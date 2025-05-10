2025 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 race in Le Mans saw Maximo Quiles impress with his first world championship pole as his early competitive effort held off the late push for position ahead of the French Grand Prix, round six of the championship.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had only been seen on track at one previous meet, having been too young for the opening rounds the seventeen year old secured second in Texas before picking up a training injury.

His return to track was explosive - immediately fast, his 1m 39.947s lap came early in the session and remained unbeaten.

It was another rookie who came closest. Guido Pini had a strong opening to his weekend and backed that up with his qualifying performance for Liqui Moly Intact GP, moving from seventh to second at the close of Q2, to finish just 0.089s slower. In doing so, Pini smashed his previous best qualifying performance of ninth.

Earlier in the day, FP2 saw the lap record broken, first by Alvaro Carpe, then Adrian Fernandez, but it was Joel Kelso who set the first sub 1m 40s lap of Le Mans - a 1m 39.885s new best.

That saw the LevelUp MTA rider arrive fastest of all, but the Australian couldn’t quite match that form in qualifying, finishing third, himself just 0.098s slower - for a fourth front row start in a row, completing an all KTM front row.

Angel Piqueras spent much of his time on track circulating with the Red Bull MTM bikes, but finished ahead of both of their riders, in fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Adrian Fernandez is the highest qualifying Honda in fifth for Leopard with row two completed by David Munoz, who was quickest on Friday for Dynavolt.

Valentin Perrone was another strong rookie performer, climbing to seventh for his Red Bull Tech3 team ahead of their home race.

2025 Moto3 Le Mans - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) 1m 39.947s 2 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.089s 3 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.098s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.202s 5 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.404s 6 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.411s 7 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.496s 8 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.530s 9 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.533s 10 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.647s 11 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.675s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.677s 13 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.722s 14 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.782s 15 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +0.826s 16 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.985s 17 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.226s 18 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.416s Q1 19 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 41.498s 20 Adrian Cruces SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 41.796s 21 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 41.862s 22 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 41.913s 23 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 42.297s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.543s 25 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 42.615s 26 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) No Time

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda saw his lap slip to eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajoas the final flyers registered.

David Almansa finished ninth quickest, just ahead of Nicola Carraro who was the best of the Q1 graduates to complete the top ten.

Ryusei Yamanaka held a huge save, his leg dangling from his MT Helmets bike, but ruining his best lap, leaving the Japanese rider twelfth.

Alvaro Carpe exited pitlane when it was closed so saw his fast opening lap behind Rueda cancelled as punishment from race direction. Leaving it late to set a next best lap saw him finish 13th.

Luna Lunetta crashed out at turn six, but got his bike back from the marshals, his mechanics did get him back on track, but too late to improve, finishing Q2 16th after progressing from Q1.

Q1 - Slower session lead by Roulstone

Roulstone (18th) struggled for pace on Friday, but was eighth in practice, then topped a slower than expected Q1 session, with a best of 1m 41.201 before a small fall at the end of the session.

He was joined in progressing by Lunetta, who was hit at the rear by Adrian Cruces after the flag, replacement rider Vincente Perez (14th) and Nicola Carraro.

Cormac Buchanan was dropped out of the top four and pushed hard on his last flyer, making up time for a personal best riding solo without a tow, but still just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Riccardo Rossi continued a tough weekend. Already off the pace, the Snipers rider was adjudged to have ridden slowly on the racing line in Friday practice, receiving a long lap penalty. His fortunes did not improve on Saturday, where all of his early Q1 laps were cancelled, a one lap dash after the chequered flag placing him eighth, for 26th.

That slow riding from Rossi affected Eddie O’Shea, who had already experienced an early fall before the red flag to clean the track on Friday. Saturday went no better, almost immediately in the gravel again on his out lap, this time at Museum. The MLav rider did not return to the track leaving him last with no time set.

There are several replacement riders in Moto3 in France. Jakob Rosenthaler (29th) is now at Denssi Racing - BOE in for he injured Ruche Moodley, who fractured his wrist last time out in Spain.

Adrian Cruces (24th) returns to sit in for Marcos Uriate at MLav Racing, with Perez continuing in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA.