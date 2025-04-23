Max Quiles recovery continues as Spanish GP replacement announced

Moto3 star Max Quiles will again be on the sidelines at the Spanish Grand Prix, and will be replaced again by Joel Esteban.

Max Quiles, 2025 Moto3 Jerez Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joel Esteban will replace Max Quiles at this weekend’s Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix, as the Spanish rookie continues to recover from injury.

Quiles, who memorably led the first lap of his Grand Prix career at the Circuit of the Americas earlier in April and went on to finish fifth, crashed while training ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix where he was replaced by Esteban.

The #78, who rode full-time for Aspar in the Moto3 World Championship last year before stepping back to the JuniorGP series for 2025, will again replace Quiles at Jerez this weekend.

It will be Esteban’s fourth appearance of the season, having replaced Jacob Roulstone as the Australian recovered from preseason injuries during the opening two races of the 2025 season before replacing Quiles in Qatar. It was in Lusail that Esteban had his best ride of the year, though, coming from 21st on the grid to run inside the top-10 before crashing out on lap 13.

“I want to wish Maximo [Quiles] a speedy recovery and, at the same time, I want to thank the team for the opportunity they’ve given me,” said Esteban ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

“I'm really looking forward to race in Jerez.

“Despite the crash, I finished with a very good feeling in Qatar and I see that I have made a step forward in terms of riding, but also mentally.

“In Jerez we will focus on continuing to learn as my goal this year is the JuniorGP. We will continue to add kilometres on the Moto3 to understand the bike better. I must improve things on Friday and Saturday to be more competitive on Sunday."

Esteban’s teammate for the weekend, Dennis Foggia, admits that the circuit is not one that he likes – indeed, the Italian has never scored a point at Jerez in the eight starts he’s made at the Andalusian venue.

“We're returning to Europe; it's the first race of the year there, and we're racing in Jerez, where we've already done preseason testing,” said Foggia.

“It's not a circuit I like or that suits my style very well, but I'll still try to be as far up front as possible and fight for the top positions.”

