Update on badly injured Moto3 rider whose family asked for privacy

Matteo Bertelle update delivered by MTA Moto3 team

Moto3
MTA KTM have provided an update on the condition of their hospitalised rider, Matteo Bertelle.

The Moto3 rider was involved in an accident before the Qatar Grand Prix.

His family requested “maximum privacy” as he was hospitalised.

There is still no comeback date in the pipeline for Bertelle, but his team have provided some details on his recovery.

A statement from the MTA Moto3 team read: “Our rider remains hospitalised but his physical condition is steadily improving.

“Despite the challenges, Matteo has never stopped showing his fighting spirit.

“He followed the last race weekend closely and passionately, once again proving - if proof were needed - his genuine love for this sport and his deep bond with the team.

“Over the past few weeks the clinical picture has become clearer: the accident caused significant injuries to both upper and lower limbs, particularly affecting his arm and leg.

“Matteo will soon begin and intensive rehabilitation program for his arm, while recovery from the fractured leg will require a longer and more delicate period.

“At this time, it is not possible to determine a precise date for his return to racing. His recovery will depend on the clinical evolution and the progress he is able to make, step by step, with the determination that defines him.

“The LEVELUP-MTA Team and Matteo’s family stand by his side every day, looking to the future.

“We know he’ll be back. When he’s ready, when his body allows, Matteo will return to his bike, to the fans.

“And to the green light that’s already waiting for him.”

Bertelle had started the season well, with pole positions in Thailand and Argentina. He scored his first Moto3 podium in Texas, too.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

