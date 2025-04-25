2025 Spanish Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Spanish Grand Prix (Round 5) at Jerez, where Jose Antonio Rueda dominated to finish Friday over a second ahead.
Jose Antonio Rueda moved safely to Q2 after setting a time that his rivals could not match on the opening day of the Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix weekend, round five of the championship, leaving the track with over a seconds advantage over his Red Bull KTM teammate.
The riders of the Moto3 class were on much more familiar soil as the championship reaches Europe for the first time this season.
Rueda, who missed the Jerez round in 2024 through illness, but topped the recent test at the track, proved that the amount of track time at the circuit leading ro returns applied to all as he chipped away at his own best time to finish with a 1m 43.770s - nudging closer to the lap record and with a huge 1.042s gap to second place.
That position went to his rookie teammate, Alvaro Carpe, who while circulating in the pack moved up from tenth heading into the final four minutes, for a KTM and team 1-2, emulating their FP1 success.
Taiyo Furusato had been down in 15th in the morning session and found big gains as he made overtakes while lapping away to finish as the top Honda for Honda Team Asia.
His compatriot Ryusei Yamanaka was fourth in practice for MT Helmets, ahead of Jacob Roulstone, who made the biggest gains after finishing FP1 down in 20th , moving up for fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.
David Munoz was up against it as both he and Riccardo Rossi missed most of the session with bike issues, the duo both trying to go out and immediately coming back in as their problems persisted. Munoz got in a late mad dash aboard his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike for sixth, but Rossi was not as lucky - not setting a lap will see the Italian in Q1.
|2025 Moto3 Jerez - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 43.770s
|2
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.042s
|3
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.057s
|4
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.077s
|5
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.214s
|6
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.223s
|7
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.281s
|8
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.290s
|9
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.321s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.383s
|11
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.383s
|12
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.441s
|13
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.752s
|14
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)
|+1.820s
|15
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.849s
|16
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.865s
|17
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.967s
|18
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.008s
|19
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.126s
|20
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.272s
|21
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.287s
|22
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)
|+2.336s
|23
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.430s
|24
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.586s
|25
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.173s
|26
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|No Time
Current championship leader after his win in Qatar, Angel Piqueras set the seventh best time for MT Helmets - MSI, ahead of Joel Kelso who held onto eighth for LevelUP - MTA.
Ruche Moodley put in an impressive turn in FP1 and kept his performance going into practice, setting the ninth best time for DENSSI Racing BOE.
The Leopard team had a pair of crashes in quick succession, with Adrian Fernandez off at turn one, quickly followed by David Almansa at turn two. Down in 19th with just a minute remaining after pushing too hard again and having a moment, Fernandez knuckled down for a final flying lap with took him back to tenth, knocking Almansa out of the progression places to 15th.
The remaining Q2 spots went to Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Valentin Perrone, fellow Italian Guido Pini, Noah Dettwiler who held 13th despite a fall from his CIP Green Power bike and top replacement rider Joel Esteban.
Not all the fallers were as fortunate as Dettwiler, with double crasher Luca Lunetta giving his SIC58 Squadra Corse twice the work to do as he dropped to 19th, Nicola Carraro down in 21st and Scott Ogden only 24th quickest, with Eddie O’Shea the best of the British riders in 23rd.
The first track action of the day in Jerez began with an instant technical failure for Riccardo Rossi, though the Snipers rider did get back out on track, finishing the session 22nd.
A very comfortable Rueda repeatedly lowered the best lap to finish top, ahead of teammate Carpe who was 0.778s slower, and the top Honda - Fernandez for Leopard.
Kelso was fourth, while Moodley lead a session for the first time on his way to fifth for the BOE team.
Lunetta was the first rider outside a second of the lead time, in seventh.
Despite his own fall last time out in Qatar, Adrian Cruces (25th) returned to continue to fill in for Marcos Uriate at MLav Racing.
Maximo Quiles also faces an extended stay on the sidelines, with Joel Esteban back in his place at Aspar.
Vincente Perez (17th) also makes a Moto3 return, replacing Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA in Spain.
|2025 Moto3 Jerez - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 44.299s
|2
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.778s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.924s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.942s
|5
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+0.951s
|6
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.973s
|7
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.222s
|8
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.282s
|9
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.379s
|10
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.400s
|11
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.499s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.537s
|13
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.658s
|14
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.677s
|15
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.714s
|16
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.847s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.981s
|18
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.026s
|19
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)
|+2.290s
|20
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.405s
|21
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.529s
|22
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.538s
|23
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)
|+2.684s
|24
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.022s
|25
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.624s
|26
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.843s