2025 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 French Grand Prix (Round 6) where rookie Maximo Quiles claimed his first pole position.

Maximo Quiles, Pole position, qualifying, Le Mans. French GP, Moto3, 10 May 2025
Maximo Quiles, Pole position, qualifying, Le Mans. French GP, Moto3, 10 May 2025
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for the Moto3 race in Le Mans saw Maximo Quiles impress with his first world championship pole as his early competitive effort held off the late push for position ahead of the French Grand Prix, round six of the championship.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had only been seen on track at one previous meet, having been too young for the opening rounds the seventeen year old secured second in Texas before picking up a training injury.

His return to track was explosive - immediately fast, his 1m 39.947s lap came early in the session and remained unbeaten.

It was another rookie who came closest. Guido Pini had a strong opening to his weekend and backed that up with his qualifying performance for Liqui Moly Intact GP, moving from seventh to second at the close of Q2, to finish just 0.089s slower. In doing so, Pini smashed his previous best qualifying performance of ninth.

Earlier in the day, FP2 saw the lap record broken, first by Alvaro Carpe, then Adrian Fernandez, but it was Joel Kelso who set the first sub 1m 40s lap of Le Mans - a 1m 39.885s new best.

That saw the LevelUp MTA rider arrive fastest of all, but the Australian couldn’t quite match that form in qualifying, finishing third, himself just 0.098s slower - for a fourth front row start in a row, completing an all KTM front row.

Angel Piqueras spent much of his time on track circulating with the Red Bull MTM bikes, but finished ahead of both of their riders, in fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Adrian Fernandez is the highest qualifying Honda in fifth for Leopard with row two completed by David Munoz, who was quickest on Friday for Dynavolt.

Valentin Perrone was another strong rookie performer, climbing to seventh for his Red Bull Tech3 team ahead of their home race.

2025 Moto3 Le Mans   - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)1m 39.947s
2Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.089s
3Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.098s
4Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.202s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.404s
6David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.411s
7Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.496s
8Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.530s
9David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.533s
10Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.647s
11Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.675s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.677s
13Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.722s
14Vincente PerezSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.782s
15DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+0.826s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.985s
17Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.226s
18Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.416s
Q1
19Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 41.498s
20Adrian CrucesSPAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 41.796s
21Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 41.862s
22Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 41.913s
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 42.297s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 42.543s
25Jakob RosenthalerAUTDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 42.615s
26Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)No Time

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda saw his lap slip to eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajoas the final flyers registered.

David Almansa finished ninth quickest, just ahead of Nicola Carraro who was the best of the Q1 graduates to complete the top ten.

Ryusei Yamanaka held a huge save, his leg dangling from his MT Helmets bike, but ruining his best lap, leaving the Japanese rider twelfth.

Alvaro Carpe exited pitlane when it was closed so saw his fast opening lap behind Rueda cancelled as punishment from race direction. Leaving it late to set a next best lap saw him finish 13th.

Luna Lunetta crashed out at turn six, but got his bike back from the marshals, his mechanics did get him back on track, but too late to improve, finishing Q2 16th  after progressing from Q1.

Q1  - Slower session lead by Roulstone

Roulstone (18th) struggled for pace on Friday, but was eighth in practice, then topped a slower than expected Q1 session, with a best of 1m 41.201 before a small fall at the end of the session.

He was joined in progressing by Lunetta, who was hit at the rear by Adrian Cruces after the flag, replacement rider Vincente Perez (14th) and Nicola Carraro.

Cormac Buchanan was dropped out of the top four and pushed hard on his last flyer, making up time for a personal best riding solo without a tow, but still just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Riccardo Rossi continued a tough weekend. Already off the pace, the Snipers rider was adjudged to have ridden slowly on the racing line in Friday practice, receiving a long lap penalty. His fortunes did not improve on Saturday, where all of his early Q1 laps were cancelled, a one lap dash after the chequered flag placing him eighth, for 26th.

That slow riding from Rossi affected Eddie O’Shea, who had already experienced an early fall before the red flag to clean the track on Friday. Saturday went no better, almost immediately in the gravel again on his out lap, this time at Museum. The MLav rider did not return to the track leaving him last with no time set.

There are several replacement riders in Moto3 in France. Jakob Rosenthaler (29th) is now at Denssi Racing - BOE in for he injured Ruche Moodley, who fractured his wrist last time out in Spain.

Adrian Cruces (24th) returns to sit in for Marcos Uriate at MLav Racing, with Perez continuing in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA.

Read More

Latest News

RR Results
2m ago
2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.
F1 News
6m ago
‘The next Max’ Verstappen pointed out, he might “wind up” Lando Norris
Max Verstappen
MotoGP Results
25m ago
Le Mans Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
31m ago
2025 French MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes historic sprint win, Pecco Bagnaia crashes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP Results
43m ago
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
Start, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint race

More News

Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 French Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Manuel Gonzalez, pole position, qualifying, moto2, Le Mans , French GP, 10 May 2025
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 French MotoGP - Sprint updates LIVE!
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
RR News
1h ago
Peter Hickman, Davey Todd fume after controversial NW200 decision: “It’s dead simple…”
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri revered for F1 trait that Lewis Hamilton was “the king” of
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Maximo Quiles, Pole position, qualifying, Le Mans. French GP, Moto3, 10 May 2025