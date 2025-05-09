2025 French Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

David Munoz crashed at the start of practice, but put on a determined show to bounce back and head to Q2 with the top time on the opening day of the Moto3 French Grand Prix weekend, round six of the championship.

Practice began with an early fall for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider, in turn 14, Raccordement, a violent highside spreading gravel across the corner.

A quick turnaround by his mechanics and a break for a red flag to clear the track gave the KTM rider an opportunity to get back out on track, and Munoz made the most of his return to track, closing in on the lap record with a best of 1m 40.836s.

Ryusei Yamanaka began with some MT Helmets teamwork, but finished the session improving his lap only to be bettered by the Spaniard, just 0.105s slower with his time which held provisional pole heading into the final five minutes.

Morning leader Adrian Fernandez was sharp again, the best of the Honda riders on track for Leopard, with the third quickest time.

Angel Piqueras was another faller, he held onto fourth for MT Helmets after pushing too hard on a red sector lap through the Blue Esses.

Maximo Quiles was back on track for just the second race of his debut season after picking up an injury, and was immediately impressive again - the top rookie was fifth quickest and a feature near the top of the timesheets throughout the session for Aspar on his return, making huge improvements on FP1, where he was only 17th.

He had competition for top rookie honours from Guido Pini, once again acquitting himself well at a more familiar track in sixth, completing a strong opening day for the Dynavolt squad after a huge save when he lost the rear and then the front, but stayed upright in the final turn.

Dennis Foggia looked closer to his old Moto3 form in seventh in a tight session for Aspar, ahead of Taiyo Furusato, who responded to being knocked out of the top fourteen instantly to move up to eighth for Honda Team Asia.



2025 Moto3 Le Mans - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 40.236s 2 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.105s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.143s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.151s 5 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.239s 6 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.248s 7 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.317s 8 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.334s 9 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.356s 10 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.356s 11 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.368s 12 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.382s 13 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.478s 14 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.526s 15 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.539s 16 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.545s 17 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.589s 18 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.744s 19 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.806s 20 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.061s 21 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.291s 22 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.531s 23 Adrian Cruces SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.041s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.075s 25 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.190s 26 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +2.378s

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda placed ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just 0.356s off the top time, with Scott Ogden completing the top ten for CIP Green Power with an identical lap time.

His teammate Alvaro Carpe was eleventh quickest ahead of Joel Kelso, who spent much of his time lapping solo aboard the LevelUP -MTA bike on his way to twelfth.

The final automatic Q2 progression places went to David Almansa in 13th for Leopard and Valentin Perrone in 14th for Red Bull KTM Tech 3. His teammate Jacob Roulstone just missed out in 15th.

Jakob Rosenthaler was the next faller at turn 14, leading to the red flag to clean up all the extra gravel added to the run to the line.

Heading into the final minutes, Cormac Buchanan fell at the same place on track. The BOE rider fell again just before the chequered flag came out, at turn four, with Piqueras off in between. Nicola Carraro was the final faller.

Friday got started with FP1, which was first delayed for a red flag in the MotoE session before, then red flagged early as an engine issue saw smoke bellowed from the back of Vincente Perez’s bike.

Fernandez set the best time, edging towards the all time lap record despite the chilly conditions in France, as the only rider to move into the 1m 40s times. Yamanaka moved from eighth to second towards the end of the session, with Piqueras the long term session leader holding a top three spot. Kelso was fourth quickest ahead of David Munoz in fifth, speeding up to chase down Piqueras after being passed on track. Rueda was sixth quickest in the morning.

Guido Pini was the top rookie in FP1 in eighth.



Just before the red flag, Eddie O’Shea fell, missing much of the session. There were also crashes for Almansa, Furusato and Adrian Cruces in quick succession, with a late spill for Perrone.

Rosenthaler returns, this time working at Denssi Racing - BOE in for he injured Ruche Moodley, who fractured his wrist last time out in Spain.

The Austrian rider joins long term replacement riders Cruces, still in for Marcos Uriate at MLav Racing and Vincente Perez, who fills in for Matteo Bertelle once again for LevelUp - MTA.