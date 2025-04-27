2025 Spanish Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 class got the race action started at Round five in Jerez with a domineering performance from Jose Antonio Rueda, his first win at his home circuit.

Starting from pole, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider gained an immediate gap, with pace hinted at with his huge advantages over the field in practice and qualifying.

Initially Joel Kelso and Angel Piqueras held on behind, but a series of consistent laps became a series of new race record laps, allowing the #99 to pull away.

From the on the rider from Seville looked untouchable, moving further ahead and only slowing slightly over the last two laps to lead over the line by 4.334s for Rueda’s third win of the season.

Qatar winner Piqueras found himself moved to a front row start, following Munoz receiving a penalty.

Also lifted by the full stands in Jerez, the end of the penultimate lap saw the MT Helmets rider ready to overtake Kelso, with a tense final lap seeing the Spaniard hold off the Australian’s attempt to slipstream past out of the final corner.

Kelso turned his third consecutive front row start into back to back third places, earning the LevelUp - MTA rider another rostrum visit, completing an all Kalex podium.

The battle for fourth raged all race behind, with five riders all in with a shout for the placement.

Adrian Fernandez found his way to the front of the group at the right time to be the best of the rest, and top Honda rider for Leopard.

2025 Moto3 Jerez - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33.17.979s 2 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +4.334s 3 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +4.486s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +6.308s 5 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +6.409s 6 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +6.494s 7 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +6.588s 8 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +8.007s 9 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +21.703s 10 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +21.795s 11 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +21.900s 12 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +22.117s 13 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +30.583s 14 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +31.831s 15 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +37.469s 16 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +37.541s 17 Adrian Cruces SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +42.816s 18 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +59.300s 19 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1 lap 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 21 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 22 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 23 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) DNF 24 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 25 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 26 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) DNF

Ryusei Yamanka was a close fifth on the second MT Helmets bike, just ahead of fellow countryman Taiyo Furusato in sixth for Honda Team Asia and top rookie Guido Pini, who saw his late move from the back of the group pay off, in seventh, with Alvaro Carpe, who had a short spell near the front before the leaders broke finish eighth on the second Red Bull Ajo KTM bike.

Jacob Roulstone, Noah Dettwiler and Valentin Perrone were all sanctioned for riding slow online in Q2, as a first offence for all the were handed the same sanction - a long lap penalty.

Tech3 rider Roulstone completed the best recovery in ninth, just ahead of his teammate Perrone, who completed the top ten.

Luca Lunetta put his crashes from earlier in the weekend behind him to claim eleventh for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team, just beating a notable recovery from Scott Ogden, leaving the British rider twelfth.

Scott Ogden was disqualified from FP2 for a technical infringement, with the team using the wrong engine. That did not affect his grid placing - joining the grid in 23rd but cemented a tough weekend for the rider.

The CIP Green Power man had crashed out at the crucial point in Practice, seeing him need to take part in Q1, where Nicola Carraro fell, leading to him being the only rider close enough to have his time attack lap cancelled by yellow flags, which had seen him qualify down in 24th (elevated one position by Munoz).

The pre-race plan was to follow Munoz through, bit that was short-lived due to an early pile-up. Ogden still managed to make huge gains ending the first lap just outside the points. In the group battling for tenth, the #19 finished a close twelfth.

Dennis Foggia saw a change in fortunes, qualifying 15th at his bogey track, the Aspar rider placed 13th, collecting points for the first time ever at Jerez.

SIC58 Squadra Corse rider Stefano Nepa was 14th with Tachakorn Buasri taking his first world championship point in 15th for Honda Team Asia.

Noah Dettwiler just missed out after his long lap loop trip in 16th.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Cracking down on the new trend of riding slowly on the racing line once a rider has gone fast in qualifying saw David Munoz sent to the back of the grid, having qualified third.

The #64 had been the best of the riders from last years race who still perform in Moto3, and was mid pack after a clean first few corners.

A recovery was not to be for the Spanish rider as he was first sent wide by David Almansa, before Ruche Moodley lost his front right next to the pair, with all three bikes sent dramatically into the gravel. Munoz re-joined but later pulled back into the pits. Moodley was taken to the medical centre , diagnosed with a right radius fracture.

Riccardo Rossi began his weekend with technical issues and ended it out of the race on the opening lap.

Joel Esteban was the next to exit, with Nicola Carraro also not going the distnace. Eddie O’ Shea was the final faller on the last lap. Cormac Buchanan and Vincente Perez both re-joined after their crashes to finish the race.

There were three replacement riders in Moto3 for the Jerez race.

Adrian Cruces (17th), who injured his foot when he crashed at the last round in Qatar, was back in at MLav racing .

Maximo Quiles continued extended stay on the sidelines, so Esteban was called up again to fill in at Aspar.

Vincente Perez (18th) made returned to replace Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA in Spain.



Championship Standings

A win sees Rueda take back over as championship leader, with 91 points, with Piqueras limiting the damage to his title dreams with twenty point s added in second, moving him to 87.

The top thee in the race is reflected in the overall standings, with Kelso third on 57 points.

Carpe remains the top rookie in sixth, behind Fernandez and Furusato, with 43 points to his name.

