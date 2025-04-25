2025 Spanish Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Jose Antonio Rueda moved safely to Q2 after setting a time that his rivals could not match on the opening day of the Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix weekend, round five of the championship, leaving the track with over a seconds advantage over his Red Bull KTM teammate.

The riders of the Moto3 class were on much more familiar soil as the championship reaches Europe for the first time this season.

Rueda, who missed the Jerez round in 2024 through illness, but topped the recent test at the track, proved that the amount of track time at the circuit leading ro returns applied to all as he chipped away at his own best time to finish with a 1m 43.770s - nudging closer to the lap record and with a huge 1.042s gap to second place.

That position went to his rookie teammate, Alvaro Carpe, who while circulating in the pack moved up from tenth heading into the final four minutes, for a KTM and team 1-2, emulating their FP1 success.

Taiyo Furusato had been down in 15th in the morning session and found big gains as he made overtakes while lapping away to finish as the top Honda for Honda Team Asia.

His compatriot Ryusei Yamanaka was fourth in practice for MT Helmets, ahead of Jacob Roulstone, who made the biggest gains after finishing FP1 down in 20th , moving up for fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

David Munoz was up against it as both he and Riccardo Rossi missed most of the session with bike issues, the duo both trying to go out and immediately coming back in as their problems persisted. Munoz got in a late mad dash aboard his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike for sixth, but Rossi was not as lucky - not setting a lap will see the Italian in Q1.

2025 Moto3 Jerez - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.770s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.042s 3 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.057s 4 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.077s 5 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.214s 6 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.223s 7 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.281s 8 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.290s 9 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.321s 10 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.383s 11 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.383s 12 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.441s 13 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.752s 14 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +1.820s 15 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.849s 16 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.865s 17 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.967s 18 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +2.008s 19 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.126s 20 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.272s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.287s 22 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +2.336s 23 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.430s 24 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.586s 25 Adrian Cruces SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +3.173s 26 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) No Time

Current championship leader after his win in Qatar, Angel Piqueras set the seventh best time for MT Helmets - MSI, ahead of Joel Kelso who held onto eighth for LevelUP - MTA.

Ruche Moodley put in an impressive turn in FP1 and kept his performance going into practice, setting the ninth best time for DENSSI Racing BOE.

The Leopard team had a pair of crashes in quick succession, with Adrian Fernandez off at turn one, quickly followed by David Almansa at turn two. Down in 19th with just a minute remaining after pushing too hard again and having a moment, Fernandez knuckled down for a final flying lap with took him back to tenth, knocking Almansa out of the progression places to 15th.

The remaining Q2 spots went to Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Valentin Perrone, fellow Italian Guido Pini, Noah Dettwiler who held 13th despite a fall from his CIP Green Power bike and top replacement rider Joel Esteban.

Not all the fallers were as fortunate as Dettwiler, with double crasher Luca Lunetta giving his SIC58 Squadra Corse twice the work to do as he dropped to 19th, Nicola Carraro down in 21st and Scott Ogden only 24th quickest, with Eddie O’Shea the best of the British riders in 23rd.

The first track action of the day in Jerez began with an instant technical failure for Riccardo Rossi, though the Snipers rider did get back out on track, finishing the session 22nd.

A very comfortable Rueda repeatedly lowered the best lap to finish top, ahead of teammate Carpe who was 0.778s slower, and the top Honda - Fernandez for Leopard.

Kelso was fourth, while Moodley lead a session for the first time on his way to fifth for the BOE team.

Lunetta was the first rider outside a second of the lead time, in seventh.



Despite his own fall last time out in Qatar, Adrian Cruces (25th) returned to continue to fill in for Marcos Uriate at MLav Racing.

Maximo Quiles also faces an extended stay on the sidelines, with Joel Esteban back in his place at Aspar.

Vincente Perez (17th) also makes a Moto3 return, replacing Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA in Spain.