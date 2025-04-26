2025 Spanish Moto3 - Qualifying Results

The Moto3 qualifying session was controlled by the performance of Jose Antonio Rueda, who crept nearer to the lap record as he consistently completed laps in the 1m 43s bracket, running alone on his way to pole position for round five as the championship reaches Europe for the first time this season.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was always solo on track as the field struggled to keep pace with his performance, lowering his own best to 1m 43.755s to secure the top spot on the grid for just the second time in Moto3 - his last and only other pole coming in Portugal last season, over a year ago.

Home rider Rueda arrived in Q2 with the best time from Friday, where he hinted at what was to come with a huge advantage of over a second over the field.

Joel Kelso had a shot at leading the way before being pushed back by Rueda, the LevelUp - MTA rider also riding solo before taking some time to help his teammate around, on his way to second on the grid, 0.287s slower.

The all KTM front row is completed by David Munoz. The Spaniard had a technical problem on Friday, yet calmly used his late slice of track time to guarantee Q2. The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider is the best of those remaining in Moto3 from the 2024 race, where the #64 placed second, after qualifying second.

Championship leader after winning in the desert at Lusail, Angel Piqueras saw his Saturday get off to a slow start, struggling with a bike issue in FP2, leaving his Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI box late and ending the session 20th. The Spaniard worked hard in front of the home crowd to make up for lost time, finishing qualifying fourth.

Alvaro Carpe was the top rookie in fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, unable to replicate his form from the previous sessions where he had slotted in behind teammate Rueda.

2025 Moto3 Jerez - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.755s 2 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.287s 3 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.410s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.425s 5 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.452s 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.492s 7 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.756s 8 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.769s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.944s 10 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.032s 11 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.093s 12 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.166s 13 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.300s 14 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +1.360s 15 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.424s 16 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +1.451s 17 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.833s 18 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.468s Q1 19 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 45.553s 20 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 45.580s 21 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 45.585s 22 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 45.685s 23 Adrian Cruces SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 45.815s 24 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 45.824s 25 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) No Time 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) No Time

Qatar polesitter Ryusei Yamanaka finished sixth quickest for MT Helmets, while Adrian Fernandez, who had a rough and ready Friday, used the earlier FP2 session to smooth out his riding at Jerez, topping the session on his way to seventh - the top Honda rider. Fernandez had an altercation with Cormac Buchanan on track, which was under investigation, leaving the Spaniard furiously waving his arm.

Jacob Roulstone placed eighth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, Taiyo Furusato ninth for Honda Team Asia, with Valentin Perrone completing the top ten on the second Tech3 entry, just ahead of top Q1 graduate and replacement rider Vincente Perez.

Q1 - More bad luck for Ogden



Luca Lunetta (13th), a multiple crasher in Spain, was leading the timesheets when he came off again, twirling from the ground with style and picking his SIC58 Squadra Corse bike back up to rejoin.

The Italian had already done enough to progress and made it back out on track at the end of the session.

Dennis Foggia (16th), who has never scored a point at Jerez, still had not found a way to gel with the circuit, frustrated body language in the pits lead to a huge improvement as only he and Stefano Nepa had live laps at the end of the session, moving the Aspar rider from tenth to second.

They were joined in the progression slots by Buchanan for Denssi Racing - BOE and Perez.

Nepa just missed out as his late personal best was only good enough for 5th in the session - 19th on the grid.



David Almansa, who was in tears after missing out on Q2 on Friday, was in fourth and did not hold his slot as the big group of riders on track all misjudged their final runs and took the chequered flag instead of starting their flying lap. The Leopard rider will line up 21st.

Scott Ogden fell on Friday but was quick in the morning session, and was on a lap good enough for second in the session when Nicola Carraro crashed out, the yellow flags cancelling his lap, leaving the CIP Green Power rider tenth in the session, so down in 24th on the grid.

Carraro will be behind him after not setting a time, with Eddie O’Shea suffering the same fate having started with a small tip off in pit lane. The MLav rider, wheeled his bike straight back in the box. The front was removed to try and locate the problem, but when back on track the Brit had tried to join the back of the group which took the chequered flag.

A heavy crash in Qatar leading to a foot injury has not prevented Adrian Cruces (23rd) returning to fill in for Marcos Uriate at MLav Racing.

Maximo Quiles has an extended stay on the sidelines, so Joel Esteban (14th) is back in his place at Aspar.

Perez made his Moto3 return, replacing Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA in Spain.