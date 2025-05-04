Rider with “terrible reputation in this paddock” urged to “learn lesson”

"He has a terrible reputation in this paddock..."

David Munoz
David Munoz

A rider with a bad reputation in the MotoGP paddock has been told his latest punishment must act as a “turning point”.

Moto3 rider David Munoz fell foul of the rule-book after another controversial incident at Jerez last weekend.

A crackdown in the days prior from stewards centred around riders who, after completing a fast qualifying lap, were intentionally riding only fast enough to narrowly avoid a penalty, in order to slow down the rivals behind them.

Munoz was one of several Moto3 riders punished for exactly this indiscretion, despite the stewards warning them in advance.

He qualified third but was sent to the back of the grid.

“They explained it on Thursday - and the very first person to receive the penalty was David Munoz,” Neil Hodgson analysed for TNT Sports.

“It’s becoming very frustrating. He has a terrible reputation in this paddock, and is quite dirty on track.

“Those sorts of tactics are ridiculously unsporting.

“I hope this is a turning point for him. I hope he learns his lesson.

“But, week in and week out, we seem to be talking about the young Spanish rider.”

Munoz has been in trouble before this year.

He was given a long lap penalty at Buriram after riding recklessly when battling Luca Lunetta. Munoz later crashed out without serving it.

He was ruled to be “riding in an irresponsible manner causing a contact” causing “exceptionally high risk to marshals who were placed in danger”. Munoz was forced to start from the pit lane in Argentina.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

