MLav Racing confirms replacement rider for Spanish GP

MLav Racing has confirmed that Marcos Uriarte will miss this weekend’s Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix.

Adrian Cruces, 2025 Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 rider Marcos Uriarte will be missing from the lightweight class grid for the second race in succession, MLav Racing has confirmed, with the Spanish rider set to miss his home Grand Prix at Jerez this weekend.

Uriarte was replaced by Adrian Cruces in Qatar, although that only lasted as long as FP1 – the Spanish rider crashing in the opening session. It’s a position he will take up again at the beginning of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Cruces had previously been filling in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP after he crashed in preseason testing, but the Swiss rider’s return meant he was open to fill in at MLav for Uriarte, who was injured at the Argentinian Grand Prix in March.

Uriarte was initially replaced by Jakob Rosenthaler – who had filled in at Aspar in the opening two races of the season in Thailand and Argentina for the then-under-age Max Quiles – at the Grand Prix of the Americas, but this will be Cruces’ second appearance for the MLav team, and fifth this season in total despite not having a full-time ride in the World Championship this year.

Uriarte is not the only official Moto3 rider to be missing this weekend, as the aforementioned Max Quiles is also set to be replaced by Joel Esteban for the second race in succession as the Aspar rider’s injury recovery continues. Additionally, Matteo Bertelle will be replaced by Vicente Perez at the MTA KTM team.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

