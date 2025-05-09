2025 French Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 French Grand Prix (Round 6) at Le Mans, where David Munoz bounced back from a fall to finish Friday ahead.

David Munoz, Practice, Moto3, French GP, Le Mans. 9 May 2025
© Gold & Goose

David Munoz crashed at the start of practice, but put on a determined show to bounce back and head to Q2 with the top time on the opening day of the Moto3 French Grand Prix weekend, round six of the championship.

Practice began with an early fall for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider, in turn 14, Raccordement, a violent highside spreading gravel across the corner.

A quick turnaround by his mechanics and a break for a red flag to clear the track gave the KTM rider an opportunity to get back out on track, and Munoz made the most of his return to track, closing in on the lap record with a best of 1m 40.836s.

Ryusei Yamanaka began with some MT Helmets teamwork, but finished the session improving his lap only to be bettered by the Spaniard, just 0.105s slower with his time which held provisional pole heading into the final five minutes.

Morning leader Adrian Fernandez was sharp again, the best of the Honda riders on track for Leopard, with the third quickest time.

Angel Piqueras was another faller, he held onto fourth for MT Helmets after pushing too hard on a red sector lap through the Blue Esses.

Maximo Quiles was back on track for just the second race of his debut season after picking up an injury, and was immediately impressive again - the top rookie was fifth quickest and a feature near the top of the timesheets throughout the session for Aspar on his return, making huge improvements on FP1, where he was only 17th.

He had competition for top rookie honours from Guido Pini, once again acquitting himself well at a more familiar track in sixth, completing a strong opening day for the Dynavolt squad after a huge save when he lost the rear and then the front, but stayed upright in the final turn.

Dennis Foggia looked closer to his old Moto3 form in seventh in a tight session for Aspar, ahead of Taiyo Furusato, who responded to being knocked out of the top fourteen instantly to move up to eighth for Honda Team Asia.
 

2025 Moto3 Le Mans    - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 40.236s
2Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.105s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.143s
4Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.151s
5Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.239s
6Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.248s
7DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.317s
8Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.334s
9Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.356s
10Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.356s
11Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.368s
12Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.382s
13David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.478s
14Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.526s
15Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.539s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.545s
17Vincente PerezSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.589s
18Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.744s
19Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.806s
20Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.061s
21Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.291s
22Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.531s
23Adrian CrucesSPAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.041s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.075s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.190s
26Jakob RosenthalerAUTDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.378s

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda placed ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just 0.356s off the top time, with Scott Ogden completing the top ten for CIP Green Power with an identical lap time.

His teammate Alvaro Carpe was eleventh quickest ahead of Joel Kelso, who spent much of his time lapping solo aboard the LevelUP -MTA bike on his way to twelfth.

The final automatic Q2 progression places went to David Almansa in 13th for Leopard and Valentin Perrone in 14th for Red Bull KTM Tech 3. His teammate Jacob Roulstone just missed out in 15th.

Jakob Rosenthaler was the next faller at turn 14, leading to the red flag to clean up all the extra gravel added to the run to the line.

Heading into the final minutes, Cormac Buchanan fell at the same place on track. The BOE rider fell again just before the chequered flag came out, at turn four, with Piqueras off in between. Nicola Carraro was the final faller.

Friday got started with FP1, which was first delayed for a red flag in the MotoE session before, then red flagged early as an engine issue saw smoke bellowed from the back of Vincente Perez’s bike.

 Fernandez set the best time, edging towards the all time lap record despite the chilly conditions in France, as the only rider to move into the 1m 40s times. Yamanaka moved from eighth to second towards the end of the session, with Piqueras the long term session leader holding a top three spot. Kelso was fourth quickest ahead of David Munoz in fifth, speeding up to chase down Piqueras after being passed on track. Rueda was sixth quickest in the morning.  

Guido Pini was the top rookie in FP1 in eighth.


Just before the red flag, Eddie O’Shea fell, missing much of the session. There were also crashes for Almansa, Furusato and Adrian Cruces in quick succession, with a late spill for Perrone.

Rosenthaler returns, this time working at Denssi Racing - BOE in for he injured Ruche Moodley, who fractured his wrist last time out in Spain.

The Austrian rider joins long term replacement riders Cruces, still in for Marcos Uriate at MLav Racing and Vincente Perez, who fills in for Matteo Bertelle once again for LevelUp - MTA.

2025 Moto3 Le Mans  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 40.882s
2Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.118s
3Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.361s
4Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.405s
5David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.564s
6Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.568s
7DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.677s
8Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.696s
9Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.845s
10David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.952s
11Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.032s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.080s
13Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.101s
14Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.203s
15Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.449s
16Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.495s
17Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.581s
18Vincente PerezSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.761s
19Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.801s
20Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.974s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.996s
22Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.104s
23Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.430s
24Jakob RosenthalerAUTDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.817s
25Adrian CrucesSPAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.837s
26Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.882s

