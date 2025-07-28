Nico Rosberg teases Valtteri Bottas over Cadillac F1 links in amusing grid walk exchange

Valtteri Bottas was asked about his F1 future on the grid ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg teased Valtteri Bottas over rumours linking him to Cadillac in a comical exchange ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Bottas has been heavily linked with a return to the F1 grid in 2026 with Cadillac.

Cadillac will be F1’s 11th team next year, but they’re still undecided on their driver lineup.

The Finn is thought to be one of several experienced options for 2026.

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is also in the frame, while Mick Schumacher has had positive talks with Cadillac boss Graeme Lowdon.

If Cadillac opt for two experienced drivers, Bottas’ return to F1 looks to be guaranteed.

Rosberg joined Martin Brundle for his traditional pre-race grid walk at Spa-Francorchamps.

In typical Rosberg fashion, he wasn’t afraid to ask bold questions.

It was no different with Bottas, as he poked him about joining Cadillac.

Bottas pretended he couldn’t hear Rosberg in an amusing exchange between the two.

Rosberg: “New contract with Cadillac?”

Bottas: “Sorry?”

Rosberg: “New contract signing with Cadillac?”

Bottas: “I can’t hear you!”

Rosberg: “Just a rumour, yeah?”

Bottas: “There’s lots of rumours in this sport…”

Bottas linked to Alpine

Cadillac isn’t the only F1 team Bottas has been linked to in recent months.

It was revealed that Flavio Briatore has enquired about Bottas’ availability.

Franco Colapinto has struggled in the second Alpine seat since he was promoted in place of Jack Doohan for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Neither Colapinto nor Doohan have scored points so far this season.

All 20 of Alpine’s points have been scored by Pierre Gasly in 2025.

Alpine sit bottom of the F1 constructors’ championship, cut adrift.

A driver line-up change is likely futile, with Alpine fully focused on next year.

2026 should be a big year for Alpine, as they become a Mercedes customer team.

If Mercedes produce the best power unit on the grid, as many expect, Alpine should catapult up the pecking order. 

