cutting the track at turn ten, finishing seventh.

David Almansa was a close eighth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, ahead of a frustrated Eddie O’Shea, who thought he had more, but survived a scare with a save on his way to ninth, a best finish in the class for the MLav rider.

Rookie Hakim Danish completed the top 10 for the MT Helmets team.

Valentin Perrone was the best of the riders to remount after a fall, in 11th for Red Bull KTM Tech3. holding onto his bike to get straight back on track before the marshals arrived.

MT Helmets rider Ryusei Yamanaka finished 12th, clear of another rider to fall and re-join, Marco Morelli, who was second at the time of his crash, climbing back into the points for 13th.

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The remaining points on offer went to Leo Rammerstorfer in 14th for SIC58 Squadra Corse and 15th placed Brian Uriarte, the first to fall and a double crasher for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The only other riders to finish were Zen Mitani, Ruche Moodley and David Munoz, another early faller.



Official French Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1m 40.838s

All time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 39.885s

Best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 39.947s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

A much improved Joel Kelso started from third after his best qualifying session of the season so far, but fell while pushing at the front.

Cormac Buchanan, Nicola Carraro, Casey O’Gorman, Scott Ogden and Jesus Rios also failed to go the distance.

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Alvaro Carpe was despondent heading back to the pits after his crash hurt his title aspirations.

Rico Salmela had the hardest fall, the last rider to exit, he was flicked clear of his bike after a highside, with the Tech3 bike cartwheeling off through the gravel.



Championship Standings

Quiles momentum sees him now have the best start to a Moto3 season ever, amassing 115 points after five rounds, surpassing the previous best of Maverick Vinales at the same stage of the season, with Vinales having 106 points at the same point back in 2013.

Fernandez moves up to second overall on 69 points, 46 points adrift.

Carpe slips to third after failing to add to his 53 points, with Perrone now just one point behind in fourth.

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Rookie Pratama completes the top five, with 50 points after a strong start to his season, nearest rival Uriarte his 29 points to his name.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

2026 French Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 24m 41.640s 2 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.888s 3 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +4.227s 4 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +7.659s 5 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +10.916s 6 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +17.707s 7 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +20.164s 8 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +20.893s 9 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +21.075s 10 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +21.847s 11 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +26.119s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +26.193s 13 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +32.602s 14 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +33.641s 15 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +34.968s 16 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +43.820s 17 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +44.174s 18 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1m 35.800s 19 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF 20 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 21 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 22 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 23 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF 24 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 25 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 26 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) DNF



